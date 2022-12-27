ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lyme, CT

Police: Bronx woman arrested after $104K in fake checks were cashed against East Lyme Public Schools

By Braley Dodson
 3 days ago

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A 28-year-old Bronx woman is facing a first-degree larceny charge after police said fake checks were written against a East Lyme Public Schools account.

As part of the scheme, $104,510 worth of checks were cashed in the Bronx and in Moreno Valley, California, according to police. The checks were created using using banking information about the school district.

Police began investigating after the Town of East Lyme filed a complaint that the checks had been written against the school district.

Heidi Cecilio was taken into custody on Dec. 19 in the Bronx, and then taken to Connecticut on Tuesday. She is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Police said more arrests are expected. Officials have not clarified what role Cecilio is accused of.

codenameroy
3d ago

She should be held on $104,000 cash bail to cover what she stole.

