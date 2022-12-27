ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Pamona woman ID’d in crash that killed one, injured three in Oasis

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ccI2_0jvr3jc300

The California Highway Patrol today was continuing its investigation into a crash involving a big rig and a passenger vehicle in Oasis that killed a 67-year-old Pamona woman and injured three others.

The crash was reported about 2 p.m. Monday at Highway 86 and Johnson Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

A Freightliner tractor, pulling two trailers, was traveling eastbound on Johnson Street and came to a stop for a stop sign at Highway 86, according to California Highway Patrol public information officer David Torres.

Torres said a Toyota was being driven southbound on Highway 86 at an unknown speed when the Freightliner proceeded straight through the intersection, directly in front of the path of the Toyota, which wound up lodged between the truck's two trailers.

"Four people were occupying the Toyota, including the driver. All four occupants had to be extricated by the fire department,'' Torres said.

The driver, a 63-year-old woman, and the right front passenger, Lucila Lopes-Romero, suffered major injuries and were taken by helicopter to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. Lopes-Romero died on the way to the hospital.

The Toyota's two rear occupants were taken to Desert Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the Freightliner suffered no injuries, Torres said.

The CHP's Indio Area office urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call investigating officer Windsor at 760-772-5300.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVfNV_0jvr3jc300
Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Pamona woman ID’d in crash that killed one, injured three in Oasis appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 7

CA Resident
3d ago

Tragic, these big rig drivers need better training. I've been seeing more tragic accidents involving them. They have the idea that the roads belong to them.

Reply
3
John Daniels
3d ago

Another idiot that is not cut out for being a writer!! I just now noticed JCjr's comment, above, as I'm typing this. Glad I'm not the only one seeing this, and calling it out! argggggh 🤦‍♂️ POMONA 😡😡 These news agencies hire ANYONE, it would appear.....even illiterates.

Reply
2
Karen Tennis Taylor
3d ago

POMONA?? SAD SAD SAD! 😔 My heart goes out to all involved. Keeping everyone in my thoughts & prayers ❤️🙏

Reply
3
Related
Key News Network

3 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash at Freeway Exit

Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: Three people were trapped when their vehicle crashed and overturned exiting the 10 Freeway early Friday morning, Dec.30, in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers, Baldwin Park Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department all responded to...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Two Injured in Tanker Truck Collision in Coachella

(CNS) – Two people were injured in a collision between two vehicles and a tanker truck in Coachella Friday. Fire crews responded around 3:25 p.m. Friday to reports of a collision in the 45000 block of Dillon Road, in Coachella, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials...
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Mother of injured Palm Springs officer grateful her son is on the road to recovery

A little over a week ago, a local mother received a call she never expected to receive, her son, a Palm Springs police officer, was injured in the line of duty. On Dec. 20, two PSPD officers were hospitalized at the end of a high-speed pursuit after a suspect rammed their vehicle into them during The post Mother of injured Palm Springs officer grateful her son is on the road to recovery appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Manhunt underway for Banning man suspected of killing two, wounding another

A 22-year-old man suspected of gunning down two people and wounding a third during an attack near Interstate 10 in Banning was at large today. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning allegedly shot the two men and a woman shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Ramsey Street, just west of Sunset Avenue The post Manhunt underway for Banning man suspected of killing two, wounding another appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Deputy killed in Jurupa Valley identified; suspect had ‘extensive’ criminal record

A deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley Thursday afternoon. The suspected gunman was killed following a chase with law enforcement. The deputy has been identified as 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero. During a press conference Thursday night, authorities identified the gunman as William Shea McKay, 44. McKay had an […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy

Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Preliminary Hearing Set Friday in Riverside for Alleged Freeway Assailant

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday for a felon accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage confrontation on the Riverside (91) Freeway. Enrique Campos, 47, of Homeland, is charged with firearm assault, shooting at an occupied vehicle and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a gun in the commission of a felony for the alleged attack in October.
RIVERSIDE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos

ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CERRITOS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner

News Channel 3 is learning more about the incredible rescue operation that recovered a Coachella Valley business owner after a cold night injured and stuck in the rugged terrain of Morongo Valley. Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 for more on the community effort that led to the successful rescue. Nathan Otto, the founder of The post Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner appeared first on KESQ.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Weather triggers 15 Freeway closure on New Year's Eve

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Heads up if you're driving between Los Angeles and Las Vegas to celebrate New Year's Eve. Lanes on the 15 Freeway will be closed in San Bernardino County from Hesperia to Victorville from Saturday, Dec. 31 at noon through Sunday, January 1 at 6 a.m., according to the California Department of Transportation. Days and hours are subject to change due to weather.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Missing 61-Year-Old Woman Found

A Silver Alert that was in effect in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties for a missing 61-year-old woman was deactivated Wednesday. Ruth Gutierrez was last seen at approximately 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in Upland in San Bernardino County, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Upland Police Department.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio teen accused in an armed robbery after posing as an Xbox seller

A 19-year-old from Indio was behind bars today for his alleged involvement in posing as the seller of an Xbox gaming console and robbing someone at gunpoint. The teen was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of robbery, carrying a loaded firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of controlled substances with a firearm and possession The post Indio teen accused in an armed robbery after posing as an Xbox seller appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Suspects Charged in Doughnut Shop Robbery

First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Two men who were arrested recently in connection with an early morning armed robbery of a doughnut shop have been charged in the case, authorities said. The incident occurred on Dec. 9 at about 4:10 a.m., according to...
BURBANK, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy