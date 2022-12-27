ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Where Can You Find the Best Burger in Town? 15 Restaurants Picked By Locals

HUNGRY YET? LET'S TALK ABOUT WHERE TO FIND THE BEST BURGERS IN YAKIMA VALLEY. A friend of mine asked me if I was free for lunch and wanted to know what food I was craving. I thought about my favorite lunch options: Mexican food, spicy Pad Thai, and burgers. I went with burgers. I haven’t had a good burger in Yakima Valley in a long time, so when my friend asked me where I wanted to grab a burger I asked for this place*! (see below)
YAKIMA, WA
13 Fun New Year’s Eve 2022 Parties to Go to in Yakima Valley

WHERE'S THE FUN FOR NEW YEAR'S EVE IN THE YAKIMA VALLEY?. Thank goodness we are not on a COVID lockdown this year! Where are you spending your New Year’s Eve to ring in the 2023 new year? If you have lived in the Yakima Valley, you know there are typically a ton of fun parties at local bars. If you're new to the area, you probably have been asking around, "Where are the fun NYE parties in Yakima?" We have 13 places you can go!
YAKIMA, WA
5 Restaurants I’d Love to See in Yakima in 2023

With most making New Year's resolutions there are also those hopes and dreams for your surroundings in 2023 as well. Though Yakima has no lack of options for dining establishments here's a list of restaurants I'd love to see come to Yakima in the following year. Let's hope we see...
YAKIMA, WA
Craving Brunch for the New Year? Find 3 Yakima Spots to Celebrate

Want to Celebrate New Years' Eve and Day with Brunch in the Yakima Valley?. There's nothing like feasting with your favorite people while toasting to the future and wishing the past farewell. We are a handful of days away from the New Year and if you're craving a delicious brunch in the Yakima Valley, below are seven different spots offering up the goods.
YAKIMA, WA
Remains of Lucian Munguia found in Yakima River

YAKIMA, Wash.- The remains of Lucian Munguia have been found in Yakima County. On December 29 Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a body in the Yakima River near the Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road. According to a Yakima Police press release skeletal remains were recovered at...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Community mourns with Mungia family

YAKIMA, Wash. – After over three months of searching for five-year-old Lucian Mungia, the Yakima and Washington community join the family in mourning their loss. Throughout the entire saga, the community has been helping the family in any capacity possible. From spreading flyers around towns, to joining the search parties, there has been no shortage of community help.
YAKIMA, WA
Wanted man causes SWAT standoff on 6th Ave in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:23 p.m. The man is now in custody. YPD's public information officer, Yvette Inzunza, said there were no injuries. He was wanted for child rape and unlawful firearm possession, according to Captain Shawn Boyle. SWAT was on the phone with the suspect for an hour negotiating before he came out.
YAKIMA, WA
Not a Prank: No More Library Fines for Yakima Valley Residents!

Late Library Fines Will Be a Thing of the Past in Yakima Valley. Did you hear the stunning news that beginning January 2023, thousands of Yakima Valley Library customers will no longer have to worry about late fees for overdue books? This is not a joke, you are not being pranked. Ashton Kutcher is not going to jump out from behind the bushes and yell, “SIKE!” The board of directors at Yakima Valley Libraries have given the big thumbs up to making late library fines a thing of the past! I, for one, am ready to celebrate this great news with block party and parade going down South 72nd Ave right in front of the Richard E. Ostrander Public Libary!
YAKIMA, WA
Woman who nearly 'risked it all' to save her pet duck rescued from frozen pond in Cle Elum

CLE ELUM - A woman who went great lengths to save her pet duck needed rescuing herself after she became stranded in the middle of a frozen pond in Cle Elum on Tuesday. Kittitas County deputies and local firefighters were summoned to a pond in the Peoh Point area where the woman had become stuck in a small boat in the middle of an ice-covered body of water on their property.
CLE ELUM, WA
Yakima Valley Memorial announces leadership transition

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Valley Memorial has announced that current President and C.E.O. Carole Peet will step down in January after three years on the job. “My time here at Memorial has been a great professional experience and I am deeply proud of what we achieved together", Peet said. Peet led...
YAKIMA, WA
Collision backs up traffic headed to Selah

SELAH, Wash. - UPDATE: 4:57 p.m. Traffic is now back to normal, according to SPD. DECEMBER 29, 2022 4:12 p.m. First responders are currently on scene at a collision near the McDonalds on S 1st Street and Riverview Ave, according to a post from the Selah Police Department. It is unknown at this time how many people are involved, but injuries have been confirmed.
SELAH, WA
Body of Lucian Munguia found

YAKIMA – The Yakima Police Department announced Friday a body recovered from the Yakima River has been identified as Lucian Munguia, 5, who was last seen at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on September 10. On Thursday, deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of...
YAKIMA, WA
YPD is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect

YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking the community for help in identifying a burglary suspect. YPD says Pep Boys was burglarized on Dec. 21 around 2 a.m. A company credit card was stolen amongst other things. The following day, the pictured man is seen using the...
YAKIMA, WA
Another round of snow Thursday evening into Friday morning! – Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. — We’ll see some quiet conditions for Thursday evening, but we have snow on the way. Two to three inches in Spokane and surrounding areas. Mountains and higher benches could see five to seven inches. We’ll see this start late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. After 11 a.m., that snow will transition to rain and continue through the early afternoon hours. Expect winter weather disruptions if traveling- all mountain passes will be impacted by this snow event. Freezing rain is possible tonight between Yakima, Tri-Cities, Moses Lake, and Ritzville. We’re up to about 39 degrees by Friday afternoon. The warmer temps will last through the New Year’s Day holiday with dry conditions! – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker.
SPOKANE, WA
More Clarification On Woman Found Dead At Wenatchee Hotel

There's more clarification about a woman who was found dead early Christmas morning at the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says she was not frozen, as was originally reported. "Her sweatshirt was frozen because she was on the ground in the snow," said Harris. "And then,...
WENATCHEE, WA
