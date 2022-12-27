Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Champaign Costco reopens after temporary closure due to gas leak
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a report of a gas leak at Costco in Champaign on Thursday. Randy Smith with Champaign fire says a refrigerator was leaking carbon dioxide. Officials say most of the people inside had evacuated by the time the fire department...
Three vehicle crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — This crash had nothing to do earlier with our previous post about the Cracker Barrel chase crash. We were given the wrong information from the police. According to Springfield Police Commander Sara Pickford, a three-vehicle crash happened on 6th street on Monday just before 9...
Cyclist hit and killed by train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. The woman who was riding her bike when she was struck by a train has died. The Springfield Police Department says she was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital for treatment but died as a result of her injuries. We will update you...
Two people arrested for animal cruelty
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Two people are facing animal cruelty charges after officials say dogs were left out in the cold causing one to die. Mark Miller, Jr, 42, and Nyssa Richards 39, are charged with Animal Cruelty and Neglect. Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to an address...
DeWitt County opposes Protect Illinois Communities Act
CLINTON, Ill. (WCCU) — On Thursday night, the Dewitt County Board passed a motion to adopt a resolution to oppose the Illinois General House Assembly's ‘Protect Illinois Communities Act,’ with a unanimous vote. The act, also known as House Bill 5855, is supported by state Democrats to...
Lanphier takes 5th at Pekin Holiday Tournament; SHG advances to State Farm Classic final
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The Lanphier Lions took fifth place at the Pekin Holiday Tournament with a 68-51 win over the host team. While Sacred Heart-Griffin advanced to the State Farm Classic championship with a 58-41 win over Wheaton Warrensville South.
Top 5 reported crimes of 2022 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — As 2022 comes to an end, Springfield Police said almost the same crimes that were reported most in 2021 were the same for this year. Springfield Police Department said the top crimes for 2022 are very similar to the top crimes for 2021. The Springfield...
Abe's Rumble returns to Springfield for sixth year
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - In the midst of the high school basketball holiday tournaments, high school wrestling gets to join in on the fun of tournament festivities. Abe's Rumble returned to the BOS Center in downtown Springfield for the sixth year. The two day event has 60 teams from across...
Illinois football making final preparations for ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2
Tampa, Fla. (WICS/WRSP) - January 2nd. is vastly approaching for Illinois football's season finale bowl game against Mississippi State. The Fighting Illini took their official team portrait at Raymond James Stadium Wednesday afternoon. It's the Illini's first bowl game after New Year's Day since 2007. Tuesday the team was hard...
Illinois football gets commitment from Ole Miss transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois football has found their next quarterback. Just like how head coach Bret Bielema snagged Tommy Devito, the future probable Illini QB1 is coming from the transfer portal. Ole Miss' Luke Altmyer has committed to the Fighting Illini. Altmyer has three years of eligibility left so...
