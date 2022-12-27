ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

NFL picks against the spread Week 17: Bengals make statement against the Bills

By Vincent Frank
 3 days ago

Our NFL picks against the spread are back for Week 17 as the league prepares for the continuation of the late-season slate .

Week 16 saw the Carolina Panthers surprise a red-hot Detroit Lions team at home . Meanwhile, the Houston Texans pulled off just their second win of the season. The Green Bay Packers’ 26-20 win over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day was also a surprise.

In this latest edition, we will focus on four games (listed below) that offer up NFL picks against the spread for Week 17 that are worth your while.

Game Time (ET) TV
Cleveland Browns (+2.0) @ Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX
Miami Dolphins (+2.5) @ New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS
New York Jets @ Seattle Seahawks (+2.5) 4:05 PM FOX
Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals (+1.0) 8:30 PM (Monday) ESPN

Cleveland Browns ruin Washington Commanders playoff hopes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Bnh0_0jvr6TXw00
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

To say that the Browns have performed poorly on offense with Deshaun Watson under center would be an understatement. The team has scored all of 33 points over the past three games. With that said, its defense is playing at a high clip (20 points allowed past two games).

Despite Cleveland being out of the playoff race, it should be able to go into Maryland and take out a struggling Commanders team. Washington ranks in the bottom 10 of the NFL in points scored. There’s a quarterback controversy brewing between two average players in that of Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz . Meanwhile, Ron Rivera’s squad heads into Week 17 without a win in well over a month.

We’re expecting Cleveland’s defense to do just enough to pull off the road upset in what promises to be one of the ugliest games on the New Year’s Day slate.

Miami Dolphins snap four-game losing streak in New England

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8wfm_0jvr6TXw00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There’s more than a decent chance that Teddy Bridgewater will get the start over Tua Tagovailoa come Week 17. The latter once again finds himself in the NFL’s concussion protocol, the third time this has been the case throughout the 2022 season.

Even with Bridgewater likely starting over a struggling Tagovailoa, we really do like Miami to come out on top as the team looks to end its current four-game slide.

Primarily, there just can’t be much confidence in the Mac Jones -led Patriots offense doing enough to come away with a win. We know all about Jones’ struggles and New England’s issues calling plays. Despite the Dolphins’ recent issues, that’s not a problem for Mike McDaniel. As crazy as it might sound, Miami has the major coaching advantage in this one. That will make all of the difference as the Fins inch closer to postseason football while pretty much eliminating New England in the process.

Seahawks send Jets to hibernation mode

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Og8r6_0jvr6TXw00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Yet another struggling team we expect to turn it around in Week 17, Seattle still finds itself very much alive in the NFC Playoff race despite having dropped five of its past six . With Geno Smith going up against his former Jets team at home on New Year’s Day, there’s added incentive for the impending free agent.

As for New York, it has also hit the skids recently. Zach Wilson will be inactive in this one with Mike White getting the start and Joe Flacco backing him up. Talk about the definition of quarterback purgatory.

In the midst of a stretch that has seen them lose four consecutive games, the Jets have not won on the road since back on Oct. 23. They have scored all of 32 points over the past three games. The offense is a hot mess. That should be enough for Smith and Co. to turn things around and open the new year with a win.

Cincinnati Bengals make statement against the Buffalo Bills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QprTD_0jvr6TXw00
Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

By far the best game on the Week 17 slate, there’s so much on the line here. Buffalo currently finds itself as the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 12-3 record. However, both the Chiefs (12-3) and Bengals (11-4) are breathing down their necks. As for Cincinnati, it remains a single game ahead of the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North with a Week 18 game slated against its division foe .

Both teams are playing great football right now. Cincinnati is the second-hottest team in the NFL behind the San Francisco 49ers with seven consecutive wins. Buffalo has come out on top in six consecutive outings after an overtime loss to Minnesota back on Nov. 13.

We’re going with the home team as one-pont dogs in this one. The Bengals have won eight of nine at home dating back to last season. Joe Burrow has won 12 of 19 home starts in his career with twice as many touchdowns as interceptions.

For the purpose of full disclosure, here’s how we’ve done with our NFL picks against the spread over the past five weeks.

