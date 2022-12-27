Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Announces Launch of Recovery Voucher Program
Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Department of Administration. The effort will be supported by a portion of Wisconsin’s McKinsey & Company opioid settlement funds, which provided the state with $31 million to...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Holy Cathedral Hosts Wisconsin Inaugural Interfaith Service for Governor Evers and Lt. Governor-elect Rodriguez
Governor Tony Evers and Lt. Governor-elect Sara Rodriguez joined faith leaders from across the community on Thursday, Dec. 29 for an Inaugural Interfaith Service. The 2023 Wisconsin Inaugural Interfaith Service included leaders from different faith traditions helping to remind everyone that we are all members of one human family and we share a common mission in creating a more inclusive Wisconsin.
wtmj.com
Gov. Evers defends health benefits of Wisconsin’s cranberries in FDA letter
MADISON, Wis. — In an attempt to protect the best interests of one of the top agricultural exports that Wisconsin has to offer, Governor Tony Evers issued a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to contest an updated definition that would remove cranberries from the “healthy” category of fruits and vegetables.
gbnewsnetwork.com
Learn How to Become a Wisconsin Notary Public
Wisconsin Notaries Public perform a valuable service to businesses and individuals. And, while many businesses offer notary services to their clients and customers, there’s always room (and a need) for more notaries to join the field. So, how does one become a Notary Public in Wisconsin?. From the Wisconsin...
WSAW
Gov. Evers launches housing program for homelessness and opioid use disorders
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers today announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program in partnership with the Wisconsin DHS and the Wisconsin Department of Administration. The effort will be supported by a portion of Wisconsin’s McKinsey & Company opioid settlement funds, which provided the state with $31...
wortfm.org
44 Years as Secretary of State with Doug La Follette
Last month, Doug La Follette narrowly won his bid for an unprecedented 12th term as Wisconsin’s Secretary of State. That makes him the longest serving, non-federal, elected official in the US. He was first elected to the position in 1974 and was reelected in 1982. He has held the position ever since.
nbc15.com
Gov. Evers issues new round of pardons, total rises to over 700
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In his first round of pardons since being reelected, Gov. Tony Evers’ total number of pardons ever granted topped 700. The governor granted 171 pardons, according to an announcement Thursday, bringing the total up to 774. “A pardon is both an act of forgiveness and...
Wisconsin ‘committee’ wagers on elections over fish, beer
A group of former politicians and political experts in western Wisconsin are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to elections. Wisconsin Public Radio reports the group, which touts itself as the Select Committee on Election Predictions, has been meeting for nearly 50 years in the La Crosse area to bet on state and national elections. The group includes former La Crosse mayor and state Rep. John Medinger, former state Senate President Brian Rude and University of Wisconsin–La Crosse emeritus political science professor Joe Heim. Walter Baltz of West Salem is the last living founder of the committee.
Wisconsin FoodShare Benefits Schedule for January 2023
FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and helps boost the food budget of low-income households. Benefits are distributed to FoodShare...
wpr.org
How dual-language highway signs will revive native languages 'in crisis mode'
Dual-language highway signs are being installed in some of Wisconsin's tribal communities. Tribal leaders say the signs are another step in a continuing effort to preserve their history and culture. In a partnership with 11 federally recognized tribes, the Federal Highway Administration, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the state...
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers, WHEDA announce $2 million in emergency, low-income grants
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority CEO and Executive Director Elmer Moore Jr., announced Tuesday that 54 organizations will receive $2 million in grants from the WHEDA Foundation to provide emergency shelter, transitional residences, and extremely low-income housing. “Ensuring individuals have...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in western Wisconsin
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild...
WSAW
Gov. Evers, DCF announce federal grant for domestic violence survivors
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson, announced Wednesday that Wisconsin was awarded a $400,000 federal Safe Access for Victims’ Economic Security demonstration grant to implement comprehensive domestic violence services for survivors who need assistance accessing child support and parenting time services safely.
empowerwisconsin.org
Gov. Evers is on the clock
Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders are talking again, proving that the holiday season really is a time for miracles. It was more than two years between meetings for Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester). Evers and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu never met in person over the last two years.
spectrumnews1.com
'Hopefully, we can find compromise': GOP Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu weighs in on which proposals could pass in the new year
MADISON, Wis. — As Wisconsin lawmakers get ready to return to the floor in January, some proposals stand a better chance of passing than others under a Republican-controlled legislature. Spectrum News 1 Political Reporter Anthony DaBruzzi sat down with Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, for a one-on-one conversation...
WSAW
Wisconsin homeowners to receive average lottery credit of $213
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - This month, Wisconsin homeowners will receive a little relief on their property tax bills. The Lottery and Gaming Credit is a credit that provides direct property tax relief to qualifying taxpayers on their property tax bills. Lottery proceeds are paid into a separate segregated state fund. The lottery credit is displayed on tax bills as a reduction of property taxes due.
Could cash incentives lure more residents to Wisconsin cities and towns?
Local leaders across the country are asking that question, as communities turn to incentive programs in a bid to lure more residents and workers. More than 70 communities in the U.S. are offering people at least $1,000 in cash or other incentives if they relocate, a new study from the Wisconsin Policy Forum found.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Another great year’: Homeowners receive gift from the Wisconsin Lottery
(WFRV) – This month, Wisconsin homeowners received a holiday gift from the Wisconsin Lottery. The estimated $213 average credit, while slightly lower than last year’s average credit of $230, is higher than the 2020 credit of $160 or the 2019 credit of $184. “The high average Lottery Credit...
Daily Reporter
Editorial: A loophole that should be closed
Fred Prehn's belated resignation from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources board ended one of the strangest spats in Wisconsin political history. It's time for legislators to ensure it doesn't happen again.
Comments / 1