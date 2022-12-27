Read full article on original website
The Witcher: Blood Origin Holds An Embarrassing Record For Netflix
"The Witcher" is the rare video game adaptation that works for fans of the source material and newbies alike. Anchored by a strong performance from Henry Cavill, who also happens to be a fan of the source material, the dark fantasy series is still incredibly popular as it heads into its third season. And while Cavill won't be returning, Liam Hemsworth is stepping in to take over the titular role.
How Michelle Yeoh Broke The Tension On The Set Of The Witcher: Blood Origin
There are some actors who are able to move in and out of genres with both ease and skill, and Michelle Yeoh is certainly one of them. The Malaysian actress first gained recognition in a series of Hong Kong action films in the 1980s at a time when male actors like Jet Li, Jackie Chan, and Sonny Chiba dominated the field. During the '90s, her magnetic performances crossed over to English-speaking roles, with a particular highlight being her part in the James Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies" in 1997. Yeoh has maintained a diverse and prolific acting profile ever since, with martial arts-centered roles in features such as "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," in addition to dramatic work in "Memoirs of a Geisha." The actress even turned to comedy with a memorable turn in 2018's "Crazy Rich Asians."
Young Sheldon's Annie Potts Much Prefers The Show's Single-Camera Format
Annie Potts is no stranger to the multi-camera sitcom format. For seven seasons, from the '80s through the '90s, Potts played Mary Jo Shively, one of the very few characters to appear in every episode of the hit sitcom "Designing Women." In a 2022 interview with Glamour, Potts explained that she accepted the role in "Designing Women" after having some success in film because television offered her more stability as a mother. "I made the choice to do 'Designing Women' because I had just been doing movies and had my little boy that I was taking on location all the time," she said. "He wanted stability. He wanted to stay in town and play soccer and have a normal life. So I thought, 'Well, it would be good to have something.' I had no idea how successful that would turn out to be."
Stranger Things' Sadie Sink Has No Plans To Be The Newest Redhead To Join The X-Men
X-Men fans shouldn't expect to see Sadie Sink in the MCU's mutant roster anytime soon. The "Stranger Things" actor sat down for an interview with Extra TV, where she revealed that — so far — she has no plans to be the latest addition to the sprawling superhero franchise.
Black Sails: 13 Facts About The Starz Hit Worth More Than Stolen Treasure
With contemporary series like "Vikings" and "Game of Thrones," "Black Sails" may often be overlooked when compared to other epic dramas of the 2010s, which makes it one of the most underrated shows of the decade. Not only is the scale of the pirate adventure immense with many scenes taking place upon impressive naval vessels, but the political intrigue and intimate interactions of the characters make it an entertaining watch for several different audiences.
Leslie Jones Addresses The Hate She Got From Ghostbusters
It's safe to say that 2016 was a strange time for the "Ghostbusters" franchise. With Bill Murray refusing to return to the franchise following 1989's "Ghostbusters 2" (via IndieWire) and the death of Harold Ramis in 2014 (via Chicago Tribune), Sony instead decided to reboot the franchise, focusing on a fresh female-centric cast of paranormal hunters with "Bridesmaids" director Paul Feig helming it all. The result was 2016's "Ghostbusters," also known as "Ghostbusters: Answer the Call," which followed the cast of colorful characters as they try breaking into the ghost catching business.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Debra Jo Rupp Got Emotional While Talking About Reuniting With Her Former Co-Stars For That '90s Show
In 2006, the cast of "That '70s Show" was done hanging out. But just when fans thought they'd seen the last of the Forman family's basement, it appears they're returning to Point Place, Wisconsin, just a few decades later. The show will live on through Netflix's upcoming sequel, "That '90s Show," which focuses on a new generation.
Magnum P.I. Reboot Star Perdita Weeks Didn't Realize How Physically Taxing The Role Was Going To Be
Perdita Weeks has come a long way since appearing in "Spice World" as an 11-year-old child star, but her work in high-profile projects like "The Tudors," "Penny Dreadful," and "Ready Player One" prepared her for the show she is now arguably best known for. Weeks plays one of the leads, Juliet Higgins, in the ensemble-driven reboot of Tom Selleck's "Magnum P.I." television series, which aired on CBS for eight seasons. Unfortunately, the new "Magnum P.I." came face-to-face with a most bitter end following its fourth season when CBS surprisingly canceled the reboot.
Ron Howard Doesn't Sound Very Optimistic About The Possibilty Of Solo 2
Despite being directed by Oscar-winning director Ron Howard and featuring a stellar cast that included Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, and Emilia Clarke, not all "Star Wars" fans were thrilled with the 2018 film "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Some fans accused Howard of rewriting the script after he took over, something which one of the film's actors disputed. "It's exactly the same script," the anonymous actor told Vulture. "They're filming exactly the same things. There's nothing new." But while the standalone film may not be nearly as financially successful as other "Star Wars" installments, "Solo" fans aren't the only ones hanging onto hope for a sequel.
The Touching Adam West Memento The Family Guy Staff Hung On The Wall
For most actors, it would be enough to play one iconic television character in a single career. For decades, Adam West was affiliated with the Caped Crusader himself — Batman. The campy 1960s series sees the Dark Knight (granted, not all that dark) take on his rogue's gallery in high-flying fashion. For years, West was Batman until the character became a fixture on the big screen and became the subject of numerous other adaptations, but for many, West remains the definitive version of the superhero.
Which Characters Has Cara Buono Played On Law & Order?
A show like "Law & Order" has plenty of chances to bring in lesser-known actors for different roles. Though this may seem a little shocking to hear, when one considers that "Law & Order" and its subsequent spin-offs have hundreds and hundreds of episodes, it becomes a little bit easier to understand how an actor can manage to achieve such a feat. This is even further augmented by the fact that these shows typically have an "episode of the week" format where the individual stories are fairly contained within one episode, though there can be plots that are woven throughout episodes and seasons.
What House Of The Dragon's Alicent Was Doing Between Episodes 7 And 8
While "Game of Thrones" is a race toward war at a break-neck speed, "House of the Dragon" takes a more methodical approach. Instead of the immediate violence that occurs between House Stark and Lannister in the original series, the Targaryen prequel is a slow burn and generational war between two people. The first season spans decades, first depicting Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) as a defiant daughter before growing into Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) who does not compromise on her right to the Iron Throne.
The Office's Rainn Wilson Has A Very Strong Opinion On The British Version Of The Show
The fact that "The Office" persists as one of the most relevant TV shows long after its finale is a testament to its legacy as one of the formative sitcoms of the early 2000s. As recently as 2020, Nielsen data asserted that it was the most streamed TV program of the year (per Variety). NBC's "The Office" is so popular that it's likely some casual fans don't even realize the show is a remake.
My Hero Academia Voice Actor Cliff Chapin Finds It Surprisingly Easy To Slip Into Bakugo's Angry Mindset
"My Hero Academia" is hands-down one of the biggest anime currently airing and it's easy to see why (via Parrot Analytics). With its impressive amalgamation of western superhero culture and the jaw-dropping quality of its writing and animation, the adaptation of the manga by Kohei Horikoshi pretty much checks all of the boxes as far as what shonen viewers are looking for.
Modern Family Co-Creator Steven Levitan Thinks The Show Doesn't Need A Reboot
When it comes to deciding if a reboot of a successful TV series is a good idea, there are plenty of fans on either side of the argument. Some people might love the show so much that just the thought of pushing the concept into a new, exciting direction is definitely a worthy endeavor. Others would call it blasphemy to even touch what they consider perfectly untouchable. Either of these arguments can be used when it comes to debating whether or not it would be a good idea to reboot what many consider one of the best sitcoms of all time, "Modern Family."
Glass Onion's Madelyn Cline Confirms That Even Stars Are Starstruck By Daniel Craig
Being a newcomer is never easy, and that certainly seems to be the case with Madelyn Cline on the set of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Granted, the sequel has a fairly small and self-contained cast, meaning the celebrity is a lot more concentrated on set, perhaps even more concentrated than on "Knives Out." Like "Glass Onion," it provided a wealth of Hollywood A-list talent –- from Jamie Lee Curtis to Christopher Plummer –- along with compelling drama and witty dialogue that launched a relative unknown like, say, Ana de Armas, to the front of every casting director's Rolodex.
Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Had A Small Role In CSI: NY As One Of Her First Gigs
Between her role as the star and titular character of Netflix's "Addams Family" spin-off "Wednesday" and her role as Tara Carpenter in 2022's "Scream" and 2023's "Scream VI," Jenna Ortega is one of the more recognizable faces in television and films. Ortega got her start as a Disney Channel star, having starred in both the Disney Channel original series "Stuck in the Middle" and the Disney Channel original animated series "Elena of Avalor."
Fans Agree That Jenji Kohan's Series Tend To Overstay Their Welcome
When "Weeds" premiered on Showtime during the summer of 2005, pay cable television officially found its new, instantly iconic 30-minute comedy. Although running afoul of law enforcement while making a living selling marijuana is certainly dated when compared to 2020s California, the series helped launch its creator, Jenji Kohan, into the television stratosphere. When the show ended in 2012, Kohan then adapted Piper Kerman's memoir "Orange Is the New Black" into a dramedy series for Netflix. In 2013, the prison-set program became the streamer's second original series.
Andor's Denise Gough Highlights Dedra Meero's Intimacy Issues
"Andor," the latest "Star Wars" series on Disney+, introduced audiences to a terrifying new villain in Dedra Meero. Played by Denise Gough, Meero holds rank in the Imperial Security Bureau (ISB), the Empire's secret police, where she serves the fascistic government with the single-minded goal of rooting out its enemies by any means necessary. Her cold, calculating demeanor serves her well in a job that requires sadistic cruelty, and she appears to be the only woman to have climbed the bureaucratic ladder. Though not unable to turn on the charm when it seems likely to get results during an interrogation, she seems much more comfortable barking orders or inflicting brutal methods of torture on political prisoners.
