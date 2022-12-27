Read full article on original website
Edie Falco Thought ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Was A Box Office Flop As She Believed It Was Released Years Ago
Edie Falco is one of the stars of Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to James Cameron’s epic. Since The Sopranos alum filmed the movie several years ago she had thought it had been released and flopped at the box office after not hearing much buzz. During an appearance on The View on Friday, December 16, Falco recounted she had come to terms with the thought that Avatar hadn’t done well until someone told her it had not been released yet. “I saw the first one when it was out, and that’s going back some time. And the second Avatar, the...
‘He’s beating himself up’: James Cameron responds to Matt Damon revealing he lost out on $250m after turning down Avatar
Avatar director James Cameron has responded to Matt Damon’s revelation that he lost out on $250m (£205m) worth of profits when he turned down the lead role in the movie.In 2019, the actor had revealed that when Cameron approached him for the role of Jake Sully – which was eventually taken by Sam Worthington – he also offered him 10 per cent of the film’s profits.Avatar made $2.79bn (£2.2bn) at the worldwide box office in 2009, meaning Damon could have earned upwards of a quarter of a billion dollars. “I’ve left more money on the table than any actor,”...
Polygon
Avatar 2 took forever because James Cameron had to make sure Avatar 4 was ready to shoot
Avatar: The Way of Water was a notoriously delayed project. Writer-director James Cameron first announced the sequel to his 2009 hit Avatar in 2010, with a goal of releasing it in 2014 and following up with a third Avatar movie in 2015. But every time the release date got close, Cameron would announce a new delay, postponing the releases by another year — or several. And all that release-calendar jumping was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production and made long movie delays and schedule shuffles commonplace.
Kate Winslet Wondered If She’d Died on ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ After Holding Her Breath for 7 Minutes
Kate Winslet thought she literally spent seven minutes in heaven after holding her breath underwater for a record-breaking amount of time. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star revealed that she assumed she was “dead” after coming up for air at the seven-minute, 15-second mark. Winslet broke the record previously held by Tom Cruise. “I have the video of me surfacing saying, ‘Am I dead, have I died?’ And then going, ‘What was [my time]?'” Winslet told Total Film magazine (via Games Radar). “Straight away I wanted to know my time. And I couldn’t believe it…The next thing I say is, ‘We...
'Avatar' star Sam Worthington says he lost 'Green Lantern' role after questioning the film: 'It didn't make much sense to me'
Worthington spoke to Variety about nearly landing the lead roles in "Casino Royale" and "Green Lantern."
James Cameron Didn’t Want ‘Avatar’ Teen Actors to Age Like the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids: High Schoolers ‘That Look Like They’re 27′
James Cameron recently told Entertainment Weekly that part of the reason he decided to film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avatar 3” and some of “Avatar 4” all at once is because he wanted his franchise to avoid what he called “the ‘Stranger Things’ effect,” or when child actors grow up so fast in between installments that eventually they stop resembling children. “The Way of Water” introduces several young characters, including Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when cast but is now 18). Because Champion...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Kate Winslet Says James Cameron Has Become “Calmer” Since ‘Titanic’ & Director Reveals Why Sequel Took 13 Years
The world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water was held Tuesday at Leicester Square in London, where the stars of the film got together to celebrate its debut. Kate Winslet, James Cameron, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Andy Serkis were present and talked to Deadline about their work on the much-anticipated sequel. Winslet returned to work under Cameron’s direction after 25 years and said he was “absolutely amazing.” RELATED: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ World Premiere Gallery: Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron & Zoe Saldaña Attend Gala “He’s so good at pulling the actors together and letting them figure it out,”...
Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Movies Of 2022, And ‘Avatar’ Did Not Make The Cut
In what has become an end-of-year tradition, Barack Obama revealed his favorite movies of 2022. The list is, as usual for Obama, weighted toward prestige films. One title that’s not on the list: Avatar: The Way of Water. It could be that Obama simply hasn’t caught James Cameron’s latest. It’s best seen on the big, big screen and such showtimes have been packed, potentially proving a security hassle for the former president. Also missing is another high-quality blockbuster, Wakanda Forever, despite the fact that the original Black Panther made his 2018 list. One blockbuster that made the cut this year: Top...
Avatar: The Way of Water actor clears up frustration with ending scene that ‘makes no sense’
An Avatar: The Way of Water actor has responded to fan frustration surrounding a moment in the new film.On 16 December, James Cameron unveiled the sequel to his 2009 blockbuster, which has made a big splash at the box office.The film is set a decade after events seen in the first film, and catches up with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) in the world of Pandora.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Avatar: The Way of Water also sees the return of Stephen Lang’s villainous, and very much dead, Colonel Quaritch, who has been resurrected as a...
Popculture
New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date
The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
Collider
James Cameron Reveals He Shot the 'Avatar' Sequels Simultaneously to Avoid the "Stranger Things Effect"
It's fairly obvious when you first set eyes on Avatar: The Way of Water that this is possibly the most ambitious film ever attempted. And then you realise that James Cameron, the mastermind behind the world of Pandora, has made three films at once. It's a testament to the man's...
‘Avatar 2’s high-speed frame rates are so fast that some movie theaters can’t keep up
Avatar: The Way of Water may not be shattering box office records quite as dramatically as Disney and director James Cameron hoped, but its still breaking other areas of the entertainment industry—that is to say, the literal film projectors. As Bloomberg first noted on Monday, multiple movie theaters in Japan experienced severe technical issues stemming from their projectors simply not being modern enough to handle Avatar 2’s playback specifications.
Top Gun: Maverick Is About To Lose A Box-Office Record To Avatar: The Way Of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water is coming on strong enough at the box office to wrestle this distinction away from Top Gun: Maverick.
TechRadar
New movies 2023: the biggest upcoming releases heading to theaters soon
Compared to 2022's equivalent, the list of headline-grabbing new movies in 2023 is almost lackuster – but that's not to say there are no feature-length adventures to get excited about in the coming months. In truth, the last few years of post-pandemic cinema have been so good that we're...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Art will imitate life in ‘Deadpool 3’ as ‘Avatar 2’ flies high, but still below the MCU
One of James Cameron’s favorite things to do in promotion of Avatar: The Way of Water has been to throw shade at the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime the opportunity even remotely presents itself, but his sci-fi sequel continues to lag behind Kevin Feige’s franchise in the race to the top of the box office.
Polygon
Which format is the best way to watch Avatar: The Way of Water?
After 13 years of waiting, Avatar: The Way of Water is finally here, and it seems like half the world is getting ready to see it. But before you head to the theater for the blockbuster spectacle of the year, it’s important to make sure you’re seeing the movie in the format that’s best for you.
murphysmultiverse.com
What’s Next for ‘Avatar’? Rumored Sequel Titles Might Give It Away
After thirteen dormant years, James Cameron‘s epic story has at long last been continued as Avatar: The Way of Water has finally hit theaters. After releasing as the biggest film of all time in 2009, Avatar looked ripe to become the next major Hollywood franchise. However, to the surprise of nearly everyone, director Cameron famously pumped the brakes on the future of his hot new intellectual property to allow for technology to catch up to his grand plans. He didn’t spend the next decade just twiddling his thumbs, though. On top of eventually making The Way of Water, the iconic creative also filmed a second sequel, and outlined a full-blown saga lasting at least five total movies, with the potential for more should the audience demand be there.
James Cameron confirms ‘urban legend’ about his Aliens film pitch was in fact true
James Cameron has confirmed that a long-standing story about his pitch meeting for Aliens is in fact completely true.The Avatar filmmaker directed the 1986 sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi-horror classic Alien.According to the story, which some fans had previously thought to be an “urban legend”, Cameron went into a meeting with studio executives to try to get Aliens made.As the crux of his pitch, he wrote the word “Alien” on a piece of paper, before drawing vertical lines through the final letter, turning it into a dollar sign.Cameron recalled the meeting in an interview with Empire.“I had lunch...
Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Crushes Christmas With $95.5M, Bah Humbug for Everything Else
James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water bit off a sizeable $95.5 million over the four-day Christmas weekend to easily sink the competition at the domestic box office. Outside of the big-budget tentpole, there wasn’t much feasting to be had, thanks to a brutal weather and general moviegoer apathy regarding the other new films. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish launched behind expectations, while Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody and Babylon got off to dismal starts. Christmas Eve fell on a Saturday and Christmas on a Sunday this year, which did not help matters.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office:...
The 10 worst movies of 2022 range from comedic goofs to fantastic beat-downs
Photo by Vince ValituttiJulia Roberts and George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise.In the post- (ongoing? never-ending?) pandemic world, going to the movie theater is still a roll-of-the-dice for many people. Because that decision has more implications than mere entertainment, you want to make sure that the movie you're going to see is worth your time. Unfortunately, the 10 worst films of 2022 didn't live up to their end of the bargain, even if you didn't actually have to go to the theater to see all of them.Scroll through our critic's picks of the 10...
