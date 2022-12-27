Read full article on original website
CNET
Trouble Falling Asleep? This Dietary Supplement Also Works as a Sleep Aid
Quality rest is a vital factor for maintaining your mental and physical health, but the struggle to fall asleep is real for the 70 million Americans who live with chronic sleep issues. Sleep supplements are a viable solution to help you feel more sleepy and ready for bed, but some prescribed sleep aids can cause drowsiness the morning after. Some people also claim that popular sleep supplements like melatonin make them groggy.
Better sleep for kids starts with better sleep for parents – especially after holiday disruptions to routines
There are three main components of high-quality sleep for children.
Sleep Anxiety Is the Worst. Here’s How to Deal
There are few things more frustrating than sleep anxiety. It’s 10 p.m. You’re enjoying your evening skin care routine. You’re brewing a cup of chamomile tea. You’re slipping into something silky. And then all of a sudden, there it is: that creeping fear that you will not in fact be able to drift off to dreamland, that anxiety will keep you up for hours, doomscrolling in a fit of revenge bedtime procrastination. The more you think about this bedtime possibility, the more anxious you get. The vicious sleep anxiety cycle has begun.
What Binge Drinking Does to Your Brain
After a month of Christmas parties and family festivities, what is all of that alcohol doing to your brain?
Toddler Packs Dad’s Lunch In a Barbie Lunch Bag and He Hooked His Papa Up
Listen, if he feels snackish he has nothing to worry about.
Considering Starting a New Medication for Anxiety or Depression? Here Are 7 Crucial Questions to Ask First
Rates of depression and anxiety rose from 11 percent to 40 percent between 2020 and 2021, leading many to talk to their healthcare provider about taking prescription medication to manage it—some for the first time. Dr. Alyssa Wood, DO, MBA, a double board certified doctor in adult psychiatry and...
Women's Health
What are the best exercises to help with mental health – specifically anxiety and depression?
The expert: Alice Liveing, personal trainer, author, Give Me Strength founder and Women's Health Collective panellist. Here’s a sobering stat: roughly 1 in 4 people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year, according to mental health charity Mind. Of those, 5.9 in every 100 people will experience general anxiety disorder, and 3.3 in 100 will experience depression. 7.8 in 100 will experience mixed anxiety and depression.
psychologytoday.com
An Overnighter Can Help Depression
"Depression" is an umbrella term that probably covers four or more illnesses researchers are investigating. If you suspect you are depressed, it's important to look closely at all your health habits, which include sleep, diet, and exercise. Six studies on the sleep/light cure, called "triple chronotherapy," concluded that it provided...
Can Too Much Screen Time Raise a Child's Odds for OCD?
Time spent watching videos (such as on YouTube) and playing video games is tied to a preteen's risk of developing obsessive compulsive disorder. In a study of 9- and 10-year-olds, kids averaged four hours of screen time a day. While online videos and gaming increased a child's odds for OCD,...
MedicalXpress
Sleep bruxism, insomnia and anxiety—is there any link between them?
Researchers studied the association between self-reported sleep bruxism, insomnia and their potential risk factors, such as depression and anxiety. The results showed that, although sleep bruxism has no direct association with insomnia, anxiety is a linking factor between these variables. Bruxism is a muscular activity of the jaw characterized by...
Guy demands pregnant surrogate girlfriend pay him for food she ate while visiting him
Evidently, the situation is that the guy's girlfriend is carrying a baby for another couple, whom she lives with, but comes to his house to visit with him and often eats his food.
MedicalXpress
High fat ketogenic diet envisioned as potential life-saving therapy to combat low platelets in cancer patients
A high-fat diet may combat low platelet counts in the blood caused by chemotherapy, according to preliminary research, which suggests that a ketogenic eating plan may be a nontoxic, low-cost and high-benefit addition to cancer therapy. Low platelets trigger a condition known as thrombocytopenia. Chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia is a severe complication...
How to sleep well at any age – from babies (and their parents) to dog-tired midlifers
The fundamental purpose of sleep is to “service” our brains so they’re in good working order for the gargantuan tasks we require of them: so it makes perfect sense that babies – whose brains are doing the most demanding work a human brain will ever do – need a lot of sleep. Newborns tend to spend more time asleep than awake (as much as 18 hours in 24), but all babies are different – and their needs change all the time – so don’t worry too much about their sleeping patterns. “The rule of thumb is so long as they’re alert and happy when they’re awake, then they’re getting enough sleep,” says Professor Helen Ball, director of the Durham Infancy & Sleep Centre.
Kids Bully Little Boy For Having Light Eyebrows So Mom Lets Him Dye Them and People Are Cheering
No mom-shaming here and everyone loves it!
Do you get ‘hangxiety’? How to cope with an anxious hangover
You’ve got a raging thirst but you can’t drag yourself out of bed for a glass of water. All you remember from last night is going off on one about a man who “hatfished” you on a date while wearing a cap, only to realise the guy listening to you was heavily receding. None of your friends have messaged you this morning so you assume they must hate you now. You lie in the foetal position and kid yourself into believing you are still asleep so you don’t have to deal with the consequences of your actions. You have “hangxiety” (hangover anxiety) or you are suffering from a “prangover” (pranging out hungover), and it’s the worst feeling in the world.
psychologytoday.com
Helping Teens Sleep Better
Adolescents need 7-10 hours of sleep to stay healthy and happy. Younger teens benefit from additional sleep. We sleep best when we set up regular patterns of activity, build in a quiet transition before bed, and establish regular bedtimes. Parents can work with teens to build a regular schedule that...
Medical News Today
Therapy for insomnia: CBT-I vs. sleeping pills
Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) is an effective, first-line treatment option. A doctor may prescribe sleeping pills if CBT-I does not work for a person. A person with insomnia has difficulty getting to sleep, staying asleep, or waking up very early and not sleeping again. Insomnia also causes excessive daytime sleepiness, making it hard to function as they typically would.
CNET
How Alcohol Is Screwing With Your Sleep
It seems logical that a glass of wine could help if you're struggling to fall asleep -- after all, drinking does tend to make you tired eventually. It's still not the best idea, though. While alcohol can make you fall asleep faster, the trade-off is that the sleep itself won't be any good.
MedicalXpress
Ketamine found to increase brain noise
An international team of researchers including Sofya Kulikova, Senior Research Fellow at the HSE University-Perm, found that ketamine, being an NMDA receptor inhibitor, increases the brain's background noise, causing higher entropy of incoming sensory signals and disrupting their transmission between the thalamus and the cortex. This finding may contribute to a better understanding of the causes of psychosis in schizophrenia. An article with the study's findings has been published in the European Journal of Neuroscience.
