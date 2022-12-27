ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

OAW Indoor Sports Complex in New Berlin is now open

NEW BERLIN — Ethic Indoor, LLC, the owner of OAW Indoor Sports Complex, announced the facility is now open. Part of the roof of the complex collapsed during a storm on July 5, 2022, while about 50 people were inside. The fire department said the collapse could have been due to water pooling on the roof as storms came through the Waukesha area.
NEW BERLIN, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Genetti Cookies

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Paielli’s Bakery, 6020 39th Ave., is not so much a restaurant, but a gallery of deliciousness. Upon...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha firefighters throw Christmas party for kids at Action Territory

Kenosha firefighters made the holiday season a bit brighter for dozens of area children and their families this week. A high-energy Christmas party sponsored by the Professional Firefighters Local 414 CARE happened at America’s Action Territory, 12345 75th St., Wednesday afternoon. CARE, which stands for Community Assistance Response Effort,...
KENOSHA, WI
wisfarmer.com

Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins

TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
WATERTOWN, WI
kenosha.com

Thirty Kenosha.com stories that shined in 2022

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. ... Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor.
KENOSHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
wtmj.com

Kenosha children’s museum closed indefinitely due to water damage

It was an unwelcome Christmas present for the Above & Beyond Children’s Museum in Kenosha: burst pipes and sprinklers causing water and ice damage to all four floors of the museum. The museum has announced today that it will be closed indefinitely as staff members assess the damage, which...
KENOSHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mom of Pewaukee girl with terminal brain cancer provides update

PEWAUKEE — Delaney Krings is still fighting while enjoying Peppa Pig and having chocolate milk. Delaney turned 5 on Dec. 16 and a birthday parade was held in her honor. The little girl has terminal brain cancer. The family strived to make her final birthday special. Delaney, who loves Disney and Harry Potter, originally had a prognosis of 12 weeks, but a complication shortened it to six. On the For the Love of Delaney Facebook page there are many greetings from people around the country and internationally.
PEWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marcus Majestic Cinema reopens

WAUKESHA — Marcus Majestic Cinema, 770 Springdale Rd., Waukesha, is now open after maintenance issues caused it to close on Monday morning. Other Marcus theaters in the area include Movie Tavern in Brookfield, Marcus Ridge in New Berlin and Marcus Hillside in Delafield.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Abandoned tents in MacArthur Square removed, homeless moved indoors

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County and its community partners on Friday, Dec. 30 took down abandoned tents in MacArthur Square outside the courthouse. Since the start of the month, the county said about 95% of the dozens of homeless people who were living there have now been moved safely indoors. "It’s...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy