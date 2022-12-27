ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Police calls

By Jessica Orozco
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YTBjV_0jvr4UV500

LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

1200 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — Police responded Monday to a fight in progress.

800 block of Roosevelt Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Monday.

500 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Monday.

600 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

1100 block of Catalpa Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

500 block of Michael Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

North Metcalf Street at West Grand Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.

800 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Monday.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

2100 block of Arlington Drive, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Monday.

100 block of West Sugar Street, Lafayette — A report of menacing was filed Monday.

2600 block of West Market Street, Lima — Deputies investigated a fight complaint on Monday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lima News

Lima man killed in Fourth Street shooting

LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or people involved in a Thursday night shooting in south Lima that left one man dead in the city’s fourth homicide of 2022. Officers were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to the area of Branson Avenue and Fourth Street in reference to a shooting. They found Kobe Bryant, 22, of Lima, in the yard of a residence at 643 E. Fourth St., suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 27-28

Honesti A. Buxton, 22, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail. 29 days suspended. $150 fine. Tianna L. Hill, 27, of Lima, found guilty of DUS-FRA. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $0 fine. Mendo R. Love, 48, of Detroit,...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Dec. 16-21

Juan F. Pardo, 27, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He faces up to 12 months in prison and $2,500 in fines. Bond was modified to allow him to live in a residence in Napoleon while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 9 a.m. Feb. 2. The jury trial scheduled for Dec. 28 was vacated.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Fire Damages Building in Downtown Lima

A building was damaged by fire in downtown Lima on Tuesday. According to information on the Lima Police Department’s Facebook page, the fire occurred at 57 Town Square. Hometown Stations reported the fire appears to be electric in nature, and that it was contained to the second floor. The...
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

A Lima man was found dead in a yard with a gunshot wound Thursday night

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. Detectives say 22-year-old Kobe Bryant of Lima was found shot to death in a yard in the 600 block of E. Fourth St. just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday night. Police say there are no...
LIMA, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville Police Beat

ANIMAL PROBLEM: At 12 a.m. officers were advised of an animal problem at the 300 block of Oxford Drive. The complaint was that the neighbor had let her dog out without a leash. The officers were informed the complainant had a statement for them to pick up in the morning and that she would be emailing them a video of the incident. The neighbor, Vicki Rademachir, had already been warned in the past for her dog being at large on Nov. 10.
GREENVILLE, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Man Arrested on Warrant

A Kenton man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday afternoon. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers arrested Timothy Reid on the warrant through the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made in the 900 block of East Columbus Street. Reid is being held on...
KENTON, OH
Lima News

Teens For Christ reportedly terminates two employees

LIMA — Teens for Christ has reportedly terminated two employees who were placed on administrative leave in July, according to a brief letter sent to donors Friday. The letter did not name which employees were terminated, and board members did not immediately return a call from The Lima News to confirm the terminations Friday afternoon.
wktn.com

Findlay Police Department Announces Police Promotion

The Findlay Police Department has announced the promotion of Andrew Rudnik to the position of Sergeant. Sgt. Rudnik was sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn this morning at the Municipal Building. He is a graduate of Avon Lake High School and Bowling Green State University. He has Bachelor and Masters...
FINDLAY, OH
The Lima News

Wednesday morning N. Cole St. blaze destroys barn

LIMA — Firefighters from more than a half-dozen departments battled a Lima-area barn fire Wednesday morning that left 35 head of cattle and five dogs dead. Crews from the American Township Fire Department were dispatched around 7:15 a.m. to a residence on 5150 N. Cole St. in reference to a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find the a large barn fully engulfed by fire. The blaze reportedly could be seen from miles away.
LIMA, OH
beckersdental.com

Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire

An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
CELINA, OH
peakofohio.com

Christmas Day dispute leads to multiple charges for Wapak man

Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s office responded to a rolling domestic dispute late Christmas Day. Deputies went to the area of County Road 37 near County Road 39, Huntsville, where two victims were standing outside their car. They reported they picked up Chrystyan Kline, 31, of Wapakoneta, in...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fire burns local Vandalia business

VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
VANDALIA, OH
peakofohio.com

Garber picked up on felony warrant, methamphetamine recovered

Bellefontaine Police and medics were called out to a residence in the 100 block of West Buckingham Avenue Wednesday night for a possible overdose. Upon arrival, authorities located Amanda Garber, 40, at large, sleeping in a back room. Garber was uncooperative and claimed she was fine, but she was just...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Lima News

Reminisce: Lima’s New Year’s events 100 years ago

A century ago, as Lima residents prepared to mark their third New Year’s Eve without a legal drink, Lima’s Republican-Gazette newspaper insisted the holiday would be a success nonetheless. “Lima simply WILL have its New Year’s celebration. It may be wet only in spots, but it will be...
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bucyrus traffic stop turns into drug bust

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wednesday afternoon traffic stop in Bucyrus turned into a drug bust, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office reported that at 4:05 p.m., it joined the Bucyrus Police Department in pulling over a vehicle on East Oakwood Avenue near the intersection of Faustina Avenue. The driver, Aubrey […]
BUCYRUS, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
9K+
Followers
292
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy