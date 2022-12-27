ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Jamon Dumas-Johnson makes it clear stats don’t matter for UGA defense

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1orWeB_0jvr1mKe00

ATLANTA — Georgia inside linebackers Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon had massive shoes to step into for the 2022 season. Gone at the inside linebacker position was 2021 Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean, first-round pick Quay Walker and third-round pick Channing Tindall.

Making matters more difficult was that neither had much experience, as they were both sophomores. Mondon also missed spring practice with a labrum injury limiting his reps.

Yet per the Georgia co-defensive coordinators, the pair did a great job this season. Dumas-Johnson finished tied for the team lead in tackles and was a Butkus Award finalist, while Mondon also picked up 64 tackles. He did so in two fewer games as he dealt with an ankle injury.

So how did the pair uphold the Georgia standard? It starts by throwing the stats and numbers in the garbage.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett never should have been Georgia’s QB1, but he thrived anyway

For the bulk of his football career, Stetson Bennett has been an afterthought. Bennett was a three-star recruit coming out of Pierce County High School in Blackshear, Georgia, described by 247 Sports as a quarterback “likely maxed out in terms of manageable bulk.” He entertained scholarship offers from Massachusetts and Middle Tennessee State, but decided to enroll at Georgia as a priority walk-on.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

No. 6 Tennessee tops No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — The only thing that stopped Tennessee fans from singing “Rocky Top" as time was expiring Friday night was the need to serenade Joe Milton with something else. “M-V-P!" they chanted, over and over. With good reason. Milton — who regained the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
sportstalkatl.com

Can Georgia Bulldogs do something never before done in CFP era?

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to defend their National Title on Saturday against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Kirby Smart‘s team rectified their 2021 SEC Championship loss to Alabama by beating Nick Saban’s team in the National Championship, capturing the school’s first title since the late, great Vince Dooley brought one to Athens in the early 80s.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

College Football Playoff: What if Georgia loses?

Three plays. Georgia was just three plays away from ending a four-decade championship drought. Leading Alabama in overtime, with the Tide pinned 41 yards from the end zone on second down, the Bulldogs just had to make three more stops against a true freshman quarterback, and the national championship was theirs. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was rattling to its foundations, tension and anticipation ready to blow the roof off the still-new joint.
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia

The Ohio State Buckeyes are regarded as clear underdogs for the College Football Playoff semi-final against Georgia, but Urban Meyer sees one thing the Buckeyes can do to improve their chances. Meyer was somewhat bullish about Ohio State’s capability of causing Georgia trouble, saying the Bulldogs’ secondary could be a spot where Buckeyes players could... The post Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
11Alive

Georgia Rep. Bourdeax says farewell, recalls time in office

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux, D-Ga., gave a farewell speech Thursday afternoon addressing her fellow Georgians. Bordeaux served as the representative for Georgia's 7th district, which included the cities of Cumming, Lawrenceville and Buford. Bordeaux recalled her time in office, citing her most important work as “simply upholding our democracy” when she voted to certify the presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you wish to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

School officials reflect on 2022 school year and prepare for 2023

Students from Gainesville City and Hall County schools may not be ready for their winter break to end, but educators from both schools are excited to welcome students for the next calendar year. For both school districts, 2022 was a year that brought many changes. From finishing up major SPLOST...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville PD looks ahead at public safety for 2023

The city of Gainesville has seen significant growth in the past couple of years and when it comes to public safety, Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said he has not seen a spike in crime. “We’re just tackling the challenges of what Gainesville is today compared to was it what...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Gainesville Police say it was “like a scene from Home Alone”

Police in Gainesville are reporting the arrest of an armed robbery suspect who slipped and fell on a patch of ice while trying to make his getaway. Police say 30 year-old Luis Ordonez fired one gunshot in the direction of his intended victim, then tried to run away. He slipped, fell, and was possibly knocked unconscious. He was arrested and booked into the Hall County jail. The intended robbery victim was not injured.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
110K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy