WHIZ
Licking Co. Sheriff Issues Alert to Citizens
The Licking County Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to be on the alert for an escaped inmate. 38-year-old Jacob Davidson escaped Thursday night from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus. Davidson was transferred to the facility December 20. He was indicted for felonious assault, discharging a firearm on...
43-year-old man shot on doorstep of Linden home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 43-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning after an unknown suspect came searching for another person at his Linden home. Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 26th Avenue at 12:34 a.m. on Saturday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim said […]
peakofohio.com
Garber picked up on felony warrant, methamphetamine recovered
Bellefontaine Police and medics were called out to a residence in the 100 block of West Buckingham Avenue Wednesday night for a possible overdose. Upon arrival, authorities located Amanda Garber, 40, at large, sleeping in a back room. Garber was uncooperative and claimed she was fine, but she was just...
peakofohio.com
Biggest news stories of 2022
As we close out the year, we look back on some of the bigger news stories of 2022. Vegetation problem in Indian Lake-The Indian Lake Watershed faced a new problem this year. After cleaning out the lake and clearing the water, weeds took over and created havoc for Logan County’s busiest summer attraction. Harvesters were brought in thanks to state funds and crews scrambled to get the lake ready for the biggest event of the summer, the 4th of July fireworks. Indian Lake was still busy this summer, but the weeds brought numbers down for boaters and businesses this year. Several experts have been brought in to fight the problem, but weeds will continue to be the #1 topic for Indian Lake as we enter 2023.
Lima man killed in Fourth Street shooting
LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or people involved in a Thursday night shooting in south Lima that left one man dead in the city’s fourth homicide of 2022. Officers were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to the area of Branson Avenue and Fourth Street in reference to a shooting. They found Kobe Bryant, 22, of Lima, in the yard of a residence at 643 E. Fourth St., suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homes struck by gunfire during southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four homes were hit by gunfire during a southeast Columbus shooting on Thursday. Authorities responded to the 2300 block of Weyburn Road and Kenaston Drive around 2 p.m. on Thursday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One 26-year-old victim was transported to Grant Medical Center […]
wktn.com
Kenton Man Arrested on Warrant
A Kenton man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday afternoon. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers arrested Timothy Reid on the warrant through the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made in the 900 block of East Columbus Street. Reid is being held on...
Four teenagers wanted in northwest Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four teenagers are wanted in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old near Dublin in early December. The boys between 14 and 17 years old have murder and aggravated robbery warrants out for their arrest for the death of Thomas Hritzo III, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Investigators identified 14-year-olds […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Two arrests made for drugs after traffic stop
BUCYRUS—On December 28, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and METRICH, assisted by Bucyrus Police Department, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Oakwood St. near Faustina Ave. The driver of the vehicle Aubrey Daughetee, age 32, of Bucyrus, was arrested for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine). She had...
Man killed in Dayton shooting identified
DAYTON — A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office. Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office seeking person involved in multiple reports of fuel theft
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has taken multiple reports of fuel being stolen from bulk fuel tanks throughout the past couple of weeks, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office social media pages. Sheriff Frye asks residents to check your tanks regularly and if you have had fuel...
beckersdental.com
Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire
An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Residents concerned about area intersection following fatal pedestrian crash
Dayton residents are concerned about the intersection of Wayne and Clover following the death of a woman struck by a vehicle in that area. Jennifer Johnson, 44, was hit and killed on Wayne Avenue in Dayton on Wednesday morning. The accident occured only a few blocks away from where she...
peakofohio.com
Several accidents logged over the weekend; one man charged with OVI
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellefontaine Police Department responded to numerous accidents over the weekend due to the weather and road conditions. One accident involved an ODOT snow plow truck. No injuries were reported. Another accident resulted in an OVI arrest. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded...
hometownstations.com
Lima Police remind people not to discharge firearms on New Year's and to follow new fireworks law
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department asks that people celebrate the new year in a safe way. The LPD reminds people that it is illegal to discharge a firearm straight up into the air at any time, even when celebrating the arrival of a new year. Bullets still come back down with enough force to cause harm to others or damage property.
Champaign County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam targeting residents
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a new scam targeting residents. According to a post from the sheriff’s office, a resident received a call from someone claiming to be a sergeant with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. The caller requested the resident provide personal information because they claimed to […]
Ironton Tribune
Four arrested on drug charges in Scioto County
LUCASVILLE — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announced on Thursday that a man and woman from Dayton, along with a man and woman from Portsmouth were arrested on drug charges after an investigation by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:17...
Man arrested for domestic violence search warrant in Tiffin after police standoff Tuesday
TIFFIN, Ohio — A 42-year-old man was arrested in Tiffin Tuesday night for a domestic violence search warrant following a five-hour standoff with police. Curtis Elkins was arrested outside of an apartment at 40 W. Market St. just before 8:30 p.m. and turned over to the Fremont Police Department, Tiffin Police Department Chief David Pauly said.
Man in custody after Dayton SWAT standoff
Officers tracked the suspect to South Irwin Street where he then barricaded himself in a residence. SWAT was then called to the scene.
Suspect found after fatal shooting in Dayton
Upon arrival, officers found a victim that had been shot. A short time later, medics pronounced the victim dead.
