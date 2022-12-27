Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Y&R Spoilers For December 28: Diane Crosses Enemy LinesSoap HubGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For December 22: Danny Romalotti Surprises His FamilySoap HubGenoa City, WI
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jeremy demands what he believes Diane stole from himCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Related
Longtime Libertyville hair salon to close as stylist/owner retires: 'It's been a good run'
"It's like I come here to visit and I get paid for it," stylist Nance Grimaldi said as she prepares to close up shop.
CBS 58
'A special treat:' The story of marinated herring and the Midwest NYE tradition that follows
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You can smell it before you taste it. Chunks of gray, pickled herring, floating in a vinegary, sweet and spiced clear liquid. And in the Midwest, it's a delicacy. You may recognize the iconic white and blue -- or white and green if you get the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
OAW Indoor Sports Complex in New Berlin is now open
NEW BERLIN — Ethic Indoor, LLC, the owner of OAW Indoor Sports Complex, announced the facility is now open. Part of the roof of the complex collapsed during a storm on July 5, 2022, while about 50 people were inside. The fire department said the collapse could have been due to water pooling on the roof as storms came through the Waukesha area.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Genetti Cookies
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Paielli’s Bakery, 6020 39th Ave., is not so much a restaurant, but a gallery of deliciousness. Upon...
Gerry’s Cafe Finally Coming to Arlington Heights in Spring 2023
The new coffee shop will proudly employ people with disabilities
Don't throw out your Christmas tree! These Caledonia goats will feast on them
Don't throw out your Christmas Tree! Instead, head down to a Caledonia farm less than a half hour from Milwaukee. You can donate it to feed their goats!
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha firefighters throw Christmas party for kids at Action Territory
Kenosha firefighters made the holiday season a bit brighter for dozens of area children and their families this week. A high-energy Christmas party sponsored by the Professional Firefighters Local 414 CARE happened at America’s Action Territory, 12345 75th St., Wednesday afternoon. CARE, which stands for Community Assistance Response Effort,...
wisfarmer.com
Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins
TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
WISN
Tenants in Milwaukee apartment building without heat through brutal cold snap
MILWAUKEE — Tenants in a Milwaukee apartment building told 12 News they spent these brutally cold days and nights without any heat. The property is on Highland Avenue near North 29th Street. Cassandra Offord lives there and has donned a winter coat, multiple hats and gloves daily. She also...
secretchicago.com
Groundbreaking Will Soon Begin On The $1 Billion Cascading ‘Sister Towers’ Being Built On The Site Of Abandoned Chicago Spire
The Chicago Spire hole was born from a disintegrated dream. Once upon a time, it was the beginning of what was to become the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere. A 2,000 feet tall tower was to shoot up from 400 North Lake Shore Drive, piercing the clouds and offering more than 150 floors of unique potential.
kenosha.com
Thirty Kenosha.com stories that shined in 2022
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. ... Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
wtmj.com
Kenosha children’s museum closed indefinitely due to water damage
It was an unwelcome Christmas present for the Above & Beyond Children’s Museum in Kenosha: burst pipes and sprinklers causing water and ice damage to all four floors of the museum. The museum has announced today that it will be closed indefinitely as staff members assess the damage, which...
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Ennis!
Ennis is a six month old mixed breed dog. Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say he’s really smart and very friendly!
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mom of Pewaukee girl with terminal brain cancer provides update
PEWAUKEE — Delaney Krings is still fighting while enjoying Peppa Pig and having chocolate milk. Delaney turned 5 on Dec. 16 and a birthday parade was held in her honor. The little girl has terminal brain cancer. The family strived to make her final birthday special. Delaney, who loves Disney and Harry Potter, originally had a prognosis of 12 weeks, but a complication shortened it to six. On the For the Love of Delaney Facebook page there are many greetings from people around the country and internationally.
Family identifies 75-year-old woman hit, killed in Whitefish Bay
A 75-year-old Whitefish Bay woman who was fatally struck by a driver near Lake View and Santa Monica on Wednesday was identified by family as Holly Helf.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Marcus Majestic Cinema reopens
WAUKESHA — Marcus Majestic Cinema, 770 Springdale Rd., Waukesha, is now open after maintenance issues caused it to close on Monday morning. Other Marcus theaters in the area include Movie Tavern in Brookfield, Marcus Ridge in New Berlin and Marcus Hillside in Delafield.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Abandoned tents in MacArthur Square removed, homeless moved indoors
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County and its community partners on Friday, Dec. 30 took down abandoned tents in MacArthur Square outside the courthouse. Since the start of the month, the county said about 95% of the dozens of homeless people who were living there have now been moved safely indoors. "It’s...
Cooking materials left on stove to blame for Oconomowoc apartment fire
Cooking materials left on the stove are to blame for an apartment fire in Oconomowoc late Monday evening.
CBS 58
Whitefish Bay woman saves hawk from predicament with fox in backyard
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- What would you do if you if you found a hawk stuck in a fence in your backyard? That's just what happened to a volunteer from the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, and luckily, she knew just what to do. The sharp-shinned hawk that Judith...
Comments / 2