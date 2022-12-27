ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 3

Related
abc27.com

York County man found not guilty in toddler’s death

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man has been found not guilty on all charges in the death of a toddler, according to the Law Office of Farley G. Holt. Tyree Bowie had been charged with homicide and child endangerment in the death of two-year-old Dante Mullinix in 2018.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Woman fatally shot in York, police investigating

YORK CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot in York City early Saturday morning. York City Police say on December 31 at 12:36 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of W. Jackson Street for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found the 18-year-old with...
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Second suspect arrested in Lebanon County business burglary

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A second suspect in the Christmas Eve. burglary at Blatt & Tillett garage has been arrested. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 20-year-old Austin Davis turned himself in to authorities Thursday night in connection to the theft of a truck, tools, and cash. Earlier this week 22-year-old Joel Tirado-Valentin was arrested […]
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Person of interest arrested in Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police say a person of interest has been arrested in connection to the female body found at the Sunken Gardens last week. Police did not identify the person and said they were arrested on various unrelated warrants. On December 22 Stacey Shannon, 53, was...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster County appliance theft suspect arrested

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who allegedly stole appliances from a Lancaster County hardware store multiple times was taken into custody, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said Friday. Police said an employee at Longenecker’s Hardware contacted them on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m. to report that a man was observed stealing used […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Berks Teen Attacked Brother With Knife: State Police

A teenager in Berks County faces criminal charges for attacking his older brother with a pocket knife, authorities say. Police were called to a home on the 2500 block of Main Street in Union Township at about 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 for a reported domestic disturbance, state troopers said in a release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman, 63, killed in central Pa. crash

A 63-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon when a vehicle in which she was a passenger crashed, Lancaster County authorities said. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said the two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. on the New Holland Pike. The 63-year-old, who is from Lititz, was pronounced dead at...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
BreakingAC

Child airlifted from Atlantic City Expressway crash

A child sustained serious injuries after a truck struck a car that was stopped on the shoulder of the Atlantic City Expressway, State Police said. The crash was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday around milepost 37.8 east, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. An Infiniti was stopped on the right shoulder due...
NORRISTOWN, PA
local21news.com

Cumberland Co. man charged with shooting, killing wife on Christmas Eve

ENOLA, Pa. (WHP) — Hampden Township Police said they have arrested a man who they said shot and killed his wife on Christmas Eve. Officers said they were called to a home in Enola for a welfare check, where officers said they found Tamara Colbert's body with a gunshot wound to her head.
ENOLA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy