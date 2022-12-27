Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
One in critical condition after I-295 crash in Richmond
RICHMOND, Maine (WABI) - One person is in critical condition after an interstate crash in Richmond Friday night. State Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-295 northbound just before 9:30 p.m. Officials say a car sideswiped a tractor trailer unit, resulting in another crash involving three more...
Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta
For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
penbaypilot.com
Firefighters crawl across ladder to access barge fire
ROCKLAND — A lock on a gate was cut so emergency responders could access the property. A horizontal ladder was employed to bridge an estimated three-foot gap beyond the edge of a paved pier. And yet, somehow a fire had erupted in a shack on top of an unused barge on Dragon Products property.
WMTW
Jeep rolls over after hitting dump truck trailer ramp in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Maine — A woman was injured after her car hit a dump truck parked in a breakdown lane in Fairfield. Authorities were called to the area of 219 Norridgewock Road around 10:12 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found a woman still inside her upside-down Jeep Patriot.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Dec. 16-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 16. Kyle D. Hoffman, 26, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, was...
wabi.tv
Five arrested, $13,000 value seized in Skowhegan drug bust
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Five people were arrested and more than $13,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized in Skowhegan Friday morning. Skowhegan Police say officers from their department, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and State Police responded to North Avenue at 10:00 Thursday night for an incident involving people in ski masks next to a vehicle.
foxbangor.com
Lacher’s mother talks ending the year searching for her son
AUGUSTA — A mother that has been searching for her missing son is reminding people how to properly report any potential sightings of him, as she refuses to give up hope going into the new year. “He could be anywhere in the state of Maine and frankly beyond,” said...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 14-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 14. Stephen A. Smith, 35,...
Tractor Trailer Crashes & Flips after Sliding Along Guardrail on I-95 in Hallowell, Maine
The Maine State Police said a tractor trailer driver lost control of his big rig on Monday night and slid almost 200 feet along guardrail on Interstate 95 before crashing and flipping over. Driver was Not Seriously Injured. The accident happened in the town of Hallowell near mile marker 108...
Brewer man accused of assaulting clerk at Circle K
PORTLAND, Maine — A Brewer man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a clerk Tuesday at a Circle K on North Main Street. Police were called to the store shortly after 10 p.m. and were told a man entered the store and attempted to make a purchase, but when his card did not work, he reportedly went behind the counter and assaulted the clerk, according to a Facebook post from the Brewer Police Department.
wabi.tv
Person hospitalized after falling off cliffs into Penobscot River in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A person was hospitalized after falling off cliffs and into the Penobscot River in Brewer Friday. Brewer Fire says they responded to Indian Trail Park just before 3:00 for a report of a person who had fallen into the water with a possible head injury. The...
UPDATE: Silver Alert Canceled for Vassalboro Man
Waterville Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old Vassalboro man with cognitive issues. UPDATE: Maine State Police say William Whitley has been safely located. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says William Whitley of Vassalboro was last seen on Tuesday, December 27th at 6:12 pm at the Shaw's Supermarket on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville. Officials say Whitley suffers from cognitive issues.
wabi.tv
South China home destroyed by fire Wednesday
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - As people get ready to bring in the new year with a celebration, Leslie Lacasse says she will be combing through the rubble of what’s left of her home. “I just want my stuff back, I’m grateful but i want my stuff back,” Lacasse...
wabi.tv
Bangor man indicted after incident at homeless encampment
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was indicted on several charges after an incident at one of the Bangor homeless encampments back in October. Trevor Lyons, 37, was indicted on charges including assault, unlawful possession of drugs, refusing to submit to arrest, driving to endanger and failure to stop for an officer.
Protection order filed after death of Edgecomb toddler
WISCASSET, Maine — Court documents filed Thursday at the Lincoln County Court House show that Makinzlee Handrahan wasn't the only child living at the Edgecomb home at the time of her death. The father of Mackinzlee's two older half siblings is now asking for a protection from abuse order...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Rockland OUI traffic stop leads to drug arrest
UPDATE (Dec. 28) ROCKLAND — A Waldoboro woman who was arrested Dec. 19 for operating under the influence and possessing drugs in her vehicle has posted bail and is currently under house arrest. Michelle Heald, 45, of Waldoboro, made her initial appearance in Knox County Court Dec. 21 before...
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 178 calls for service for the period of Dec. 20 to Dec. 28. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,581 calls for service. Michael E. Benner, 33, of Brunswick was issued a summons Dec. 20 for Driving to Endanger, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Detective Jared Mitkus.
WGME
'This shouldn't have happened': Maine's latest child homicide renews calls for action
EDGECOMB, Maine (WGME) -- A toddler taken by homicide on Maine's Midcoast is prompting new calls for added child protections in the state. Police say 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan died Christmas Day after being found unresponsive and not breathing at her home in Edgecomb. An autopsy conducted by the Maine Office...
Maine toddler’s Christmas Day death ruled a homicide
Authorities responded to an Edgecomb home Sunday morning for a report of a child who wasn't breathing. Maine officials have ruled the Christmas Day death of a 3-year-old girl as a homicide. Makinzlee Handrahan was pronounced dead Sunday, after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department responded to an Edgecomb home that...
foxbangor.com
Suspect in multiple police standoffs at center of incident Thursday
EDDINGTON — The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect that has created multiple police standoffs in the past was at the center of one again Thursday. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, they attempted to serve a domestic violence protection order in the Town of Eddington on 47-year-old Thadius Wind, who they say had previously created police standoffs in both the summer of 2021 and 2022.
