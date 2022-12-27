Influenza and flu-like illnesses continue to trend up in Michigan as the state gets set to flip the calendar into 2023. Michigan’s flu levels were considered “high” for the second consecutive week when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its weekly update Friday, Dec. 30. Most of the nation is experiencing high or “very high” levels, with only eight states reporting “moderate,” “low,” or “minimal” levels.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO