If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Following Complaints From Muslim Students Over Muhammad Images Being Displayed In Class, A Minnesota Lecturer Was Sacked
According to reports, a liberal arts professor in Minnesota was let go after Muslim students complained that the professor had shown historical images of Muhammad in a lecture on Islamic art. According to the Hamline Oracle, the unnamed professor at Hamline University in St. Paul incited fury stirred October among...
A liberal arts professor in Minnesota was reportedly fired after Muslim students complained when historic depictions of Muhammad were shown during a class about Islamic art.
Washington Examiner
Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’
I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
mprnews.org
Minnesota-based collective supports transgender Christians worldwide
When people ask Austen Hartke what his job is he says it’s a little hard to explain. “I usually say that I work to support transgender people of faith, and that can look like a lot of different things.”. Hartke is the executive director of Transmission Ministry Collective, a...
One Minnesota City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Salvation Army receives building donation in St. Paul to help combat homelessness
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Salvation Army Northern Division was given a building on Thursday with the hope that it will help reduce homelessness in St. Paul.The Tareen and Walton families donated the Gallery Professional Building at 17 Exchange Street West. It's the single largest real estate donation the Salvation Army Northern Division has received this year.The families purchased the building last year, helping secure a $1.5 million affordable housing grant from Ramsey County, and lining up potential residents. The building is eight stories tall and is over 100,000 square feet."It is heartbreaking to see so many homeless people lined up each evening with not enough beds available for all. We hope this building will help the Salvation Army in its work to address homelessness and poverty," said Dr. Basir Tareen.
Native victims of mass execution remembered in Minnesota
The Dakota 38+2 memorial runners met the horseback riders in southwestern Minnesota the day after Christmas. ‘It’s important to learn about history. This ride and run keep that history alive’
voiceofalexandria.com
The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KIMT
Report says about 30 people die annually during encounters with Minnesota law enforcement
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 177 people died during encounters with Minnesota law enforcement between 2016 and 2021. A new MDH report says 79 (45%) were classified as deaths due interpersonal use of force, 54 (31%) were classified as suicides, 39 (22%) were classified as accidents, and 5 (3%) were classified as “could not be determined.”
Cannabis push begins anew at state capitol
MINNEAPOLIS — Legal recreational cannabis was like a pipe dream in Minnesota under a politically divided legislature. But that power dynamic will change when the 2023 session begins and Democrats take complete control of the state capitol. Both supporters of cannabis legalization and opponents of the idea are gearing...
mprnews.org
Twin Cities 'grime-core' performer Riotgrrrldarko lives up to her name
Bray’Jana Coleman, also known as Riotgrrrldarko, is a Minneapolis lady rager, mother of two, doula, friend and local icon. Although Riotgrrrldarko has only been making music for a couple of years, she already has a devoted fan base in the Twin Cities. If you aren’t already, you should be listening to Riotgrrrldarko.
Report: Deaths during police calls highest in Minnesota among Indigenous, Black people
A state reports shows more Black and Indigenous people die during the course of a police call in Minnesota than do white, Hispanic, or Asian people.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota student survey shows increase in Mental Health issue
(St. Paul, MN) -- The latest Minnesota Student Survey is showing an increase in reports of mental health issues. The survey is conducted every three years and is the first since the pandemic began. Students responding reported mental health struggles more than in any other year of the survey's 33...
"It's a full-blown crisis": State leaders hope to address PCA shortage in upcoming session
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota leaders say the state is in a home healthcare crisis.The most recent data show Minnesota has more than 7,000 job vacancies in the personal care industry.WCCO covered the story of Dennis Prothero in November, a Stillwater man who suffered the effects of not being able to find a personal care assistant (PCA) to hire.READ MORE: Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"Prothero died shortly after that story aired of COVID and pneumonia."That was heartbreaking to know you can't physically be there to help your father through these tough times,"...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Outgoing Hennepin County attorney reflects on six terms
After spending nearly a third of his adult life in public service, first as a Minnesota state legislator, then in a total of six terms in two separate stints as Hennepin County attorney, Mike Freeman will retire in January. Sitting recently in his office, Freeman told the MSR, “I’ve been...
Washington Examiner
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Governor Walz proposing plan to fight fraud after Feeding Our Future allegations
(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Walz is proposing a plan to fight fraud following the Feeding Our Future scandal. Walz announced Tuesday that he wants to add an inspector general to the Minnesota Department of Education. He is also proposing higher spending on grant oversight, audits, and fraud investigation. The...
Charges: Group followed, targeted St. Paul man in Mall of America killing
Taeshawn Adams Wright. Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail via Bloomington Police Department. Prosecutors allege a group of young men corralled Johntae Hudson inside the Mall of America on Friday before two of them fatally shot the 19-year-old eight times as he tried to escape, according to new criminal charges. One...
