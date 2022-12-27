ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Two teenage girls killed in crash caused by lengthy, multi-parish police chase that ended on I-10 in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Two teenage girls were killed in a crash caused by a lengthy, multi-parish police chase that ended on I-10 East at Dalrymple. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the chase started on Blackwell Drive in the capital city, with officers pursuing a suspect for the unauthorized use of a vehicle. A witness shared images of police chasing a vehicle down Government Street between Acadian and downtown.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Crews battle vacant house fire in neighborhood off Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Firefighters worked to contain a house fire on the 300 block of Waverland Drive, Saturday afternoon. According to officials, the cause of the fire is still unknown. Crews arrived on scene to see smoke coming from the house. Firefighters had to put out the fire from the inside out to avoid it spreading to neighboring homes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police investigating after man shot on Gore Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was shot in the 2100 block of Gore Road on Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the shooting which took place around 9:45 p.m. Emergency responders confirmed that the shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Two arrested after hours-long standoff with deputies at Tangipahoa apartment complex Friday night

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Two men were taken into custody Friday night after an hours-long standoff with deputies and evading arrest earlier the same day. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the two-hour standoff started just before 7 p.m. at the Woodlands Apartments in Tickfaw when deputies learned Kelvin Provost, 24, had barricaded himself inside.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Water heater sparks early morning house fire, 1 displaced

BATON ROUGE - A malfunctioning water heater is to blame for an early morning house fire on N. 30th St. on Friday. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the call for help around 3 a.m. They arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof and side of the home. Crews put out the fire within 10 minutes before it could cause more damage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Arrested teenager escapes from East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy; search underway

East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies are searching for a 15-year-old who escaped from custody Thursday after he was arrested on suspicion of simple burglary. After the teen had been arrested and processed, a deputy escorted the teen back to his patrol unit. But then "the suspect jerked away from the deputy and fled on foot," sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Hicks said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police chase through Baton Rouge ends on I-10 Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Police pursued a fleeing driver through parts the city around downtown Saturday, with the chase appearing to come to an end and a person in custody on I-10 East at Dalrymple. Police briefly closed the interstate as a handful of officers gathered at the exit and across...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Water heater causes house fire, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A malfunctioning water heater caused a house fire Friday morning, Dec. 30, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The fire reportedly happened around 2:45 a.m. on N. 30th Street near Iroquois Street. According to the fire department, firefighters responded to the scene where they...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Authorities searching for teen who escaped custody at BRPD headquarters overnight

BATON ROUGE - A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted around the Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters amid a search for a teenage suspect late Thursday night. Baton Rouge police units and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy units were seen lining Goodwood Boulevard and Airline Highway, seemingly forming a perimeter around BRPD Headquarters, around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

One hurt in shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Gore Road, just off Scotland Avenue, around 9 p.m. Thursday. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, authorities say. Police have...
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

Suspect Arrested For Baton Rouge Drive-By Shooting That Wounded Two

A suspect is in custody for a drive-by shooting in Baton Rouge that wounded two people on Wednesday. East Baton Rouge Parish deputies say 20-year-old Jarrius Snearl fired shots while driving past the victims' home on Maplewood Drive. Snearl ran into a parked car when he drove away, and was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Suspected gunman crashed car after drive-by shooting in BR neighborhood; teenager shot outside his home

BATON ROUGE - An accused gunman crashed into a parked car just moments after he shot two people outside their house in a brazen drive-by attack, deputies said. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday along Maplewood Drive. Two people, a 16-year-old and 25-year-old were reportedly shot in the front yard of their home. Both are expected to survive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating shooting on Gore Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on the night of Thursday, Dec. 29. The shooting reportedly happened off Gore Road, which is near Scotland Avenue around 9 p.m. According to officials, the victim has non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy