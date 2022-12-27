ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

North Salinas experiences severe flooding during storm

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gPyj6_0jvr0NQO00

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- In less than 12 hours, North Salinas streets are experiencing almost a foot of water.

You can see several homes in the area experiencing severe flooding. This should continue to be a problem throughout the weeks as the storm is slated to persist almost daily.

Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig said sandbags and sand are available on Russell Road by Paule Avenue and Eisenhower Street.

County Public Works and Salinas Public Works will work in the area to ensure homes are not damaged.

The photo in the thumbnail was taken on Denner Road facing Paul Avenue in Salinas.

The post North Salinas experiences severe flooding during storm appeared first on KION546 .

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Road closed due to mudslides in the area

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) CHP Hollister Gilroy confirmed on Thursday morning that Salinas Road is closed due to multiple mudslides in the area. Officers said that closure goes up to the Monterey County Border line. They also say that there are no homes damaged due to the mudslides. There is no estimated timeline of The post Salinas Road closed due to mudslides in the area appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Heavy rain and gusty winds expected on Central Coast, flood watch in effect

SALINAS, Calif. — Residents of the Santa Cruz Mountains and Central Coast are being warned to prepare for heavy rain and the possibility of flooding tomorrow. According to weather projections, the region can expect 2-3 inches of rain in the Santa Cruz Mountains and 0.5-1 inch in most cities around the Central Coast, with smaller amounts expected in the Salinas Valley.
SALINAS, CA
benitolink.com

National Weather Service issues flood watch

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Central Coast including Monterey, San Benito County and the Valley for Dec. 30-31 from 10 p.m. to 10 p.m. According to the advisory, a series of systems brought rain to Northern and Central California starting Dec. 29 and continuing through New Year’s Eve day.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Storm puts San Jose on flood watch

As the South Bay braces for a storm being fueled by an atmospheric river this weekend, San Jose residents are on alert for potential flooding. San Jose should expect up to half of an inch of rain overnight Friday and up to one inch Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service has issued a flood watch through this time period. Meteorologist Rick Canepa said San Jose could see flooding and some shallow landslides along waterways.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose couple killed in Yosemite rockslide

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married. The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

South Bay Officials Warn Unhoused Should Find Higher Grounds Before Next Storm

The ongoing series of storms has not only made life miserable for those without a roof over their heads, in some cases it's become a matter of life and death. Over the past week, the harsh weather has claimed the lives of at least five unohoused people in the South Bay and now, San Jose is warning those living along waterways to find higher ground before the next storm arrives.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car wrecks pile up with next round of Bay Area storms

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Yet another atmospheric river system moving across the Bay Area caused a messy start Thursday on the roadway. The California Highway Patrol was called out to respond to numerous crashes in the wet weather. One such crash involved a big rig on Interstate Highway 80 in...
SAN JOSE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Married couple killed in Yosemite rock fall

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people killed within Yosemite National Park following a rockslide at the park entrance on Tuesday have been officially identified by the National Park Service. Officials say Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35, a married couple from San Jose were killed when a significant rockfall occurred around 9:00 a.m. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Man 'surfs' flooded streets of Aptos after atmospheric river

APTOS, Calif. — A viral video shows a man "surfing" flooded streets after a recent California storm originated in Aptos. A category 3 atmospheric river struck the Central Coast of California, flooding areas of Santa Cruz County. Residents in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight.
APTOS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Murphy Road closed due to overflow of water in Pajaro River

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County officials announced on Wednesday that Murphy Road will be closed due to the overflow of water in the Pajaro River. There is no estimated timeline of when the road will reopen. County officials told KION that the road could be closed until next week with rain scheduled to hit The post Murphy Road closed due to overflow of water in Pajaro River appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas firefighters rescue puppy in storm drain

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Christmas day miracle occurred in Salinas when the Salinas City Firefighters Association rescued a puppy. The little guy was found in a storm drain. No animal control officers were available, so crews at station 5 cleaned him. He was taken care of until a shelter was found. The post Salinas firefighters rescue puppy in storm drain appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Murphy Road closed as county awaits weekend rain

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON DEC. 30 AT 10:39 AM: Murphy Road has been closed again as a preventive safety measure announced Monterey County Friday. The county expects the Pajaro River to spill over with the coming rain in the low-lying crossing, making it unsafe for drivers. Multiple agencies are also monitoring culverts, and The post Murphy Road closed as county awaits weekend rain appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Highway 101 slowed in both directions near Red Barn

AROMAS, Calif. — Highway 101 was slowed Tuesday afternoon in both directions near the Red Barn, near Dunbarton Road. According to the California Department of Transportation, an initial slowdown was caused northbound due to a slide just south of the Red Barn. Crews had an emergency lane closure, but they were finished by 1 p.m.
AROMAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Solo Rollover Crash in San Jose Leaves Driver in Critical Condition: SJFD

A solo vehicle rollover crash in San Jose left one person in critical condition late Wednesday night, according to a fire department official. At about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to the intersection of Blossom Hill Road and Winfield Boulevard, where a vehicle was involved in a rollover crash and landed upside down, fire officials said.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Strong winds leads to Coast Guard rescue of small ship

MONTEREY, Calif. — Strong winds in Monterey led to calls made to the Monterey Coast Guard station as a small ship broke free of its moorings. According to the Monterey Station Coast Guard, they received a call from the harbormaster about a small tug and barge being blown away by the strong winds. The Coast Guard launched a CG 47224 vessel to retrieve the small ship that was drifting away.
MONTEREY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

