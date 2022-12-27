Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
2 injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center Saturday morning, LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and a child were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after a shooting at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It happened around 10:30 a.m., according to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. That's when officers from LMPD's 4th Division responded to a call of a shooting in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital, but Mitchell said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in the Fairgrounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Fairgrounds Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Newburg Road around 3:30p.m. When officials arrived, they located a man that...
wdrb.com
Police investigating after man shot in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in south Louisville Thursday night. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers with the department's Third Division were called to a reported shooting "in the area of" National Turnpike and Glengarry Drive around 8:30 p.m. That's near Fairdale off the Gene Snyder Freeway.
Wave 3
Louisville faces another deadly year closing out 2022; shooting victims’ parents speak out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Since the pandemic hit, Louisville’s homicides have exploded. Now with only two days left in the year, it appears as if the violence may have peaked last year. Local activist Christopher 2X said in 2020, there were 173 deadly shootings. In 2021, there were 188...
wdrb.com
42-year-old man charged in 2016 Beechmont neighborhood double murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old man has been indicted in connection to a seven-year-old cold case murder. Donnie Ashby has been charged for the 2016 deaths of 27-year-old Linda Leslie and 32-year-old Julian Ramirez. They were found murdered inside a car in the parking lot of Community of Christ...
wdrb.com
KSP: Raywick man arrested after body of Elizabethtown man found on his property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On Dec. 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. KSP was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last...
wdrb.com
Man injured after being shot in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Thursday evening. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Jewell Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Officers then found a man who...
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 injured in shooting near Valley Station funeral home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting near a Valley Station funeral home on Wednesday afternoon in Valley Station. Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight...
k105.com
Arrest made in fatal Christmas night hit and run in Oldham Co.
Police in Oldham County have arrested a suspect in a Christmas evening fatal hit and run. Gerald Rath, 58, of Crestwood, was arrested Wednesday night, according to WDRB.com. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid in a crash involving serious physical injury or death, as well as tampering with physical evidence.
wdrb.com
5 years of Kentucky State Police investigating most officer shootings leaves transparency, efficiency concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown, Kentucky, police officer Detrick Cooper didn't arrive at Lakecrest Apartments on Dec. 11, 2021, to investigate a man sitting in a vehicle. Nonetheless, when Cooper noticed a gray Toyota Corolla with a decal in the place of a rear license plate, he grew suspicious. The...
wdrb.com
KSP: 91-year-old woman dies in collision with semi in Breckinridge County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman from Cloverport, Kentucky, died after crashing her vehicle into a semi Wednesday evening in Breckinridge County. According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144. The preliminary investigation showed that Marian Novak...
WLKY.com
2 injured in Valley Station parking lot shooting, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were injured after a shooting in a parking lot in Valley Station Wednesday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 1:30 p.m., they responded to calls of a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway. Police said that they were told several...
wdrb.com
Louisville area police departments warn of the dangers of celebratory New Year's gunfire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The arrival of the New Year is often met with celebratory gunshots -- a tradition that causes headaches for local police departments. So now they're bracing to be swamped with calls reporting gunfire this New Year. As the training director for Louisville Armory, Ken Pagano has...
Wave 3
2 LMPD officers hospitalized following traffic stop, police chase near Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department have been sent to the hospital after a traffic stop and police chase near the Valley Station neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., officers responded to an incident at the intersection of Moorewick Way and Lower River...
wdrb.com
Police arrest La Grange man for fatal hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Oldham County made an arrest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash near Buckner on Christmas Day. According to court documents, 58-year-old Gerald Rath, of La Grange, was arrested by officers with the Oldham County Police Department just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police said...
Wave 3
‘It’s against the law’: Louisville police urge not to fire guns celebrating New Year’s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is warning city residents to not fire guns to celebrate New Year’s. In a video released by LMPD on Friday, Lt. Col. Steve Healey said there has been a rise in gunfire over the New Year’s holiday over the years.
eaglecountryonline.com
Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Jennings Co.
The incident took place Thursday morning. (Madison, Ind.) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jennings County. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North, just west of U.S. 421. When initial officers arrived, they...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old girl from Bashford Manor neighborhood found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for help in locating a missing 3-year-old girl. According to Louisville Metro Police, Layla Mudahangarwa is missing from the 3300 block of Bass Creek Drive. That's in the Bashford Manor neighborhood. Police say she was last seen with multi-colored beads in her hair,...
wdrb.com
Louisville's murder rate down slightly in 2022 with 160 violent deaths
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of people in Louisville lost their lives to gun violence in 2022 — 160 as of Dec. 30, according to the latest data from the Louisville Metro Police Department. That's an 8% decrease compared to 2021. While that number is less than last year's...
WLKY.com
Woman found dead in south Louisville trailer fire was trespassing, homeowner says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A deadly fire at a mobile home in the Iroquois neighborhood is raising questions from authorities and the homeowner. Arson investigators are working to determine how the fire started, while the family who lives at the Taylor Boulevard home is trying to understand why the victim, who did not live there, was inside their residence.
