ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

What to know about baby names reportedly banned in America

Millions of babies are born and named in the U.S. each year, but certain names or naming conventions are reportedly banned by state governments. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and singer Grimes reportedly learned this fact in 2020 when they tried to name their firstborn son X Æ A-12 in the state of California. The pair modified the name’s numeric 12 to the Roman numeral XII, which is acceptable and in accordance with California state law, Fox News Digital previously reported. Other name guidelines the Golden State enforces include restricting names to 26 characters in the English alphabet and a ban on pictographs, emojis and obscene or derogatory...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Letters to the Editor — Jan. 1, 2022

Killer’s freedomGov. Hochul has shown her contempt and disregard for murder victims and their families by granting clemency to Bruce Bryant, convicted killer of 11-year-old Travis Lilley (“Kat gives a break to boy’s killer,” Dec. 24).Travis was a child who was robbed of his life by Bryant. This is an injustice to the Lilley family.I do not care how many college degrees Bryant earned in jail at taxpayer’s expense or the so-called charity work he did in jail. These acts cannot atone for taking a human life.What he did to get to prison should be the focus, not his activities...

Comments / 0

Community Policy