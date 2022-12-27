Read full article on original website
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
WLKY.com
SUV crashes into Clifton bar during early morning hours, injuring 8 people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several people are in the hospital Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a bar in the Clifton neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police said that around 3:30 a.m., the SUV was driving on Frankfort Avenue when it collided with another car. That caused the...
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in the Fairgrounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Fairgrounds Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Newburg Road around 3:30p.m. When officials arrived, they located a man that...
Wave 3
8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Wave 3
LMPD: Victim in hospital after shooting in Fairdale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the National Turnpike in the Fairdale neighborhood Thursday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the National Turnpike and Glengarry Drive.
wdrb.com
Police investigating after man shot in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in south Louisville Thursday night. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers with the department's Third Division were called to a reported shooting "in the area of" National Turnpike and Glengarry Drive around 8:30 p.m. That's near Fairdale off the Gene Snyder Freeway.
wdrb.com
KSP: Raywick man arrested after body of Elizabethtown man found on his property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On Dec. 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. KSP was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last...
Wave 3
1 dead, 2 arrested following shooting in Madison factory parking lot
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are leading an investigation into a shooting within a factory parking lot in Madison. The shooting happened at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Madison Precision Products, located at 94 E 400 North. The factory creates aluminum die-cast products for engine parts. According...
wdrb.com
42-year-old man charged in 2016 Beechmont neighborhood double murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old man has been indicted in connection to a seven-year-old cold case murder. Donnie Ashby has been charged for the 2016 deaths of 27-year-old Linda Leslie and 32-year-old Julian Ramirez. They were found murdered inside a car in the parking lot of Community of Christ...
wdrb.com
KSP: 91-year-old woman dies in collision with semi in Breckinridge County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman from Cloverport, Kentucky, died after crashing her vehicle into a semi Wednesday evening in Breckinridge County. According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144. The preliminary investigation showed that Marian Novak...
k105.com
Arrest made in fatal Christmas night hit and run in Oldham Co.
Police in Oldham County have arrested a suspect in a Christmas evening fatal hit and run. Gerald Rath, 58, of Crestwood, was arrested Wednesday night, according to WDRB.com. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid in a crash involving serious physical injury or death, as well as tampering with physical evidence.
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 injured in shooting near Valley Station funeral home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting near a Valley Station funeral home on Wednesday afternoon in Valley Station. Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight...
Wave 3
Man struck, killed by semi truck on I-65; Indiana State Police investigating
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A man has died after he was struck and killed by a semi truck on Interstate 65 in Indiana on Thursday night. Indiana State Police confirmed the incident happened around 8:30 p.m., when officers were called to the 2.5 mile marker of I-65 South in Clark County.
WLKY.com
2 injured in Valley Station parking lot shooting, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were injured after a shooting in a parking lot in Valley Station Wednesday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 1:30 p.m., they responded to calls of a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway. Police said that they were told several...
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Missing Person And Murder In Marion County
LEBANON, Ky. (December 29, 2022) – On the evening of Friday, December 23rd, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. Family members spoke with KSP Troopers and reported that Kevin Thomas Elder, age 56 of Elizabethtown, was missing and...
Wave 3
Louisville faces another deadly year closing out 2022; shooting victims’ parents speak out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Since the pandemic hit, Louisville’s homicides have exploded. Now with only two days left in the year, it appears as if the violence may have peaked last year. Local activist Christopher 2X said in 2020, there were 173 deadly shootings. In 2021, there were 188...
Wave 3
Louisville man charged with attempted murder of police officer following police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged following a pursuit in east Louisville that injured a Louisville Metro Police officer. William M. Judy, 20, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, assault of a police officer, two counts of fleeing or evading police and reckless driving, according to court documents.
wdrb.com
Police arrest La Grange man for fatal hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Oldham County made an arrest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash near Buckner on Christmas Day. According to court documents, 58-year-old Gerald Rath, of La Grange, was arrested by officers with the Oldham County Police Department just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police said...
wdrb.com
Louisville area police departments warn of the dangers of celebratory New Year's gunfire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The arrival of the New Year is often met with celebratory gunshots -- a tradition that causes headaches for local police departments. So now they're bracing to be swamped with calls reporting gunfire this New Year. As the training director for Louisville Armory, Ken Pagano has...
eaglecountryonline.com
Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Jennings Co.
The incident took place Thursday morning. (Madison, Ind.) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jennings County. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North, just west of U.S. 421. When initial officers arrived, they...
Wave 3
Man dies after being struck by semi-truck on I-65 in Clark County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man died while crossing Interstate 65 in Clark county on Thursday night, according to Indiana State Police Sergeant Carey Huls. Indiana State Police said they received a call regarding a pedestrian being struck on I-65 in Clarksville at around 8:30 p.m. Huls said when officials...
