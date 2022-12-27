After thirteen dormant years, James Cameron‘s epic story has at long last been continued as Avatar: The Way of Water has finally hit theaters. After releasing as the biggest film of all time in 2009, Avatar looked ripe to become the next major Hollywood franchise. However, to the surprise of nearly everyone, director Cameron famously pumped the brakes on the future of his hot new intellectual property to allow for technology to catch up to his grand plans. He didn’t spend the next decade just twiddling his thumbs, though. On top of eventually making The Way of Water, the iconic creative also filmed a second sequel, and outlined a full-blown saga lasting at least five total movies, with the potential for more should the audience demand be there.

12 DAYS AGO