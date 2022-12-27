Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Remains of Lucian Munguia found in Yakima River
YAKIMA, Wash.- The remains of Lucian Munguia have been found in Yakima County. On December 29 Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a body in the Yakima River near the Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road. According to a Yakima Police press release skeletal remains were recovered at...
KIMA TV
Man in Yakima standoff promises to surrender after "eating a Hot Pocket"
YAKIMA, Wash. -- A man is in custody after a standoff near the 400 block of N. 6th Ave. in Yakima last night. The Yakima Police Department (YPD) shared on Facebook a message to stay away from the area due to a "breaking incident". They later updated that the incident...
FOX 11 and 41
Community mourns with Mungia family
YAKIMA, Wash. – After over three months of searching for five-year-old Lucian Mungia, the Yakima and Washington community join the family in mourning their loss. Throughout the entire saga, the community has been helping the family in any capacity possible. From spreading flyers around towns, to joining the search parties, there has been no shortage of community help.
kpq.com
East Wenatchee To Install Traffic Light In Spring At Busy Intersection
The City of East Wenatchee is moving forward in 2023 with the installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of Rock Island Road and 3rd Street Southeast. The city has been working with a consultant on the design phase of the project. East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford says the...
nbcrightnow.com
Wanted man causes SWAT standoff on 6th Ave in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:23 p.m. The man is now in custody. YPD's public information officer, Yvette Inzunza, said there were no injuries. He was wanted for child rape and unlawful firearm possession, according to Captain Shawn Boyle. SWAT was on the phone with the suspect for an hour negotiating before he came out.
KIMA TV
Early morning fire at Yakima retirement home leaves $200k in damages and 1 person injured
YAKIMA, Wash. -- An early morning residential structure fire in Yakima left $200,000 in damages and one person injured. The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) says they were called to the scene at about 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. They responded to the fire in the 600 block of N....
Not a Prank: No More Library Fines for Yakima Valley Residents!
Late Library Fines Will Be a Thing of the Past in Yakima Valley. Did you hear the stunning news that beginning January 2023, thousands of Yakima Valley Library customers will no longer have to worry about late fees for overdue books? This is not a joke, you are not being pranked. Ashton Kutcher is not going to jump out from behind the bushes and yell, “SIKE!” The board of directors at Yakima Valley Libraries have given the big thumbs up to making late library fines a thing of the past! I, for one, am ready to celebrate this great news with block party and parade going down South 72nd Ave right in front of the Richard E. Ostrander Public Libary!
ifiberone.com
Woman who nearly 'risked it all' to save her pet duck rescued from frozen pond in Cle Elum
CLE ELUM - A woman who went great lengths to save her pet duck needed rescuing herself after she became stranded in the middle of a frozen pond in Cle Elum on Tuesday. Kittitas County deputies and local firefighters were summoned to a pond in the Peoh Point area where the woman had become stuck in a small boat in the middle of an ice-covered body of water on their property.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Valley Memorial announces leadership transition
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Valley Memorial has announced that current President and C.E.O. Carole Peet will step down in January after three years on the job. “My time here at Memorial has been a great professional experience and I am deeply proud of what we achieved together", Peet said. Peet led...
nbcrightnow.com
Collision backs up traffic headed to Selah
SELAH, Wash. - UPDATE: 4:57 p.m. Traffic is now back to normal, according to SPD. DECEMBER 29, 2022 4:12 p.m. First responders are currently on scene at a collision near the McDonalds on S 1st Street and Riverview Ave, according to a post from the Selah Police Department. It is unknown at this time how many people are involved, but injuries have been confirmed.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Body of Lucian Munguia found
YAKIMA – The Yakima Police Department announced Friday a body recovered from the Yakima River has been identified as Lucian Munguia, 5, who was last seen at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on September 10. On Thursday, deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of...
KIMA TV
YPD is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect
YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking the community for help in identifying a burglary suspect. YPD says Pep Boys was burglarized on Dec. 21 around 2 a.m. A company credit card was stolen amongst other things. The following day, the pictured man is seen using the...
KXLY
Another round of snow Thursday evening into Friday morning! – Emily
SPOKANE, Wash. — We’ll see some quiet conditions for Thursday evening, but we have snow on the way. Two to three inches in Spokane and surrounding areas. Mountains and higher benches could see five to seven inches. We’ll see this start late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. After 11 a.m., that snow will transition to rain and continue through the early afternoon hours. Expect winter weather disruptions if traveling- all mountain passes will be impacted by this snow event. Freezing rain is possible tonight between Yakima, Tri-Cities, Moses Lake, and Ritzville. We’re up to about 39 degrees by Friday afternoon. The warmer temps will last through the New Year’s Day holiday with dry conditions! – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker.
kpq.com
More Clarification On Woman Found Dead At Wenatchee Hotel
There's more clarification about a woman who was found dead early Christmas morning at the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says she was not frozen, as was originally reported. "Her sweatshirt was frozen because she was on the ground in the snow," said Harris. "And then,...
Chronicle
Eastern Washington Woman Sentenced After Suboxone Found in Bible Shipped to Jail
A 53-year-old Sunnyside woman accused of smuggling drugs into the Yakima County jail will spend two weeks there. Michele Kristin Aguirre pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge of maintaining a vehicle for drug purposes, which she said was used for keeping or selling drugs, according to sentencing documents. Aguirre...
