Newsweek

vertigo
4d ago

interesting war not going the way Russia envisioned it. the infighting between different factions of the Russian military complicating a bad situation for them

Cathy
4d ago

Putin sent these boys to their death in the name of his own cause. Obvious the upper crust doesn't care about these guys. They ought to consider fighting for Ukraine

What Hump?
3d ago

Open criticism by Russiana of this war is becoming increasingly common.

