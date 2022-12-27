This Is Illinos' Most Popular New Year's Resolution

Photo: Getty Images

A new year is upon us, and what better way to ring in 2023 than by setting goals that will help to make it the happiest year yet? Each individual has something that they are working towards, and each state has one resolution that is more searched than the rest.

According to a map put together by Zippia , the most popularly searched New Year's resolution in Illinois encompasses dating

Here is what Zippia had to say about compiling the data to discover the most popular New Year's resolution in each state:

"Using Google Trends, we determined each state’s most popular New Year’s resolution. We examined search queries related to common new years resolutions (such as “weight training,” and “weight loss.”) From there, we determined each state’s most “uniquely searched resolution” from the list, which means what resolution each state searched for disproportionately more than other states in the U.S from the list of resolutions. We looked at the month of January 2019 to give people a whole month to act on their new year’s resolution (and a month to give up…) While we can’t say for certain all the searches for, say, jobs are related to the new year, it’s a pretty good bet that someone googling jobs in January is looking to change their job in 2022."

For more of the most popularly-searched New Year's resolutions in each state visit zippia.com .