Pipe bursts in historic downtown building

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) - - An historic downtown building felt the effects of this week’s cold temperatures and was damaged by a burst water pipe.

The pipe burst on the fourth floor of the Delaware Building yesterday, and water cascaded all the way to the vacant first floor.

The Delaware Building previously housed a two-story McDonald’s at the corner of Randolph and Dearborn. It was built in the 1870s, shortly after the Great Chicago Fire.

A picture from 1974 included in the nomination to the National Register of Historic Places shows a discount store on the first floor and a karate studio on the 2 nd floor.

The Italianate-style building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974. It was designated a Chicago landmark in 1983.

