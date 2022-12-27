ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why the gender lobby is desperately trying to squash detransitioners and their stories

By Kaylee McGhee White, Deputy Editor of Restoring America
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Mitchell Griffin
3d ago

it's because detransitioners speak of the truth because they've been through it, and The Trans community can't handle the truth because it hurts, It exposes all things that are evil, it goes against their satanic narrative & rhetoric, It's like telling someone you won't get lung cancer from smoking cigarettes, and figure out later you developed cancer from smoking cigarettes, so you go & try to tell people that cigarettes are bad for you and that you can get cancer, but that same guy who got you addicted, Is trying squash your stories on warning others that cigarettes are dangerous and full of chemicals, because it will destroy his reputation. the trans Community is an abomination because that's exactly how I see it.. they don't care about children all they cares about themselves in their image.. just pure evil

46
Verna Wilson
3d ago

What kind of mental anguish are these people going through that transition and later regret it? The gender lobby doesn't want their stories out because gender reassignment is big money. The love of money is the root of all evil and they are only worried about their bottom line. That said, shame on parents that just go along with this and don't really try to find the root issues.

36
Jenny Rao
3d ago

The homosexual political and social ideologies cannot be sustained. Society played along for a little while, but we're all fed up. We're sick and tired of being called "transphobe" from the deranged little peons shouting down from their high horses.

33
