ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utes legend Arnie Ferrin dies at age 97

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27MdG7_0jvr46e800

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – University of Utah Athletics is mourning the passing of former men’s basketball star and athletics director Arnie Ferrin. Ferrin, 97, passed away early Tuesday morning, his family confirmed.

One of the most decorated players in Utah men’s basketball history, Ferrin is the only four-time All-American in the history of the program, earning the distinction in each season played (1944, ’45, ’47 and ’48). The Ogden, Utah, native helped lead Utah to national championships in 1944 and 1947, and is enshrined in the Utah Athletics Hall of Fame, the Utah Sports Hall of Fame and the National College Basketball Hall of Fame. His jersey number 22 is retired by the University.

Ferrin would later serve as Utah’s athletics director from 1976 until his retirement in 1985. He had returned to the Salt Lake City campus as assistant to the Vice President for University Relations in 1974 and served in that role for two years before accepting the athletics director position. In his tenure, Utah won 10 team national championships and 15 conference championships.

“Arnie Ferrin will forever be remembered not only as one of the most accomplished Utah athletes of all-time, but as a treasured member of the University of Utah family,” said Director of Athletics Mark Harlan. “He made a lasting impact far beyond his athletics accomplishments, serving as athletics director for nine years and remaining a proud Utah Ute as he continued to support our athletics programs year after year. On a personal note, he was so kind to me and always there for helpful advice. I will miss him dearly. Our thoughts are with his family and the entire University of Utah family.”

As a freshman, Ferrin led the Utes to the 1944 NCAA Championship, scoring 22 points in the final game against Dartmouth, including four in overtime, and became the first freshman ever to be named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. After losing in the more prestigious National Invitational Tournament to Kentucky, the Utes were asked to take the place of Arkansas in the eight-team NCAA Tournament and won the title. That Utah team was dubbed “The First Cinderella” in a March 2010 article in Sports Illustrated .

Ferrin was runner-up for tournament MVP in 1947 when Utah won the NIT championship with a 49-45 victory over Adolph Rupp’s Kentucky Wildcats.

After graduating from Utah in 1948, Ferrin was named the MVP of the annual East-West All-Star game.
He was then selected by the Minneapolis Lakers in the 1948 Basketball Association of America (later the NBA) Draft and played for three years (1949-51), winning two championships in his time with the team, led by head coach John Kundla.

Ferrin, who would later become general manager of the American Basketball Association (ABA) Utah Stars, is one of only two basketball players in history to win an NCAA, NIT and NBA championship.

Ferrin was inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame as part of the charter class of 1970, and was the last living member of the Hall’s inaugural class. In 1985 he was inducted into the University of Utah’s Crimson Club Hall of Fame, and in 2008 he was named to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. He also was inducted in 2012 in the inaugural class of the Pac-12 Hall of Honor, which was established as a basketball-specific distinction, but is now known as the Pac-12 All-Sports Hall of Honor.

Chariton Arnold “Arnie” Ferrin, Jr., was born July 29, 1925 in Salt Lake City. He is a graduate of Ogden (Utah) High School.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Runnin’ Utes improve to 3-0 in Pac-12 play after beating Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah men’s basketball team opened Pac-12 play 3-0 for the first time since 2014-15 after it pulled away against Cal, 58-43, Thursday night inside Haas Pavilion. First half action saw the Utes shoot the ball well (.429) but only went up as much as 25-15 out of the 3:32 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Jazz lose to Kings on late 3-pointers, 126-125

SACRAMENTO (ABC4 Sports) – Kevin Huerter hit a 3-pointer with 9.2 seconds left and the Sacramento Kings held off Utah 126-125 on Friday night when Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen missed a jumper in the final seconds. “You can mistake some of these regular-season games for playoffs just with the energy they bring,” Kings coach Mike Brown said after the game. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Morgan Scalley Reflects On Growth Of Utah Football

LOS ANGELES- Morgan Scalley, much like head coach Kyle Whittingham, found a landing spot at Utah and pretty much never left. He started his journey with the Utes as a top-tier safety from 2001-2004. Scalley moved on for a year in 2005 but came back in 2006 as an administrative assistant while he wrapped up a master’s degree in business and the rest as they say, is history. Utah’s defensive coordinator has been a part of every major modern moment for the Utes and can’t help but reflect on the monumental growth of Utah football.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

BYU opens final WCC season with 69-49 romp over Pacific

STOCKTON, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – Jaxson Robinson and Spencer Johnson combined for 23 points as BYU beat Pacific 69-49 in its West Coast Conference opener at the Alex G. Spanos Center on Thursday night. Robinson’s BYU career-high 17 points came as he made four 3-pointers. Johnson came off the bench to shoot 5-of-11 from the […]
PROVO, UT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Utah (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Utah. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Utah. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Jazz struggle in 4th quarter and lose to Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (ABC4 Sports) – The road has not been kind to the Utah Jazz so far this season. Jordan Poole scored 26 points and converted a key layup with 1:27 left and the undermanned Golden State Warriors rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 112-107 on Wednesday night. The Jazz entered the fourth quarter up 94-88, but scored […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utes kick off Rose Bowl week at Disneyland

ANAHEIM (ABC4 Sports) – The University of Utah football team kicked off Rose Bowl week with a trip to Disneyland, and the team was in good spirits on the “Happiest Place on Earth.” “It’s always awesome,” said quarterback Cam Rising. “One thing I loved coming to Disneyland growing up was seeing the parade and now […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
dailyutahchronicle.com

Cowley: LDS Plastic Surgery Craze is Hypocritical

Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Jazz comeback falls short against Spurs, 126-122

SAN ANTONIO (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz had a little bit of a Christmas hangover at the start of Monday’s game against San Antonio. They finished strong, but came up just short against the Spurs. Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points as the Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah storm brings avalanche warnings, big snow

SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm has moved into Utah bringing rain, snow, and avalanche dangers through Sunday. “Rain will persist tonight and lead to periods of rain through the day on Saturday,” KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “A switchover to snow is possible as cold air filters in through the day on Sunday.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks

SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy