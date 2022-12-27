Read full article on original website
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
wbrz.com
Two teenage girls killed in crash caused by lengthy, multi-parish police chase that ended on I-10 in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Two teenage girls were killed in a crash caused by a lengthy, multi-parish police chase that ended on I-10 East at Dalrymple. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the chase started on Blackwell Drive in the capital city, with officers pursuing a suspect for the unauthorized use of a vehicle. A witness shared images of police chasing a vehicle down Government Street between Acadian and downtown.
wbrz.com
Crews battle vacant house fire in neighborhood off Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Firefighters worked to contain a house fire on the 300 block of Waverland Drive, Saturday afternoon. According to officials, the cause of the fire is still unknown. Crews arrived on scene to see smoke coming from the house. Firefighters had to put out the fire from the inside out to avoid it spreading to neighboring homes.
wbrz.com
TRAFFIC UPDATES: Heavy Police presence partly shuts down I-10 East at Dalrymple due to an incident
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have partly shut down I-10 East at Dalrymple Drive due to an incident. Congestion is backup to Miss. River Bridge. The two left lanes have since reopened leaving the right lane still blocked. Motorist are advised to use a different route.
brproud.com
Police investigating after man shot on Gore Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was shot in the 2100 block of Gore Road on Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the shooting which took place around 9:45 p.m. Emergency responders confirmed that the shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
98-year-old Louisiana woman among two killed after car rear-ends tractor trailer
LOUISIANA (KLFY) Two people died Thursday morning when their vehicle rear-ended a tractor trailer that was parked on the shoulder of Hwy. 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish. Police have identified the victims as mother and daughter, Barbara Dobard Rigby, 69 and Maynette Dobard, 98 of Alexandria. According to State Police, the preliminary investigation has […]
LSP: 2 people killed in 2-vehicle crash in East Feliciana Parish
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left two people dead on Saturday, Dec. 31. Troopers said Jaylen Baker, 26, and Woodrow Stevensen Jr., 50, were killed in the crash just before 1 a.m. on US 61 near LA 964 in East Feliciana Parish.
wbrz.com
Two arrested after hours-long standoff with deputies at Tangipahoa apartment complex Friday night
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Two men were taken into custody Friday night after an hours-long standoff with deputies and evading arrest earlier the same day. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the two-hour standoff started just before 7 p.m. at the Woodlands Apartments in Tickfaw when deputies learned Kelvin Provost, 24, had barricaded himself inside.
wbrz.com
Water heater sparks early morning house fire, 1 displaced
BATON ROUGE - A malfunctioning water heater is to blame for an early morning house fire on N. 30th St. on Friday. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the call for help around 3 a.m. They arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof and side of the home. Crews put out the fire within 10 minutes before it could cause more damage.
theadvocate.com
Arrested teenager escapes from East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy; search underway
East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies are searching for a 15-year-old who escaped from custody Thursday after he was arrested on suspicion of simple burglary. After the teen had been arrested and processed, a deputy escorted the teen back to his patrol unit. But then "the suspect jerked away from the deputy and fled on foot," sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Hicks said.
wbrz.com
Police chase through Baton Rouge ends on I-10 Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Police pursued a fleeing driver through parts the city around downtown Saturday, with the chase appearing to come to an end and a person in custody on I-10 East at Dalrymple. Police briefly closed the interstate as a handful of officers gathered at the exit and across...
Water heater causes house fire, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A malfunctioning water heater caused a house fire Friday morning, Dec. 30, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The fire reportedly happened around 2:45 a.m. on N. 30th Street near Iroquois Street. According to the fire department, firefighters responded to the scene where they...
wbrz.com
Authorities searching for teen who escaped custody at BRPD headquarters overnight
BATON ROUGE - A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted around the Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters amid a search for a teenage suspect late Thursday night. Baton Rouge police units and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy units were seen lining Goodwood Boulevard and Airline Highway, seemingly forming a perimeter around BRPD Headquarters, around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.
wbrz.com
One hurt in shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Gore Road, just off Scotland Avenue, around 9 p.m. Thursday. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, authorities say. Police have...
iheart.com
Suspect Arrested For Baton Rouge Drive-By Shooting That Wounded Two
A suspect is in custody for a drive-by shooting in Baton Rouge that wounded two people on Wednesday. East Baton Rouge Parish deputies say 20-year-old Jarrius Snearl fired shots while driving past the victims' home on Maplewood Drive. Snearl ran into a parked car when he drove away, and was...
wbrz.com
Suspected gunman crashed car after drive-by shooting in BR neighborhood; teenager shot outside his home
BATON ROUGE - An accused gunman crashed into a parked car just moments after he shot two people outside their house in a brazen drive-by attack, deputies said. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday along Maplewood Drive. Two people, a 16-year-old and 25-year-old were reportedly shot in the front yard of their home. Both are expected to survive.
wbrz.com
Son of longtime EBR councilman dies 10 years after shooting that left him paralyzed
BATON ROUGE - The son of a longtime EBR metro councilman has died, more than a decade after he was shot in an armed robbery. Thomas Loupe died Friday after being paralyzed since the February 2012 shooting, according to an obituary published in The Advocate. Loupe was the son of...
wbrz.com
Fatal fentanyl: Nearly a dozen deadly overdoses reported in BR over Christmas week
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said Christmas week will be recorded as one of the deadliest weeks for people who lost their lives to an overdose. Eleven people died over a week-long time frame, according to Shane Evans, Chief Investigator for the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.
Boy who died during Christmas Eve hiking trip in Central identified by coroner
Editor’s note: The article has been updated to clarify that he was found in the Amite River. CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A boy who died after he was found in the Amite River on Christmas Eve during a hiking trip in Central was identified by the coroner’s office Tuesday. The boy identified as four-year-old Matias […]
wbrz.com
Search continues for teen who escaped custody; grandma ready to use shotgun to protect her home
BATON ROUGE - The search continues Friday for a 15-year-old who managed to escape from a sheriff's deputy after he had been processed for a vehicle burglary. WBRZ was there Thursday night as law enforcement fanned out looking for him. Drones flew through the air as they tried to search around Baton Rouge Police Headquarters.
BRPD investigating shooting on Gore Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on the night of Thursday, Dec. 29. The shooting reportedly happened off Gore Road, which is near Scotland Avenue around 9 p.m. According to officials, the victim has non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
