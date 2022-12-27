ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Parents praised for ‘relatable’ solution to delayed Christmas presents: ‘Future me’

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OClZa_0jvr1Lh900

A TikTok about delayed Christmas presents has gone viral after many found one family’s solution to the lack of gifts “relatable”.

Sarah, who goes by the username @sarahgossett on TikTok, shared the way her parents handled the situation, after the family’s Christmas presents were delayed because they were ordered late, in a video uploaded on Christmas Day.

In the video, Sarah filmed herself as she removed a folded piece of paper from a gift bag, before opening it to reveal a photo of a mascara.

The video then transitioned to Sarah holding up another piece of paper, which showed a printed photo of a white sneaker.

“When your parents are procrastinators so we get pictures of the gifts that will come in the mail next week,” Sarah wrote in a text caption on the video, before adding: “Merry Christmas everyone.”

As of 27 December, the video has been viewed more than 9.3 million times, with viewers amused by the relatable way Sarah’s parents handled the late gifts.

“My mom does the same exact thing,” one person wrote, while another said: “I’ve done this before.”

According to someone else, they received four printout photos of their own gifts this Christmas. “Lol literally got four of those this morning,” they wrote.

Others admitted they will probably end up doing the same thing as Sarah’s parents in the future, with one person writing: “Future me.”

“This will be me as a mom,” someone else wrote.

And while many found the solution amusing, others noted that printouts actually work well as a temporary answer to a lack of presents.

“This is actually genius,” one person commented.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman pretends to be dead twin every holiday for grandparents unaware of her death

A TikTok user revealed that she has been pretending to be her dead twin sister in front of her grandparents unaware that she passed away three years ago. Annie Niu posted a TikTok video earlier this week that has gone viral and collected more than 8 million views, nearly 2 million likes and thousands of comments.The video showed her calling her grandparents over the holidays and posing as her late sister.“POV: your twin sister passed away three years ago but you still haven’t told your grandparents so now you have to call them every holiday pretending to be her,”...
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she was asked to tip airport worker for checking her bag

A woman has sparked a debate about tipping culture in the US after claiming that she was asked to pay an airport employee who checked her luggage.In a video posted to TikTok, Addysen Drake shared her stance on tipping culture and why she felt like it has “gotten out of hand.”“Tell me why when I get to the airport, after paying $400 for a flight, and I’m going to pay for my $35 checked bag, the guy says to me: ‘OK, you have to pay in credit card, but you can tip in cash,’” she explained.After noting how shocked...
The Independent

Sir Anthony Hopkins marks 47 years of sobriety with supportive message: ‘Be kind to yourself’

Sir Anthony Hopkins has marked 47 years sober by offering encouragement to others struggling with addiction.The Oscar-winning actor, 82, has previously opened up about the “wake-up call” he had when he was 37.Speaking in a heartfelt video message on Thursday (29 December), Hopkins shared his own message of support for people struggling alcoholism, that he hopes will be “helpful” to others.“Hello, everyone. I just wanna wish everyone a Happy New Year.”“‘And also to say, I’m celebrating 47 years today of sobriety. But this is a message not meant to be heavy, but I hope helpful.”The Silence of the Lambs...
dancehallmag.com

Spice Says She Started Preparing For Christmas Day As Soon She Left The Hospital

Queen of Dancehall Spice appears to be in great health after posting her posh Christmas photos to social media and revealing that she started preparing for the big day immediately after leaving the hospital. These are the first set of photos since her health scare in November, where she was...
ETOnline.com

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Celebrate Their First Christmas With Son Noah

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are celebrating a very special holiday this year! The couple rang in their first-ever Christmas as parents together, a month after welcoming their baby boy, Noah. The rapper shared a look at the couple's family celebration on Instagram, posting a slideshow of photos featuring...
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Shares a Peek at Her Gorgeous, Gold-Decked Christmas Tree

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member had a stunning tree in her home for Christmas this year. In recent Instagram posts, Kandi Burruss’ eldest daughter, Riley Burruss, shared a look inside The Real Housewives of Atlanta family’s Christmas celebration at home. Although Riley’s photos and videos were focused on the group’s delicious food and festive outfits, we also couldn’t take our eyes off the stunning Christmas tree in the background.
The Independent

Simply Red announces ‘sad news’ as band member quits after 19 years

Simply Red have announced the “sad news” that Dave Clayton has quit the band.The star has played the keyboard for the band, fronted by Mick Hucknall, since 2003.Throughout his time with the group, Clayton toured the world, but has now made the decision to step down he no longer wants to travel.The band’s official Instagram page wrote on Saturday (31 December): ”Sad news for Simply Red. Our dear friend and colleague Dave Clayton has announced that he no longer wishes to tour and is inevitably leaving the band. “We fully respect his decision. Touring is a challenge even for...
The Independent

Netflix: Every movie and TV series being removed from streaming service tomorrow

Netflix is getting rid of a load of movies and TV shows from its service in January.The next 31 days may bring plenty more titles for subscribers to stream, but there are several things that may suddenly disappear from your watchlist throughout the month.This includes one of the service’s most-streamed titles.To minimise surprise, we have put together a comprehensive list of everything being removed.Find a full list of everything being added to Netflix in January 2023 here.NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.1 JanuaryThe Accidental GolferAdult Behaviour… It’s All in the MindAngel (2008)Annabell’s SpectacularitiesThe...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy