Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in the Fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Fairgrounds Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Newburg Road around 3:30p.m. When officials arrived, they located a man that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Victim in hospital after shooting in Fairdale neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the National Turnpike in the Fairdale neighborhood Thursday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the National Turnpike and Glengarry Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police investigating after man shot in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in south Louisville Thursday night. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers with the department's Third Division were called to a reported shooting "in the area of" National Turnpike and Glengarry Drive around 8:30 p.m. That's near Fairdale off the Gene Snyder Freeway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 dead, 2 arrested following shooting in Madison factory parking lot

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are leading an investigation into a shooting within a factory parking lot in Madison. The shooting happened at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Madison Precision Products, located at 94 E 400 North. The factory creates aluminum die-cast products for engine parts. According...
MADISON, IN
wdrb.com

42-year-old man charged in 2016 Beechmont neighborhood double murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old man has been indicted in connection to a seven-year-old cold case murder. Donnie Ashby has been charged for the 2016 deaths of 27-year-old Linda Leslie and 32-year-old Julian Ramirez. They were found murdered inside a car in the parking lot of Community of Christ...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Arrest made in fatal Christmas night hit and run in Oldham Co.

Police in Oldham County have arrested a suspect in a Christmas evening fatal hit and run. Gerald Rath, 58, of Crestwood, was arrested Wednesday night, according to WDRB.com. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid in a crash involving serious physical injury or death, as well as tampering with physical evidence.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 injured in shooting near Valley Station funeral home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting near a Valley Station funeral home on Wednesday afternoon in Valley Station. Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 injured in Valley Station parking lot shooting, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were injured after a shooting in a parking lot in Valley Station Wednesday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 1:30 p.m., they responded to calls of a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway. Police said that they were told several...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man charged with attempted murder of police officer following police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged following a pursuit in east Louisville that injured a Louisville Metro Police officer. William M. Judy, 20, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, assault of a police officer, two counts of fleeing or evading police and reckless driving, according to court documents.
LOUISVILLE, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Jennings Co.

The incident took place Thursday morning. (Madison, Ind.) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jennings County. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North, just west of U.S. 421. When initial officers arrived, they...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Man dies after being struck by semi-truck on I-65 in Clark County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man died while crossing Interstate 65 in Clark county on Thursday night, according to Indiana State Police Sergeant Carey Huls. Indiana State Police said they received a call regarding a pedestrian being struck on I-65 in Clarksville at around 8:30 p.m. Huls said when officials...
CLARKSVILLE, IN

