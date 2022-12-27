ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Scientology Leader David Miscavige 'Nowhere To Be Found' As Lawyers Try To Serve Him In Trafficking Lawsuit

Scientology leader David Miscavige is apparently “nowhere to be found” as process servers search to serve the controversial figure with a trafficking lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.The server has reportedly attempted to serve the mysterious 62-year-old Scientology leader 27 separate times over four months in Los Angeles, California, and Clearwater, Florida.According to Daily Mail, security guards on duty at the California and Florida Scientology properties were “clueless” when lawyers arrived in search of Miscavige. The three plaintiffs in the lawsuit – Gawain and Laura Baxter and Valeska Paris – have also since hired a private investigator in an attempt to track...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Biden pardons six ex-prisoners including woman, 80, who shot ‘abusive’ husband when she was 33

President Joe Biden pardoned six people on Friday who had already completed their sentences, the White House said. The individuals pardoned had already served sentences for crimes relating to drugs and second-degree murder.A White House statement said that following their release the individuals became active members of their communities.The pardoned includes Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas, 80, who was convicted of murder for shooting her husband when she was 33. She claimed that her husband had attacked her and threatened her just before she killed him, but the court found her guilty of second-degree murder. She went onto become a mother and...
New York Post

Letters to the Editor — Jan. 1, 2022

Killer’s freedomGov. Hochul has shown her contempt and disregard for murder victims and their families by granting clemency to Bruce Bryant, convicted killer of 11-year-old Travis Lilley (“Kat gives a break to boy’s killer,” Dec. 24).Travis was a child who was robbed of his life by Bryant. This is an injustice to the Lilley family.I do not care how many college degrees Bryant earned in jail at taxpayer’s expense or the so-called charity work he did in jail. These acts cannot atone for taking a human life.What he did to get to prison should be the focus, not his activities...

Comments / 0

Community Policy