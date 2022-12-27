Read full article on original website
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Extra Trains And Buses Were Added To NYC And Philadelphia For New Year's EveAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
The 25 Best Breakfast Spots in All of Camden County, NJ, According to You!
We asked, you answered. When those breakfast cravings hit, these are the spots Camden County, NJ goes to indulge. Curious? Check out the list of suggestions. Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it's certainly easier to prioritize when food looks THIS good. From diners...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
6 people injured in crash on Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp.
A total of six people were injured in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway.
Borough of Haddonfield is sued by Redeveloper of Bancroft
The Redeveloper of the Bancroft site, 2 Hopkins Lane Urban Renewal, LLC (the “Redeveloper”), has elected to file suit against the Borough of Haddonfield. This lawsuit comes despite multiple attempts by the Borough to engage in a collaborative process and negotiate in good faith over the last three years.
Gruesome: 10 People Were Murdered in This One South Jersey House
This is one of those things that as a life-long resident of South Jersey, I knew absolutely nothing about. But the more I read about it, I became more and more intrigued about what happened inside this rather innocent-looking house. Truth be told, I have driven past this house numerous...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Gloucester Twp.
A person was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.
Child airlifted from Atlantic City Expressway crash
A child sustained serious injuries after a truck struck a car that was stopped on the shoulder of the Atlantic City Expressway, State Police said. The crash was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday around milepost 37.8 east, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. An Infiniti was stopped on the right shoulder due...
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
Bucks County man, 72, crashes into Mercer County apartment building, police say
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 72-year-old Bucks County man was hospitalized after he reportedly drove into an apartment building in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. Officials said Lawrence Township Police were alerted to the accident after receiving multiple 911 calls for the incident Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30, on the 2600 block of Lawrence Road.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 14-20, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Nov. 14-20, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Entries list property address followed by selling...
Winslow Twp. Man Charged in Death of 75-Year Old Father
A Winslow Township man has been charged in the death of his 75-year-old father, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., Winslow Township Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Kresson Court for...
South Jersey man wants to 'return kindness' to the community
A South Jersey man is on a mission to "Return Kindness" to his community through selfless acts.
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
Trenton woman identified as body found near vacant car dealership Christmas Day in West Windsor
Police have identified the body of a woman that was found on the shoulder of Route 1 near the former Princeton Mini new car dealership on Christmas Day. Stephanie A. Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was discovered by police at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 25, after West Windsor Police Department dispatchers received numerous calls about a body lying on the shoulder of Route 1 North near the vacant car dealership building, according to the West Windsor Police Department.
Year ahead for Cherry Hill’s school districts
The Cherry Hill’s school district tackled big projects in 2022 that included a bond referendum, middle-school redistricting and school start times. In the new year, there will be more of the same. An initial $300 million in bonds were sold on Dec. 8 to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, at...
After 30 Years, This Burlington County Hallmark is Shutting Its Doors in 2023
It's been a decades-long run for this beloved store in Marlton, New Jersey, but now it's coming to an end. Joy's Hallmark, located in the Crispin Square in Marlton NJ (230 N Maple Ave C1), has announced that after 30 years, they'll be shutting their doors for good come Jan 25, 2023, according to Facebook community page A View from Evesham.
Man drives car into side of Lawrenceville, NJ restaurant & apartment
LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A sedan went off Route 206 and into the side of a building displacing several residents of a second-floor apartment Wednesday afternoon. A 2018 Mazda sedan went off the southbound side of the two-lane road and into an alley between a Starbucks and Chambers Walk Cafe and Catering before hitting a staircase that led to the apartments, according to Lawrence Police Chief Christopher Longo.
2 New Jersey school districts will require masks after holiday break amid rise in COVID, flu, RSV
As soon as the holiday break ends, thousands of students across two New Jersey school districts can once again expect COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school district officials announced Thursday that face masks must be worn by students and staff indoors starting Jan. 3. The change, which will impact about 25,000 students in the fourth-largest school district in the state, will take effect when classes resume.
Police arrest suspect after Christmas Eve burglary in Northfield, N.J.
Police say an image from a home surveillance camera led them to the suspect.
Traffic diverted on EB Atlantic City Expressway after crash
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – An accident causes traffic on the Atlantic City Expressway right in the middle of the evening commute on Thursday. Chopper 3 was over the scene in Winslow Township where the highway is shut down.State police say this is a two-car crash and one person was ejected.Eastbound traffic on the Expressway is being diverted at Exit 41.CBS3 will keep an eye on the situation and let you know about any new developments.
