ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Bengals' Joe Mixon throws veiled shot at Bills linebackers

Ahead of Monday night's showdown with the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon may have given the AFC East-leading juggernauts a little bulletin-board material. When The Athletic's Jay Morrison asked Saturday about Buffalo's impressive linebacking corps, Mixon responded with a veiled shot. "They're a solid linebacker group, but...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to hilarious Sugar Bowl gaffe

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson tide rolled to victory in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve over the Kansas State Wildcats. The Wildcats were supposedly the more motivated team entering the contest and quickly staked themselves to a 10-0 lead in the game. Alabama then went on a 45-10 run to end the Read more... The post CFB world reacts to hilarious Sugar Bowl gaffe appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top-5 2024 WR Ryan Pellum lists Ducks among target schools

The recruiting train is rolling into the new year with a full head of steam for the Oregon Ducks, this time with the news that 4-star WR Ryan Pellum, one of the best receivers in the 2024 class, is high on the Ducks as his recruitment narrows down. On Saturday, Pellum released his top 10 schools, with Oregon in the mix alongside schools like Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Michigan. Pellum is rated by 247Sports as the No. 5 WR in the 2024 class, and No. 50 overall player in the nation. According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Ducks currently lead in...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy