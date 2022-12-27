ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Aberdeen launch investigation after Anthony Stewart suffers racist abuse

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=498AuQ_0jvr1MZs00

Aberdeen have launched an investigation to identify the individual who allegedly directed racial abuse at club captain Anthony Stewart.

Stewart was targeted on social media after being sent off as Aberdeen lost 3-1 to St Mirren in the cinch Premiership on Saturday.

Aberdeen were leading 1-0 when Stewart hauled back Jonah Ayunga and Mark O’Hara’s resulting penalty turned the game in St Mirren’s favour.

“We strongly condemn all forms of discrimination and are shocked at the racist abuse aimed at our captain, Anthony Stewart,” Aberdeen said in a statement issued on Tuesday evening.

“Anthony has our full support and as a club we are currently undertaking a stringent internal investigation to try to identify the person responsible.

“Aberdeen FC stands free from all forms of discrimination, and we will simply not tolerate this type of abuse.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scott Parker appointed Club Brugge manager for first job outside England

Scott Parker has been named as the new head coach of Club Brugge.The 42-year-old had been out of work since being sacked by Bournemouth in August, having voiced his unhappiness regarding the club’s approach in the transfer market.Parker’s new job with the three-time Belgian champions will see him get an opportunity to manage in the Champions League after they progressed to the knockout stages, where they are due to face Benfica when the competitions resumes in February.However, they are off the pace in the Jupiler Pro League, 12 points behind leaders Genk in fourth after a 1-1 Boxing Day draw...
New York Post

Scotland police deflect blame after being blasted for report describing pedophiles as ‘minor-attracted people’

Police in Scotland have sparked outrage for describing pedophiles as “minor-attracted people” in a report. Officials said the language in the year-end report was based on terminology used by the European Union. In a year-end report, Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said police have worked on a project that’s main agenda is “to develop understanding and approach to avoid the victimization of children by engaging Minor-Attracted People (MAPs) and providing them with the necessary support, treatment and guidance to help prevent criminal activities.” The phrasing in the report drew criticism from many in Scotland who said the police were normalizing sex crimes against children, Scotland Daily...
The Independent

Scottish archbishop recalls ‘honour’ of close work with Pope Benedict

A leading Scottish archbishop has recalled the “honour” of working closely with Pope Benedict XVI.Leo Cushley was speaking after the Vatican confirmed the former pope’s death on Saturday, aged 95.Mr Cushley, who has been Archbishop of St Andrews and Edinburgh since 2013, accompanied him on international trips in his capacity as the head of the English language section of the Vatican Secretariat of State between 2009 and 2013.That included trips to Malta, Cyprus and the UK in 2010.In 2012, he took on an additional ceremonial position at the Vatican where he assisted Benedict when he received visits from prominent dignitaries.The...
The Independent

Premier League wrap: Man City and Newcastle held as Marcus Rashford nets late Man Utd winner

Demarai Gray scored a stunning equaliser as Everton ended 2022 by snatching an unexpected point against Manchester City.Erling Haaland looked to have put City on course for victory in a scrappy Premier League contest at the Etihad Stadium before Gray responded with a sublime curling effort from the edge of the area just after the hour.It ended a run of four games without a win for Everton and eased some of the pressure on manager Frank Lampard.Marcus Rashford climbed off the bench and the naughty step to fire Manchester United to victory at Wolves.The striker, dropped by boss Erik ten...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy