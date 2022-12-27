Read full article on original website
Related
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Believers gather at Bavarian pilgrimage town to mourn pope
Mourners lined up in the Collegiate Church of Altoetting in retired Pope Benedict XVI's Bavarian homeland to pay condolences to him.
What to know about baby names reportedly banned in America
Millions of babies are born and named in the U.S. each year, but certain names or naming conventions are reportedly banned by state governments. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and singer Grimes reportedly learned this fact in 2020 when they tried to name their firstborn son X Æ A-12 in the state of California. The pair modified the name’s numeric 12 to the Roman numeral XII, which is acceptable and in accordance with California state law, Fox News Digital previously reported. Other name guidelines the Golden State enforces include restricting names to 26 characters in the English alphabet and a ban on pictographs, emojis and obscene or derogatory...
Letters to the Editor — Jan. 1, 2022
Killer’s freedomGov. Hochul has shown her contempt and disregard for murder victims and their families by granting clemency to Bruce Bryant, convicted killer of 11-year-old Travis Lilley (“Kat gives a break to boy’s killer,” Dec. 24).Travis was a child who was robbed of his life by Bryant. This is an injustice to the Lilley family.I do not care how many college degrees Bryant earned in jail at taxpayer’s expense or the so-called charity work he did in jail. These acts cannot atone for taking a human life.What he did to get to prison should be the focus, not his activities...
Comments / 0