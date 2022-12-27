ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Cathedral of Saint Peter vandalized on Christmas

By Vivian Muniz
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The administration of the Cathedral of Saint Peter says someone vandalized the parish property on Christmas Day.

According to the Diocese of Scranton, during an evening inspection of the grounds, Father Jeffrey Tudgay discovered the numbers “666” carved separately into three front doors of the Cathedral church.

Pennsylvania ranked top 5 most populous states despite residents leaving in 2022

It is unknown exactly when the vandalism occurred. Scranton police will be working to determine if surveillance cameras on the property might provide any information on who is responsible for the damage.

In response to the vandalism, the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, and Father Tudgay, Cathedral pastor, stated in part:

The vandalism discovered at our Cathedral saddens me greatly. The doors of our Cathedral have been used countless times to bring people closer to God and it is my hope that the person who did this will regret his or her actions.”

Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, and Father Tudgay, Cathedral pastor
The vandalism comes after many people celebrated Christmas during five different masses on December 24 and 25 with the last mass ending at 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

The Cathedral staff will cooperate with the police during their investigation.

