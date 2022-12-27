ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomaston, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

One in critical condition after I-295 crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Maine (WABI) - One person is in critical condition after an interstate crash in Richmond Friday night. State Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-295 northbound just before 9:30 p.m. Officials say a car sideswiped a tractor trailer unit, resulting in another crash involving three more...
RICHMOND, ME
Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta

For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
AUGUSTA, ME
Firefighters crawl across ladder to access barge fire

ROCKLAND — A lock on a gate was cut so emergency responders could access the property. A horizontal ladder was employed to bridge an estimated three-foot gap beyond the edge of a paved pier. And yet, somehow a fire had erupted in a shack on top of an unused barge on Dragon Products property.
ROCKLAND, ME
Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Dec. 16-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 16. Kyle D. Hoffman, 26, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, was...
BELFAST, ME
Five arrested, $13,000 value seized in Skowhegan drug bust

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Five people were arrested and more than $13,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized in Skowhegan Friday morning. Skowhegan Police say officers from their department, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and State Police responded to North Avenue at 10:00 Thursday night for an incident involving people in ski masks next to a vehicle.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 14-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 14. Stephen A. Smith, 35,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Brewer man accused of assaulting clerk at Circle K

PORTLAND, Maine — A Brewer man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a clerk Tuesday at a Circle K on North Main Street. Police were called to the store shortly after 10 p.m. and were told a man entered the store and attempted to make a purchase, but when his card did not work, he reportedly went behind the counter and assaulted the clerk, according to a Facebook post from the Brewer Police Department.
BREWER, ME
UPDATE: Silver Alert Canceled for Vassalboro Man

Waterville Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old Vassalboro man with cognitive issues. UPDATE: Maine State Police say William Whitley has been safely located. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says William Whitley of Vassalboro was last seen on Tuesday, December 27th at 6:12 pm at the Shaw's Supermarket on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville. Officials say Whitley suffers from cognitive issues.
VASSALBORO, ME
South China home destroyed by fire Wednesday

SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - As people get ready to bring in the new year with a celebration, Leslie Lacasse says she will be combing through the rubble of what’s left of her home. “I just want my stuff back, I’m grateful but i want my stuff back,” Lacasse...
CHINA, ME
Bangor man indicted after incident at homeless encampment

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was indicted on several charges after an incident at one of the Bangor homeless encampments back in October. Trevor Lyons, 37, was indicted on charges including assault, unlawful possession of drugs, refusing to submit to arrest, driving to endanger and failure to stop for an officer.
BANGOR, ME
UPDATE: Rockland OUI traffic stop leads to drug arrest

UPDATE (Dec. 28) ROCKLAND — A Waldoboro woman who was arrested Dec. 19 for operating under the influence and possessing drugs in her vehicle has posted bail and is currently under house arrest. Michelle Heald, 45, of Waldoboro, made her initial appearance in Knox County Court Dec. 21 before...
ROCKLAND, ME
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 178 calls for service for the period of Dec. 20 to Dec. 28. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,581 calls for service. Michael E. Benner, 33, of Brunswick was issued a summons Dec. 20 for Driving to Endanger, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Detective Jared Mitkus.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Maine toddler’s Christmas Day death ruled a homicide

Authorities responded to an Edgecomb home Sunday morning for a report of a child who wasn't breathing. Maine officials have ruled the Christmas Day death of a 3-year-old girl as a homicide. Makinzlee Handrahan was pronounced dead Sunday, after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department responded to an Edgecomb home that...
MAINE STATE
Suspect in multiple police standoffs at center of incident Thursday

EDDINGTON — The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect that has created multiple police standoffs in the past was at the center of one again Thursday. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, they attempted to serve a domestic violence protection order in the Town of Eddington on 47-year-old Thadius Wind, who they say had previously created police standoffs in both the summer of 2021 and 2022.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME

