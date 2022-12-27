‘Everybody woke up’: Local store describes higher demand for Jags gear

The Jacksonville Jaguars are rewriting their own redemption story.

“This is nice to see,” said fan Mike Corrao. “There’s a huge difference between this year and last year.”

“Night and day,” echoed Trevor Ellsworth, manager of Sports Mania in Jacksonville Beach.

This month created a huge shift, with a three-game winning streak, including a major victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

“Monday after the Cowboys game, it was like everybody woke up,” Ellsworth said.

The franchise has now taken over first place in the AFC South. If the Jags beat the Tennessee Titans in two weeks, they’ll be in the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

“Everybody’s real fired up for a chance to make the playoffs,” Corrao added.

The excitement around the team isn’t just obvious on the field, but on the sales racks inside Sports Mania in Jacksonville Beach.

“Winning team makes for people to shop,” Ellsworth emphasized.

He also pointed out that a lot of customers bought gear as gifts for the holidays.

“I’m on a Jaguars bandwagon now,” Corrao admitted. “Lived here a long time.”

Corrao says he admires the team, and the leadership of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“I really think in the last two years, you’ve seen Trevor mature quite a bit,” he pointed out. “Number one pick, expectations are through the roof.”

Now, he’s on the hunt for a #16 jersey.

“The price tag they gave me was $130, which is not bad,” he described. “For a replica jersey, and it’s something I can wear.” Corrao found out his favorite teal-colored jersey is sold out, but he said he’d be back for it.

Like Corrao, many fans are now eager for the next chapter in this story, and keeping their eyes on the big picture.

“I would hope the trend continues,” Ellsworth said.

“The Jaguars can still win the Super Bowl, if you think of it!” Corrao said.