Toledo, OH

5 Toledo sites set for Christmas tree recycling; Perrysburg plan set

By The Blade
 4 days ago

Five drop-off sites are available in Toledo for Christmas tree recycling, the city said.

Through Jan. 31, the trees can be brought to Byrne Park, 2221 Byrne Rd.; Jermain Park, 1720 South Cove Blvd.; Ravine II Park, Colorado Street and Dearborn Avenue in East Toledo; Detwiler Park, 4001 North Summit St.; and Bowman Park: 4793 Jackman Rd., the city said Tuesday.

The drop-off locations will be clearly marked at each park, the city said. Trees should be cleared of all decorations, lights, bags, or other materials.

Anyone may recycle their Christmas trees for free, the announcement said.

Plans call for all trees collected to be ground into mulch by forestry crews.

Because of ongoing construction, Schneider Park will not be open for Christmas tree recycling, the city added.

In a separate announcement Tuesday, the city of Perrysburg said that curbside collection of Christmas trees in that community would begin the week of Jan. 9. The Perrysburg tree collection is to occur on the same day as garbage collection, the city said in a social media update. All trees must be free of decorations and set to the street, the city said, adding that no tree collection would occur in alleys.

Toledo, OH
