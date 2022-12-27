Police calls
LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
1200 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — Police responded Monday to a fight in progress.
800 block of Roosevelt Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Monday.
500 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Monday.
600 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
1100 block of Catalpa Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
500 block of Michael Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
North Metcalf Street at West Grand Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.
800 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Monday.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
2100 block of Arlington Drive, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Monday.
100 block of West Sugar Street, Lafayette — A report of menacing was filed Monday.
2600 block of West Market Street, Lima — Deputies investigated a fight complaint on Monday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.
