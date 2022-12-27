Burst water pipes prompt East Toledo Senior Center closing

Burst water pipes are resulting in the closing of the East Toledo Senior Center through Friday, the center announced.

This includes all in-person activities and lunch, the center said in a social media post. The Passport transportation will continue as usual, the center at 1001 White St. said.

Earlier Tuesday, the city said that the Friendship Park Community Center also was closed. On its webpage, the community center said that the water pipe had been repaired and that the center at 2930 131st. St. would reopen on Wednesday.