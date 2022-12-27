Two students charged with misdemeanor after mistreatment of cadaver at University of Pittsburgh

Two students from the University of Pittsburgh have been charged with misdemeanor after alleged mistreatment of a cadaver in an anatomy class.

They will have a hearing next month related to the allegations and the University will review how they manage donated cadavers following the abuse of the corpse by the two students.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pitt receives about 80 cadavers per year from the state non-profit Human Gifts Registry.

The university says it has strong oversight in place but will review opportunities to make them even stronger.

The Post-Gazette says, "Witnesses observed (one) making sexual remarks about a male corpse and placing a hand inside its chest, while (the other) was seen inappropriately touching a female corpse, smirking and commenting, according to complaints against the students. Both told Pitt police they had learned in class about treating cadavers with respect, a detective wrote."