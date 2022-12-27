Read full article on original website
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenBerlin, MD
Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensOcean City, MD
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
oceancity.com
Ocean City New Year’s Celebrations Continue with a Twist Due to Inclement Weather
Ocean City, MD – (December 30, 2022): Ocean City officials have made a few last-minute changes to the New Year’s Eve event lineup due to inclement weather conditions predicted for tomorrow, December 31. The New Year’s Eve celebration at Northside Park will take place as planned, with DJ Kutt inside the Winterfest Pavilion beginning at 10 p.m. Winterfest will remain open, weather permitting, until 11:45 p.m. with fireworks ringing in 2023 at midnight.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – December 30, 2022
The Ocean City beachfront has changed dramatically over the past 65 years. In this picture (circa 1955) taken from a balcony at the old Commander Hotel, the narrowness of the beach in that era is evident, and the photo was taken on low tide. The placement of the umbrellas suggests...
The Dispatch
Things To Do Around Town – December 30, 2022
5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444. All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.
Cape Gazette
The resort restauranting rollercoaster ride
It’s time again for my Annual New Year’s Restaurant Roundup. For a change, the news is mostly good, in spite of the craziness of the last couple of years. In no particular order, I’ll start with the resurrection of the old Seafood Shack (and the even older, original Dos Locos) on the second block of Baltimore Avenue. Former Blue Moon partner and Chef Lion Gardner teamed up with a couple of the guys from The Pines and created Drift, a tiny oasis of craft cocktails and creative cookery by Executive Chef Tom Wiswell. Just between you and me, keep an eye on the old Lily Thai space on N. First Street. These guys are plotting yet another culinary slam dunk.
WMDT.com
Bull on the Beach to remain at 2nd Street location
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Good news for one Ocean City staple, as Bull on the Beach announced that they will be staying one more year at their 2nd Street location. It was believed a few months back that the popular restaurant would be leaving this location, leaving them with only one spot on 94th Street.
Cape Gazette
A Boaters Delight! 24 Valley Road | Millsboro
This amazing home is situated in Winding Creek Village. Premier and spacious lot surrounded by nature and marsh views gives you all the privacy you desire. Picturesque water and nature views. With a little bit of TLC this unique property could be everything you want and more! You will not believe the privacy factor in this single level living home situated in Winding Creek Village. This premier and spacious (nearly 3/4 of an acre) lot backs to nature and marsh views giving you all the privacy you desire. This hidden gem is located in the water oriented community of Winding Creek Village, this established neighborhood is a boaters delight with a community boat ramp and access to the Rehoboth Bay and beyond. You+GGll have low HOA fees and enjoy this prime location close to the beach and all that the area has to offer! The front yard and shaded front entrance welcome you right in. With everything you need right on one level it was designed with the nature lover in mind, this home features a spacious kitchen with granite countertops. From the great room with skylights and a stone fireplace head out to the heart of this home - the expansive four seasons room surrounded with windows and the tranquil water and marsh views. From there discover the private back deck with retractable awning and surrounded by the emerald green of the wide open back yard with flowering shrubs, flowers, and stately trees providing peaceful relaxation and privacy. There's plenty of room for a garden and pool. This backyard oasis also has a shed and additional sundeck overlooking the waterway of Guinea Creek. Paradise Grill is just down the road and the perfect place to arrive by car or boat to take in the beauty of the area+GGs waterways and great live music. Are you a golfer? "The Augusta of the North" Baywood Greens the exclusively public golf course and award winning SoDel restaurant just around the corner. This rare to the market property features everything you need in your home plus peaceful privacy and convenient location all in one! The community conversion to public sewer and water is in the process. Don't wait to see this terrific property!
oceancity.com
Literary and Visual Art Collide at the Art League of Ocean City
The upcoming First Friday at the Art League of Ocean City on 94th street celebrates a collaboration between visual artists and writers during the 10th annual “Shared Visions” exhibit! All are welcome to this free event on Jan. 6th, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. All exhibitions opening in January will be on display in the gallery through January 29th.
The Dispatch
Berlin Restaurant Week Scheduled For Jan. 9-15
BERLIN– The town will showcase its variety of dining establishments next month with Berlin Restaurant Week. The town will host restaurant week Jan. 9-15. Restaurants will offer specials and customers who dine at a participating eatery three times can enter to win a prize. “We have become a culinary...
WBOC
DSP: Road Closed for Deadly Accident in Lewes
LEWES, Del.-Delaware State Police say the southbound lane on Coastal Highway at Postal Lane is closed for a fatal accident. DSP tweeted the announcement Friday night. More information will be released as it becomes available.
The Dispatch
Heron Park Sale Negotiations Continue With Pre-Demolition Process Underway
BERLIN – A year after the town received a $500,000 demolition grant for Heron Park, little has changed at the former chicken processing plant. While the town is in negotiations with a potential purchaser and is exploring demolition, the park appears much the same as it did a year ago. Mayor Zack Tyndall said this week a survey of the various lots that make up the property is currently underway.
Cape Gazette
Lewes Polar Bears plunge into new millennium
As is tradition, a group of polar bears will jump into the ocean Jan. 1 at Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes. The Lewes Polar Bear Plunge was started in 1982 by a group headed up by Dave “Fredman” Frederick. The group plunges the first Sunday of every month from November through March – except January, which is always held on New Year’s Day.
Cape Gazette
Milton was the holly capital; smallpox almost ruined Christmas
For most of five decades starting in the early 1900s, Sussex County was the leading exporter of Christmas holly wreaths, made by hand by county residents and farmers. Holly central was the area in and around Milton. By the 1930s, Milton became known as “The Land of Holly.”. The...
Cape Gazette
Beach Babies to open Milford location Jan. 3
Beach Babies Child Care held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location set to open full time Monday, Jan. 3, at 6251 Radian Circle, Milford. Beach Babies is licensed to care for 214 children at the new site, and can now care for more than 700 children across the state, at its locations in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach and Townsend.
WGMD Radio
Two New Traffic Signals to be Installed on Route 113
Drivers on Route 113 between Millsboro and Georgetown will soon see two new traffic signals. Both installations are expected to take place in 2023 with some needed preparations perhaps beginning as early as next month. The signals will be installed at the intersections of US 113 & Governor Stockley Road as well as US 113 & Avenue of Honor. The new red/yellow/green signal operations will be in effect 24 hours a day.
Mail truck overturns in crash on Eastern Shore
A mail truck overturned after a crash in the Salisbury area yesterday, near the Delaware/Maryland line, reported a local fire department.
WGMD Radio
House Fire in Wicomico County This Morning Ruled Accidental
An electrical failure caused a fire early this morning on Archie Davis Road in Willards, Wicomico County. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire started in the garage attached to the one story, wood framed, single family rancher style home. The person who was inside was checked for non fire related precautionary measures. It took 50 firefighters two hours to control the blaze, which caused an estimated $190,000 in structural damage.
Cape Gazette
Major redevelopment for Seaford shopping center
For decades, Seaford officials have debated the fate of the Nylon Capital Shopping Center property near the western boundary of the city. The center, totaling 250,000 square feet on a 21-acre site, was once the economic hub of the region with anchor stores such as Peebles and Woolworth. In the 1990s, the same time DuPont Co. announced its departure from its sprawling plant in Seaford, commercial development was kicking into high gear along the Route 13 corridor on the eastern border of the city.
Cape Gazette
Action needed to make roads safer
On Christmas Eve, everyone in the Cape Region was reminded just how fragile life is. About 8 p.m., a family of seven – two from Lewes and five from Temple, Pa. – was traveling together on Minos Conaway Road. As they attempted to turn onto Route 9, their minivan was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound. Three people, including a 9-year-old, were killed. What should’ve been a festive, family-filled weekend immediately turned to horror.
The Dispatch
Recycling Changes Underway In Worcester County
SNOW HILL – Worcester County is now accepting additional plastics for recycling. The county is now accepting plastics labeled one through seven at local recycling bins. Residents will be able to recycle commonly used food grade plastic such as yogurt containers. “You won’t have to put as much thought...
WMDT.com
Harrington Raceway & Casino closed due to “technical difficulties”
HARRINGTON, Del. – The Harrington Raceway and Casino is closed due to technical difficulties. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Casino’s website featured a pop-up message saying, “Temporarily closed due to technical difficulties. Please check social media or call for updates.”. No further details are available, and Casino...
