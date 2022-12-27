Read full article on original website
Be Our Guest at Bubba's 33
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Bubba's 33. The restaurant is located off Veteran's Parkway in Clarksville. Enjoy everything from burgers, pizza, steak, salads, pasta and much more. All dishes are made from scratch. Bubba's has 18 beers on tap that rotate and feature local breweries.
Former UofL, Male basketball player Bobby Turner dies at 65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville and Male High School basketball player Bobby Turner has died. Recruited by some of the top programs in the country, he initially signed with Oklahoma State before signing with the Cardinals. A book about Turner in 2017 said his father made him...
Kentucky Flea Market New Year’s Spectacular celebrates its 50th anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From Friday through Monday, The Kentucky Flea Market New Year’s Spectacular is celebrating its 50th anniversary, according to a release. Stewart Promotions said there will be over 800 booths, including 200 antique and collectible booths, at the event. The event will be located at the...
Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-11, 0-3 ACC) is set to face Kentucky (8-4, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats:. - Rankings:. - Team Leaders:. KentuckyLouisville. Points. Oscar Tshiebwe (15.8) El Ellis (17.1) Rebounds. Oscar...
LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
For Louisville basketball, the inevitable will ultimately prove to be the “unacceptable”
Louisville basketball squares off against its hated rival, Kentucky, on Saturday with only two wins under its belt in 13 attempts. Why the Kentucky game may ultimately be a breaking point for some Cardinals fans. There is no denying that Louisville basketball, its supporters, boosters, and fans have been through...
Over 1,000 recovered members expected to attend Kentucky's 71st AA convention
LOUISVILLE, KY — Over 1,000 recovered members are expected to attend Kentucky's 71st annual Alcoholics Anonymous convention in Louisville, the Louisville Host Committee says. According to a Tuesday release, those who attend can expect an exciting weekend full of speakers and fellowship. The convention will be held from February...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KSP: 91-year-old woman dies in collision with semi in Breckinridge County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman from Cloverport, Kentucky, died after crashing her vehicle into a semi Wednesday evening in Breckinridge County. According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144. The preliminary investigation showed that Marian Novak...
Look: John Calipari's Comment About Louisville Going Viral
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is trying his best not to overlook the Louisville Cardinals. During a press conference on Friday, Coach Cal said Kenny Payne is doing a "hell of a job" with the Cardinals program. He also said the team has been in "every game" they've played this season.
Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
Transfer Portal: Louisville already has eight new additions
University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has been working the transfer portal in his first month on the job. Brohm, who took over for Scott Satterfield on Dec. 8 as the head coach at U of L, signed 12 high school prospects recently during the early signing period and currently has one of the top 15 transfer portal classes in college football.
Man in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of Jewell Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they found...
This Mexican restaurant in Louisville is closing after 15 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday, a beloved Louisville restaurant announced its last day. Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue has provided the community with fresh, home-cooked Mexican food for the last 15 years. "It's with a heavy heart, we have decided to close Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue as of...
Louisville FB: Highest composite QBs in Louisville history
Since its inception in 2010, 247 Sports has been a massive asset to the sports fan experience. If you have a favorite or beloved team and desire to know all of the ongoings with that team, you’d be hardpressed to find a better website to fulfill those desires. Based...
‘It’s against the law’: Louisville police urge not to fire guns celebrating New Year’s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is warning city residents to not fire guns to celebrate New Year’s. In a video released by LMPD on Friday, Lt. Col. Steve Healey said there has been a rise in gunfire over the New Year’s holiday over the years.
‘Dream Hotel’ greenlit for construction, adds to economic success in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 160-room "Dream Hotel" will now be a reality, adding to the rich history and revitalization of Main Street. The plan, approved by Metro Council, will feature six food and beverage outlets, a rooftop event and meeting space, and a public courtyard and art space along Museum Row.
Louisville-based organization helps prisoners transition into society after being released
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — For the last 10 years, a Louisville-based organization has been helping incarcerated Kentuckians transition back into society once released from prison. Louisville native David Thomas is a product of the program. Thomas was able to close on a brand new house nearly two years ago, where...
Man in hospital after shooting in the Fairgrounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Fairgrounds Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Newburg Road around 3:30p.m. When officials arrived, they located a man that...
The best restaurant in Kentucky, according to Guy Fieri via Mashed
One of the best known food personalities is spilling his secrets.
