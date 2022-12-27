ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

2 injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center Saturday morning, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and a child were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after a shooting at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It happened around 10:30 a.m., according to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. That's when officers from LMPD's 4th Division responded to a call of a shooting in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital, but Mitchell said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in the Fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Fairgrounds Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Newburg Road around 3:30p.m. When officials arrived, they located a man that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police investigating after man shot in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in south Louisville Thursday night. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers with the department's Third Division were called to a reported shooting "in the area of" National Turnpike and Glengarry Drive around 8:30 p.m. That's near Fairdale off the Gene Snyder Freeway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

42-year-old man charged in 2016 Beechmont neighborhood double murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old man has been indicted in connection to a seven-year-old cold case murder. Donnie Ashby has been charged for the 2016 deaths of 27-year-old Linda Leslie and 32-year-old Julian Ramirez. They were found murdered inside a car in the parking lot of Community of Christ...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 injured in shooting near Valley Station funeral home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting near a Valley Station funeral home on Wednesday afternoon in Valley Station. Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Arrest made in fatal Christmas night hit and run in Oldham Co.

Police in Oldham County have arrested a suspect in a Christmas evening fatal hit and run. Gerald Rath, 58, of Crestwood, was arrested Wednesday night, according to WDRB.com. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid in a crash involving serious physical injury or death, as well as tampering with physical evidence.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

2 injured in Valley Station parking lot shooting, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were injured after a shooting in a parking lot in Valley Station Wednesday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 1:30 p.m., they responded to calls of a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway. Police said that they were told several...
LOUISVILLE, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Jennings Co.

The incident took place Thursday morning. (Madison, Ind.) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jennings County. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North, just west of U.S. 421. When initial officers arrived, they...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN

