ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Maryland’s schools are drastically failing their students

As our country's politicians continue to send billions to a foreign country, maybe some of those funds could be spent on Maryland's education system. Our country's leaders should pay attention too because the state's schools are mired in a crisis of competence and failing their students, and no one is doing anything about it.
MARYLAND STATE
MIX 94.9

Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’

I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Salvation Army receives building donation in St. Paul to help combat homelessness

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Salvation Army Northern Division was given a building on Thursday with the hope that it will help reduce homelessness in St. Paul.The Tareen and Walton families donated the Gallery Professional Building at 17 Exchange Street West. It's the single largest real estate donation the Salvation Army Northern Division has received this year.The families purchased the building last year, helping secure a $1.5 million affordable housing grant from Ramsey County, and lining up potential residents. The building is eight stories tall and is over 100,000 square feet."It is heartbreaking to see so many homeless people lined up each evening with not enough beds available for all. We hope this building will help the Salvation Army in its work to address homelessness and poverty," said Dr. Basir Tareen.
SAINT PAUL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Report says about 30 people die annually during encounters with Minnesota law enforcement

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 177 people died during encounters with Minnesota law enforcement between 2016 and 2021. A new MDH report says 79 (45%) were classified as deaths due interpersonal use of force, 54 (31%) were classified as suicides, 39 (22%) were classified as accidents, and 5 (3%) were classified as “could not be determined.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Cannabis push begins anew at state capitol

MINNEAPOLIS — Legal recreational cannabis was like a pipe dream in Minnesota under a politically divided legislature. But that power dynamic will change when the 2023 session begins and Democrats take complete control of the state capitol. Both supporters of cannabis legalization and opponents of the idea are gearing...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Twin Cities 'grime-core' performer Riotgrrrldarko lives up to her name

Bray’Jana Coleman, also known as Riotgrrrldarko, is a Minneapolis lady rager, mother of two, doula, friend and local icon. Although Riotgrrrldarko has only been making music for a couple of years, she already has a devoted fan base in the Twin Cities. If you aren’t already, you should be listening to Riotgrrrldarko.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota student survey shows increase in Mental Health issue

(St. Paul, MN) -- The latest Minnesota Student Survey is showing an increase in reports of mental health issues. The survey is conducted every three years and is the first since the pandemic began. Students responding reported mental health struggles more than in any other year of the survey's 33...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

"It's a full-blown crisis": State leaders hope to address PCA shortage in upcoming session

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota leaders say the state is in a home healthcare crisis.The most recent data show Minnesota has more than 7,000 job vacancies in the personal care industry.WCCO covered the story of Dennis Prothero in November, a Stillwater man who suffered the effects of not being able to find a personal care assistant (PCA) to hire.READ MORE: Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"Prothero died shortly after that story aired of COVID and pneumonia."That was heartbreaking to know you can't physically be there to help your father through these tough times,"...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Outgoing Hennepin County attorney reflects on six terms

After spending nearly a third of his adult life in public service, first as a Minnesota state legislator, then in a total of six terms in two separate stints as Hennepin County attorney, Mike Freeman will retire in January. Sitting recently in his office, Freeman told the MSR, “I’ve been...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Washington Examiner

Delaware to increase minimum wage in 2023

(The Center Square) – Hourly workers earning the minimum wage in Delaware will be seeing a bump in pay in the new year. The state’s minimum wage will increase to $11.75, beginning Jan. 1, which is a $1.25 increase from the current minimum wage of $10.50. Senate Bill...
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy