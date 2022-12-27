Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Parks & Rec Eureka Redevelopment Survey closing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday, December 30 is the last day to fill out the first survey for Eureka Center’s redevelopment. The city of Roanoke is investing $13 million into the new center. Roanoke City Parks and Recreation Planning and Development Coordinator Katherine Slusher says this is the single...
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski getting ready for trash service change
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Pulaski is getting ready for a switch in its trash pickup service. Starting Jan. 3, Good For Life Environment Inc. will be handling the town’s trash collection. Right now, the company is distributing collection bins to homes in the town. The town...
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg Institute discovers potential piece of school’s history
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Christiansburg Institute believes it may have uncovered a piece of its history. “We had a community member who reached out to the chair of our board and seemed to notice what appeared to be remnants of a bridge,” Executive Director of the Christiansburg Institute Chris Sanchez said.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Wendy Blankenship Cox
We are saddened to announce that Wendy Blankenship Cox, age 46 of Pulaski, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was a caring mother, daughter, sister,and friend. Wendy was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 1994, and had a long career in sales at Xaloy. She was fun-loving with an enormous heart. There were many occasions when Wendy would go without to help complete strangers. She loved her motorcycles and driving fast down a deserted road. Wendy had a special place in her heart for her family, and her dogs Walter and Nugget, whom she loved dearly. Our lives will not be the same with the loss of our dear mother, daughter, sister and friend.
pcpatriot.com
Feeding Southwest Virginia comes to Central Gym
Feeding Southwest Virginia came to Pulaski to distribute 300 boxes of food. They were aided by Pulaski County Emergency Management, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski County Parks and Recreation Department and the Town of Pulaski’s police and fire departments. By WILLIAM PAINE. The Patriot. A crew from Feeding...
WDBJ7.com
Investigation underway into death and fire in Henry County
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person at a home. The body was found December 30, 2022 at 216 Ridge Road in Collinsville, and was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. No name has been released and there is no word yet on a possible cause of death.
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg developer proposes 768-unit apartment complex in Roanoke, biggest in city’s history; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Lynchburg council member Treney Tweedy looks back on council service; lost re-election bid. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Farmville Town Council signs off on sale of municipal golf course; no word on whether new...
WDBJ7.com
$19k in cigarettes stolen from Pulaski County tobacco shop
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a smash-and-grab at a tobacco shop. Investigators say about $19,000 worth of Newport and Marlboro cigarettes was stolen. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Donald “Don” Douglas Williams
Donald “Don” Douglas Williams, 95, from Hiwassee, Virginia, died December 24, 2022, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Fairlawn, Virginia. Don was born in Wythe County, Virginia on February 3, 1927. His parents were Alfred Earl Williams and Beulah Grubb Williams. He had four sisters: Edna Williams Kegley (deceased)), Audrey Williams Creger (deceased), Collette Williams Slusher, 98, and Fonda Williams Winfrey, 90. Don had one brother, Bentley Braxton Williams (deceased). Don married Dontha Webb Williams in Newbern, Virginia on August 16, 1952. The couple was married for 70+ years.
NRVNews
Gallimore, Jessalyn Michelle
On Friday, December 23rd, 2022, Jessalyn Michelle Gallimore–beloved daughter and sister–passed away. She was thirty-three and had waged a fierce battle against the enemy of type one diabetes. Born to Caren and Michael Gallimore and sister to Dakota Gallimore, “Jes” had an avid interest in criminal law, graduating...
Southwest Virginia towns awarded funds for fixing up vacant buildings
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Several Southwest Virginia towns will receive funds for revitalizing vacant buildings in hopes of spurring economic development. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund grants for 22 projects across the state. In Southwest Virginia, the Town of St. Paull will receive $990,000 to redevelop the Deen […]
WDBJ7.com
Great Wilderness Brewing Company coming to downtown Pulaski
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Great Wilderness Brewing Company will be Pulaski’s first brewery. It will take over an old building on First St. in the Town of Pulaski. “We’re looking to build a massive 30-foot by 20-foot outdoor covered stage for live music, and a lot of outdoor live events,” said Scot Rockafellow, owner of Great Wilderness Brewing Company. “It’s a family-friendly, dog-friendly environment.”
pcpatriot.com
Death notice for Wendy Lyn Blankenship Cox
age 46 of Pulaski, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
SCOTT DREYER: Meet The Roanoke Politician Who Kept Your Grocery Taxes High This Holiday Season
Quick! What do these items have in common? Turkey Ham Chuck Roast Pork Loin Cornish Hens Cranberries Potatoes Sweet Potatoes Green Beans Rolls Corn Cheese Flour Sugar Egg Nog Hot Chocolate Mix For one thing, they are popular food items, most not only year-long, but especially at the holiday season. Plus, if you are a […]
cbs17
Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
WSET
Montgomery Co. Fire & EMS Department says there was a structure fire on Izaak Walton Lane
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a structure fire in the 1100 block of Izaak Walton Lane Tuesday morning. Just before 9:00 a.m., officials said that Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, and Christiansburg Rescue were dispatched to this structure fire. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies...
WSLS
Largest apartment development proposed in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The largest apartment complex Roanoke has ever seen could soon be coming to Orange Avenue. The Forest-based company, TPB Enterprises, has submitted a rezoning request to build on 54 acres of land located off Orange Avenue in Northeast Roanoke. The proposal includes 768 apartments, two pools,...
Seven hospitalized in Roanoke County after using grills to heat homes
The Roanoke County Fire Department is issuing a warning about carbon monoxide after they say seven people in the county were hospitalized after they used grills to heat their homes.
WDBJ7.com
Customers raise concerns over Appalachian Power’s increase in electric bills
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Electricity bills across the Roanoke Valley are going up. Appalachian Power customers are reporting increases of hundreds of dollars within the last month. AEP customers asked WDBJ7 to look into why some bills from Appalachian Power are increasing by up to $400 from last month. Even...
WDBJ7.com
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
