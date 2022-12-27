SEE IT: ADL CEO slams Whoopi Goldberg for reiterating controversial Holocaust stance



Anti-Defamation League C EO Jonathan Greenblatt responded Tuesday to Whoopi Goldberg's latest controversial comments about the Holocaust and Jewish people .

"Yet again, #WhoopiGoldberg’s comments about the Holocaust and race are deeply offensive and incredibly ignorant. When she made similar comments earlier this year, we explained how the Nazi regime was inherently racist," he wrote.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG RENEWS CONTROVERSIAL COMMENTS ON HOLOCAUST DURING HANUKKAH



"It's no coincidence that white supremacists in the US today echo the Nazis’ 'master race' claim as they spread their antisemitic and racist hate," he added.

In a recent interview, Goldberg espoused controversial beliefs about the nature of the Holocaust, similar to the ones she made in January. "Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective," she said as Jewish people across the globe celebrated Hanukkah. She further claimed, "You could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them," to justify her claim that Jewish people are not a race.

After calling the Nazis and Jewish people "two white groups of people" while discussing the Holocaust on The View in early 2022, she was suspended from the program for two weeks and apologized for her claims. "I stand corrected," she said at the time.