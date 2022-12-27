Read full article on original website
Related
John Frankenheimer Ended His Career With A Flop Instead Of A Bang
Director John Frankenheimer has had a varied career within his many decades in the film industry. After working in television during the 1950s in varying positions — including as a director of photography and as an assistant director to "12 Angry Men" director Sidney Lumet — Frankenheimer would go on to deliver his own cinematic efforts that have gone on to become highly-regarded. With his acclaimed body of work including films like, "Birdman of Alcatraz," "The Manchurian Candidate," "Seven Days in May," "Seconds" and "Grand Prix," Frankenheimer made a name for himself through his examination of political and societal issues that challenged audiences at the time. Additionally, his efforts directing four 1990s television movies would win him four Emmy Awards, three of them being consecutive, and a Golden Globe.
NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show
"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
Patrick John Flueger Is Nervous About Jesse Lee Soffer Returning To Direct Chicago PD
For those "Chicago P.D." fans who are still lying on the ground, defeated after hearing the news that the show's longtime star Jesse Lee Soffer has decided to end his run playing Det. Jay Halstead for good, it's time to pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and take in some good news. Despite the fact that the crushing effects from the revelation are still justified, fans can take some solace in the news that Soffer will be back, in some capacity, quicker than they might expect. That's because Soffer has signed on to step behind the camera for a Season 10 episode, making his directorial debut.
Leslie Jones Addresses The Hate She Got From Ghostbusters
It's safe to say that 2016 was a strange time for the "Ghostbusters" franchise. With Bill Murray refusing to return to the franchise following 1989's "Ghostbusters 2" (via IndieWire) and the death of Harold Ramis in 2014 (via Chicago Tribune), Sony instead decided to reboot the franchise, focusing on a fresh female-centric cast of paranormal hunters with "Bridesmaids" director Paul Feig helming it all. The result was 2016's "Ghostbusters," also known as "Ghostbusters: Answer the Call," which followed the cast of colorful characters as they try breaking into the ghost catching business.
Yellowstone Star Kelsey Asbille Recalls Tense Kayce Fight As One Of Her Favorite Moments
Couples in "Yellowstone" are required to go through some major hurdles for love. Take Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille). The pair begin "Yellowstone," keeping their distance from Kayce's father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner). But as they get sucked into the power struggles of the Yellowstone Ranch, they've been through a separation, lose a child, and both are nearly killed in an assassination attempt on the Dutton clan orchestrated by Garrett Randall (Will Patton).
Ron Howard Doesn't Sound Very Optimistic About The Possibilty Of Solo 2
Despite being directed by Oscar-winning director Ron Howard and featuring a stellar cast that included Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, and Emilia Clarke, not all "Star Wars" fans were thrilled with the 2018 film "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Some fans accused Howard of rewriting the script after he took over, something which one of the film's actors disputed. "It's exactly the same script," the anonymous actor told Vulture. "They're filming exactly the same things. There's nothing new." But while the standalone film may not be nearly as financially successful as other "Star Wars" installments, "Solo" fans aren't the only ones hanging onto hope for a sequel.
Young Sheldon Fans Are Wondering What Happened To Tam
While he may be a genius in most walks of life, Sheldon Cooper has always needed to be more knowledgeable regarding social etiquette. On "Young Sheldon" and "The Big Bang Theory," he's shown time and time again that he struggles to be around people — mainly because he believes that they're all infested with germs and inferior to him. So, when Sheldon meets a friend he can tolerate, it's a big deal.
Magnum P.I. Reboot Star Perdita Weeks Didn't Realize How Physically Taxing The Role Was Going To Be
Perdita Weeks has come a long way since appearing in "Spice World" as an 11-year-old child star, but her work in high-profile projects like "The Tudors," "Penny Dreadful," and "Ready Player One" prepared her for the show she is now arguably best known for. Weeks plays one of the leads, Juliet Higgins, in the ensemble-driven reboot of Tom Selleck's "Magnum P.I." television series, which aired on CBS for eight seasons. Unfortunately, the new "Magnum P.I." came face-to-face with a most bitter end following its fourth season when CBS surprisingly canceled the reboot.
Why Richard Rourke From Blue Bloods Looks So Familiar
Though it's been some years since it aired, Season 3, Episode 6 ("Quid Pro Quo") of "Blue Bloods" presented a twist that audiences couldn't have expected and still leave some wondering. The episode follows Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) being asked to reopen a cold case by Nathan...
Why Jimmy Borelli From Chicago Fire Looks So Familiar
Though it's been a few years since Jimmy Borelli's character departed from "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D." fans still remember his tragic storyline. While Borelli came to Truck 81 at Firehouse 51 as a firefighter to help his community, he was carrying the weight of loss and grief. His brother Danny Borelli (Andy Ahrens) was killed in the line of duty and, upon arriving at the firehouse, one of Borelli's first actions was to accuse Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) of being responsible for it. Borelli then went forward and further accused other members of the firehouse, which led to many complaints about him from his fellow firefighters.
Young Sheldon's Annie Potts Much Prefers The Show's Single-Camera Format
Annie Potts is no stranger to the multi-camera sitcom format. For seven seasons, from the '80s through the '90s, Potts played Mary Jo Shively, one of the very few characters to appear in every episode of the hit sitcom "Designing Women." In a 2022 interview with Glamour, Potts explained that she accepted the role in "Designing Women" after having some success in film because television offered her more stability as a mother. "I made the choice to do 'Designing Women' because I had just been doing movies and had my little boy that I was taking on location all the time," she said. "He wanted stability. He wanted to stay in town and play soccer and have a normal life. So I thought, 'Well, it would be good to have something.' I had no idea how successful that would turn out to be."
Stanley Kubrick And Tom Cruise Pushed TAR's Todd Field To Start Directing His Own Movies
Todd Field is once again in Academy Award conversations thanks to his work on "Tár." The psychological drama stars Cate Blanchett as the titular world-famous composer has been described as one of the tensest films to come out of 2022, and audiences shouldn't be surprised if it snags a couple of Oscar nominations later in 2023. Blanchett has already been nominated for a Golden Globe, with plenty of other outlets praising her performance, in particular (via NBC News). However, the movie only managed to come together under the watchful eye of Field.
Glass Onion's Madelyn Cline Confirms That Even Stars Are Starstruck By Daniel Craig
Being a newcomer is never easy, and that certainly seems to be the case with Madelyn Cline on the set of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Granted, the sequel has a fairly small and self-contained cast, meaning the celebrity is a lot more concentrated on set, perhaps even more concentrated than on "Knives Out." Like "Glass Onion," it provided a wealth of Hollywood A-list talent –- from Jamie Lee Curtis to Christopher Plummer –- along with compelling drama and witty dialogue that launched a relative unknown like, say, Ana de Armas, to the front of every casting director's Rolodex.
Grease's Stockard Channing Had To Fight To Get Rizzo's Big Song In The Movie
Grease is the word, but there is one big song that almost didn't make the cut in the musical's 1978 movie adaptation. The film set in the 1950s chronicles the school year at Rydell High as Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John) and Danny Zuko (John Travolta) unexpectedly reconnect following their summer romance. But their's is not the only relationship in the spotlight as their storylines are interwoven with the lives of the T-Birds and the Pink Ladies, a group that will soon be the subject of the new prequel series "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" (via Entertainment Weekly). Fans may recall some of the group's most famous members, including Frenchie (Didi Conn), who famously dropped out of beauty school. But it's Rizzo (Stockard Channing) who makes a name for herself with her tough-as-nails attitude as she leads the Pink Ladies and trains Sandy in the ways of the group.
Kevin Costner's Dad Thought Yellowstone Was Going To Ruin His Son's Career
Given Kevin Costner's longstanding association with the Western genre, which has seen him play the likes of Wyatt Earp and appear in everything from "Dances with Wolves" to "Silverado" (per IMDb), it just makes sense that he's starring as ranching family patriarch John Dutton in "Yellowstone." It's also appropriate that he's earning praise for his work as Dutton.
Jim Beaver Thinks The Supernatural Cast's Expressions Are Powerful Enough To Forgo Dialogue
Since premiering in 2005 and even after the finale in 2020, "Supernatural" continues to have a chokehold on fans. Fifteen years of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) fighting demons, ghosts, and other paranormal beings left fans falling in love with the brothers. And there always seems to be an applicable "Supernatural" gif for any conversation, which is another testament to how influential the dark fantasy television show was.
How Gerald McRaney Behaves On NCIS: Los Angeles Set According To Daniela Ruah
On set, actors often spend long hours together. Whether it's getting scenes right, reading through scripts, or overall hanging out between takes, they're bound to develop some strong friendships. On the other side of it, working with other performers can be nerve-wracking. What if you don't get along with a particular actor? Some may have different acting styles or methods that could clash with other personalities.
How Michelle Yeoh Broke The Tension On The Set Of The Witcher: Blood Origin
There are some actors who are able to move in and out of genres with both ease and skill, and Michelle Yeoh is certainly one of them. The Malaysian actress first gained recognition in a series of Hong Kong action films in the 1980s at a time when male actors like Jet Li, Jackie Chan, and Sonny Chiba dominated the field. During the '90s, her magnetic performances crossed over to English-speaking roles, with a particular highlight being her part in the James Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies" in 1997. Yeoh has maintained a diverse and prolific acting profile ever since, with martial arts-centered roles in features such as "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," in addition to dramatic work in "Memoirs of a Geisha." The actress even turned to comedy with a memorable turn in 2018's "Crazy Rich Asians."
Where Everyone in Hollywood Went on Vacation to Close Out 2022 and Ring in the New Year
As 2022 drew to a close, some stars and Hollywood executives leaned into the luxury of staying home for the holidays, while many others ventured further afield to celebrate. Among the hot spots were perennial getaway favorites Aspen, Cabo, Maui and St. Barts along with destinations from Fiji and Taiwan to Dubai and Madagascar. Here are highlights of the Hollywood crowd’s globe-trotting merrymaking. Home in L.A. Topping haute L.A. holiday parties was Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s soirée, complete with a gingerbread rendering of their Bel-Air residence, where Kim Kardashian, Jane Fonda, Billie Eilish and Vanessa Hudgens mingled. North West joined Sia to...
Who Plays Donna Duvall On Blue Bloods?
The character of Donna Duvall first appears in the "Blue Bloods" Season 9 episode "Identity," after a package meant for Henry Reagan (Len Cariou) is stolen from his porch. The parcel contains a graduation gift for great-granddaughter Nicky (Sami Gayle), so Henry asks his neighbor Donna if he can see what her security camera captured.
Looper
16K+
Followers
58K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0