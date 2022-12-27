Broncos GM George Paton: ‘I take full responsibility’

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Denver Broncos organization is making big changes and it began with the firing of head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday , for which general manager George Paton is taking the blame.

“I take full responsibility for where we are as a football team,” Paton said at a news conference Tuesday morning. “I brought in the head coach, I brought in most of the players. Those were my decisions. There’s no one to blame but me.”

Paton pointed out that it’s not just the coach, or the players or the staff — it’s a collective overall issue across the team as a whole.

Even though Paton is taking the brunt of the Broncos’ failure as a team, CEO and Owner Greg Penner continues to have faith in his general manager.

“I understand his thought process. He understands the work that needs to be done this offseason. I’m going to rely on him heavily as we go through and make these changes,” Penner said at the conference.

Penner mentioned accountability and the need for strong leadership, both of which the team has been lacking. But as Paton said, it’s not one thing that has caused the downfall of the team. It’s the team as one entity that has had a losing season.

Paton touched upon Russell Wilson’s performance saying Wilson knows he didn’t play up to his standard or the team’s expectations and that he needs to do better. Paton said the team believes Wilson will improve with the changes being made.

Hackett out, Rosburg in as interim

After announcing the team was parting ways with Hackett, senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg was named as the interim head coach.

“Moving forward, we will carefully evaluate every aspect of our football operations and make whatever changes are necessary to restore this franchise’s winning tradition,” Penner said Monday.

Rosburg was brought in after Week 1 to aid Hackett with clock management.

The Broncos also let special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry go and replaced them with Mike Mallory and Ben Steele, respectively.

