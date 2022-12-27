Read full article on original website
Arr Jay
3d ago
Lol. Just dumb.In the mean time, lake levels are projected to drop over 40 inches for the next 7 years. Thank authorities who are selling of the great lakes.Are marinas OK with lake levels dropping over 40 inches?Lake Michigan, Huron, St Clair. Erie, Ontario.That's is a lot of lost business.
Ice shelf that formed during blizzard poses danger on Lake Michigan
SOUTH HAVEN, MI – Rescuers warned that ice shelves forming on Lake Michigan shores pose a danger to those who venture out over the water. A recent warmup has left the ice near shore even more unstable, Tom Renner, spokesman for South Haven Area Emergency Services, or SHAES, told MLive.
Map shows Michigan’s coldest winter days are still ahead
Unlike areas in the western half of the United States, Michigan typically sees its coldest days the deeper we get into our winter calendar. Based on an interactive map put together by weather researchers, Michigan cities across both peninsulas still have their coldest days ahead of them this season. Late...
Warm snap: Michigan’s temperatures were higher than Daytona Beach today
It’s not often Michigan’s temperatures nudge past perennial southern warm spots like Daytona Beach, Myrtle Beach and Atlanta. Especially deep into December. But thanks to our current warm-up, that eyebrow-raiser happened this morning. The National Weather Service office in Gaylord shared a U.S. surface temperature map, which showed...
Every Lighthouse on Michigan’s Western Lakeshore Iced Over Following Blizzard
The Blizzard of 2022 over Christmas week will be remembered the way some remember the legendary Blizzard of '78. The intense winds whipped up Lake Michigan and coated nearly every lighthouse and pier structure on the lakeshore with ice. Drone photographers and videographers braved the weather to showcase the winter...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
travelnowsmart.com
Top 10 romantic getaways in michigan for couples
The following are the top 10 most romantic weekend getaways that couples may experience in the state of Michigan. The top 10 most romantic weekend getaways in the state of Michigan are for couples to enjoy together. If you and your significant other are thinking about taking a trip away...
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
Here's Why: We are removing more dams in West Michigan!
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
Great Spots for Snowmobilers to Grab a Bite Up North
Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
If You Were Wondering, Here’s Where the Horses of Mackinac Island Go For The Winter
Mackinac Island is a beautiful place to visit no matter the time of the year! In a place that is famously free of cars, you'll find the downtown streets lined with bicycles and carriages in the summer and packs of snowmobiles in the winter. But have you ever wondered where...
See the glacial glamour of ice-encased lighthouses and piers in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH, MI - Thanks to last week’s blizzard, parts of Lake Michigan’s coastline have been encased in winter beauty. Ice and snow covered the beach, the surfaces and railings of the piers and all facets of the lighthouses near Tiscornia Park and Silver Beach County Park on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in St. Joseph.
Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains set to open ski hill this weekend
ONTONAGON, MICH. -- A ski hill tucked away inside a beloved Upper Peninsula state park is set to open its slopes for the winter 2023 season. The Porcupine Mountains Winter Sports Complex, located inside Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Michigan’s western Upper Peninsula, will open its slopes Friday, Dec. 30, the Michigan DNR announced this week.
awesomemitten.com
20 AWESOME Ideas for Day Trips in Michigan
Michigan may be known as the Great Lakes State — and exploring the endless miles of shoreline is a wonderful way to spend any day — but there also are many day trips in Michigan that showcase the state’s past, present, and future. These Michigan day trips...
24-hour diners are getting rarer – but a few hold strong in Michigan
BYRON CENTER, MI - A couple huddles in their favorite booth after finishing their shift at a nightclub. An overnight gas station clerk orders a cherry Coke under warm lights. And a group of retired men trade jokes over plates of buttered toast and hot mugs of coffee. This is...
Residents can drop off packaging foam for recycling at Kalamazoo event
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is offering a recycling event to help people get rid of the packaging foam that often comes with items packed for shipping or purchased from stores. The recycling drop-off for Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) foam will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday,...
Flu levels are high as Michigan prepares for post-holiday surge
Influenza and flu-like illnesses continue to trend up in Michigan as the state gets set to flip the calendar into 2023. Michigan’s flu levels were considered “high” for the second consecutive week when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its weekly update Friday, Dec. 30. Most of the nation is experiencing high or “very high” levels, with only eight states reporting “moderate,” “low,” or “minimal” levels.
Lansing man finds illegal deer hunt set-up near playground
When Brandon McGhan came across deer feed, a hunting blind and a space heater near graves park with a playground nearby, he had to warn others.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?
As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
Lobster mobsters, jumping plant lice, and more invasive species talks coming
Michigan’s recurring webinar series will return in January with conversations about invasive species that harm the environment across the state. The NotMISpecies webinar series will continue in the new year with sessions that focus on both invasive plants and animals. Sessions will be on Jan. 18, Feb. 7, and March 21.
