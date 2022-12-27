Read full article on original website
Related
Mercury
Trucker charged in wrong-way crash on turnpike near Berks that killed 2 sisters
An Ohio trucker was intoxicated when he drove an 18-wheeler in the wrong direction on the Pennsylvania Turnpike between the Reading and Morgantown exchanges, causing a head-on collision that killed two sisters from South America, state police said. The crash happened Dec. 23 about 9:40 p.m. at mile marker 291,...
Lancaster County man sentenced up to 20 years in jail following 10-hour-long standoff with police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 29 up to 20 years in jail after entering an open guilty plea, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Shawn Stryker, 51, of the 500 block of Goldfinch Road was charged with aggravated assault after...
abc27.com
York County man found not guilty in toddler’s death
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man has been found not guilty on all charges in the death of a toddler, according to the Law Office of Farley G. Holt. Tyree Bowie had been charged with homicide and child endangerment in the death of two-year-old Dante Mullinix in 2018.
York man found not guilty of all charges related to death of 2-year-old
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York man was found not guilty of all charges related to the death of two-year-old Dante Mullinix. Tyree Marche'll Bowie, 43, was previously charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child. According to Bowie's attorney, he was found not guilty on all charges.
abc27.com
Woman fatally shot in York, police investigating
YORK CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot in York City early Saturday morning. York City Police say on December 31 at 12:36 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of W. Jackson Street for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found the 18-year-old with...
Second suspect arrested in Lebanon County business burglary
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A second suspect in the Christmas Eve. burglary at Blatt & Tillett garage has been arrested. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 20-year-old Austin Davis turned himself in to authorities Thursday night in connection to the theft of a truck, tools, and cash. Earlier this week 22-year-old Joel Tirado-Valentin was arrested […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect charged in fatal Brookline Park shooting returned to Berks after arrest in Florida
READING, Pa. - One of three suspects who allegedly participated in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old has been returned to Berks County to face charges. Henry Madera, Jr., who was arrested in Polk County, Florida on December 13, was returned to Berks County and arraigned Wednesday night. He was committed to Berks County Jail on $1,000,000 bail.
abc27.com
Person of interest arrested in Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide case
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police say a person of interest has been arrested in connection to the female body found at the Sunken Gardens last week. Police did not identify the person and said they were arrested on various unrelated warrants. On December 22 Stacey Shannon, 53, was...
Dauphin County carjacking suspects arrested, officer injured while responding
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A police officer was involved in an accident with another vehicle while responding to an armed carjacking suspect in Dauphin County, the Swatara Township Police Department said Friday. The Steelton Borough Police Department said that around 10:14 p.m. on Dec. 29, police received a call for an armed carjacking in […]
Dauphin County officer injured in crash while responding to police chase
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to clarify the circumstances of the chase and crash. Two people were injured during a Thursday night crash in Dauphin County, including a local police officer in the process of responding to a police chase, authorities said. Swatara Township police said Lower...
Person of interest detained in killing at Harrisburg Sunken Gardens: police
Days after releasing footage of a man who was with Stacey Shannon hours before her body was found in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens Park, police say they’ve got someone in custody. Harrisburg police did not publicly identify the man but said that their person of interest was identified and...
Lancaster County appliance theft suspect arrested
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who allegedly stole appliances from a Lancaster County hardware store multiple times was taken into custody, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said Friday. Police said an employee at Longenecker’s Hardware contacted them on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m. to report that a man was observed stealing used […]
Berks Teen Attacked Brother With Knife: State Police
A teenager in Berks County faces criminal charges for attacking his older brother with a pocket knife, authorities say. Police were called to a home on the 2500 block of Main Street in Union Township at about 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 for a reported domestic disturbance, state troopers said in a release.
Man who shot at central Pa. police sentenced to prison: ‘You are alive today for one reason and one reason only’
A Lancaster County man should feel lucky to be alive after shooting at police officers during an hours-long standoff last year, a judge said Thursday while sentencing him to years in prison. Shawn Stryker, 51, of Columbia, fired two shots at Lancaster County police officers Jan. 3, 2021, during a...
Video Shows Harrisburg Woman's Killer, Police Say
Harrisburg police are searching for the man they say beat a woman to death in a city park last week. An adult woman was found dead of multiple traumatic injuries at Sunken Garden Park near North Front and Verbeke streets on Thursday, Dec. 22, the Bureau said in a statement.
Woman, 63, killed in central Pa. crash
A 63-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon when a vehicle in which she was a passenger crashed, Lancaster County authorities said. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said the two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. on the New Holland Pike. The 63-year-old, who is from Lititz, was pronounced dead at...
Child airlifted from Atlantic City Expressway crash
A child sustained serious injuries after a truck struck a car that was stopped on the shoulder of the Atlantic City Expressway, State Police said. The crash was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday around milepost 37.8 east, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. An Infiniti was stopped on the right shoulder due...
local21news.com
Cumberland Co. man charged with shooting, killing wife on Christmas Eve
ENOLA, Pa. (WHP) — Hampden Township Police said they have arrested a man who they said shot and killed his wife on Christmas Eve. Officers said they were called to a home in Enola for a welfare check, where officers said they found Tamara Colbert's body with a gunshot wound to her head.
Mercury
Ex-Berks teen arraigned in playground killing following extradition from Florida
The last of the three suspects charged by Reading police in the March 14 fatal shooting of a teen and wounding of three others on a playground in the city’s 18th Ward has been arraigned following extradition from Florida. Henry Madera Jr., 17, formerly of West Wyomissing, was committed...
Pennsylvania State Police report 7 dead, 116 DUI arrests over Christmas weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) –A report from the Pennsylvania State Police shows they had a busy holiday weekend out on the roads, investigating 661 motor vehicle crashes from Dec. 23-25. Of the 661 crashes, five were deadly killing seven people. Of those five deadly crashes, alcohol played a factor in two of them, their report shows. […]
Comments / 3