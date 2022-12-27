ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

thesunpapers.com

Borough of Haddonfield is sued by Redeveloper of Bancroft

The Redeveloper of the Bancroft site, 2 Hopkins Lane Urban Renewal, LLC (the “Redeveloper”), has elected to file suit against the Borough of Haddonfield. This lawsuit comes despite multiple attempts by the Borough to engage in a collaborative process and negotiate in good faith over the last three years.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
BreakingAC

Child airlifted from Atlantic City Expressway crash

A child sustained serious injuries after a truck struck a car that was stopped on the shoulder of the Atlantic City Expressway, State Police said. The crash was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday around milepost 37.8 east, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. An Infiniti was stopped on the right shoulder due...
NORRISTOWN, PA
fox29.com

Bucks County man, 72, crashes into Mercer County apartment building, police say

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 72-year-old Bucks County man was hospitalized after he reportedly drove into an apartment building in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. Officials said Lawrence Township Police were alerted to the accident after receiving multiple 911 calls for the incident Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30, on the 2600 block of Lawrence Road.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Winslow Twp. Man Charged in Death of 75-Year Old Father

A Winslow Township man has been charged in the death of his 75-year-old father, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., Winslow Township Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Kresson Court for...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
centraljersey.com

Trenton woman identified as body found near vacant car dealership Christmas Day in West Windsor

Police have identified the body of a woman that was found on the shoulder of Route 1 near the former Princeton Mini new car dealership on Christmas Day. Stephanie A. Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was discovered by police at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 25, after West Windsor Police Department dispatchers received numerous calls about a body lying on the shoulder of Route 1 North near the vacant car dealership building, according to the West Windsor Police Department.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

Man drives car into side of Lawrenceville, NJ restaurant & apartment

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A sedan went off Route 206 and into the side of a building displacing several residents of a second-floor apartment Wednesday afternoon. A 2018 Mazda sedan went off the southbound side of the two-lane road and into an alley between a Starbucks and Chambers Walk Cafe and Catering before hitting a staircase that led to the apartments, according to Lawrence Police Chief Christopher Longo.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

2 New Jersey school districts will require masks after holiday break amid rise in COVID, flu, RSV

As soon as the holiday break ends, thousands of students across two New Jersey school districts can once again expect COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school district officials announced Thursday that face masks must be worn by students and staff indoors starting Jan. 3. The change, which will impact about 25,000 students in the fourth-largest school district in the state, will take effect when classes resume.
PATERSON, NJ
CBS Philly

Traffic diverted on EB Atlantic City Expressway after crash

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – An accident causes traffic on the Atlantic City Expressway right in the middle of the evening commute on Thursday. Chopper 3 was over the scene in Winslow Township where the highway is shut down.State police say this is a two-car crash and one person was ejected.Eastbound traffic on the Expressway is being diverted at Exit 41.CBS3 will keep an eye on the situation and let you know about any new developments. 
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

