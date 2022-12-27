ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, VA

WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City Parks & Rec Eureka Redevelopment Survey closing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday, December 30 is the last day to fill out the first survey for Eureka Center’s redevelopment. The city of Roanoke is investing $13 million into the new center. Roanoke City Parks and Recreation Planning and Development Coordinator Katherine Slusher says this is the single...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski getting ready for trash service change

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Pulaski is getting ready for a switch in its trash pickup service. Starting Jan. 3, Good For Life Environment Inc. will be handling the town’s trash collection. Right now, the company is distributing collection bins to homes in the town. The town...
PULASKI, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Wendy Blankenship Cox

We are saddened to announce that Wendy Blankenship Cox, age 46 of Pulaski, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was a caring mother, daughter, sister,and friend. Wendy was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 1994, and had a long career in sales at Xaloy. She was fun-loving with an enormous heart. There were many occasions when Wendy would go without to help complete strangers. She loved her motorcycles and driving fast down a deserted road. Wendy had a special place in her heart for her family, and her dogs Walter and Nugget, whom she loved dearly. Our lives will not be the same with the loss of our dear mother, daughter, sister and friend.
PULASKI, VA
pcpatriot.com

Feeding Southwest Virginia comes to Central Gym

Feeding Southwest Virginia came to Pulaski to distribute 300 boxes of food. They were aided by Pulaski County Emergency Management, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski County Parks and Recreation Department and the Town of Pulaski’s police and fire departments. By WILLIAM PAINE. The Patriot. A crew from Feeding...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Investigation underway into death and fire in Henry County

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person at a home. The body was found December 30, 2022 at 216 Ridge Road in Collinsville, and was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. No name has been released and there is no word yet on a possible cause of death.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

$19k in cigarettes stolen from Pulaski County tobacco shop

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a smash-and-grab at a tobacco shop. Investigators say about $19,000 worth of Newport and Marlboro cigarettes was stolen. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Donald “Don” Douglas Williams

Donald “Don” Douglas Williams, 95, from Hiwassee, Virginia, died December 24, 2022, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Fairlawn, Virginia. Don was born in Wythe County, Virginia on February 3, 1927. His parents were Alfred Earl Williams and Beulah Grubb Williams. He had four sisters: Edna Williams Kegley (deceased)), Audrey Williams Creger (deceased), Collette Williams Slusher, 98, and Fonda Williams Winfrey, 90. Don had one brother, Bentley Braxton Williams (deceased). Don married Dontha Webb Williams in Newbern, Virginia on August 16, 1952. The couple was married for 70+ years.
HIWASSEE, VA
NRVNews

Gallimore, Jessalyn Michelle

On Friday, December 23rd, 2022, Jessalyn Michelle Gallimore–beloved daughter and sister–passed away. She was thirty-three and had waged a fierce battle against the enemy of type one diabetes. Born to Caren and Michael Gallimore and sister to Dakota Gallimore, “Jes” had an avid interest in criminal law, graduating...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WJHL

Southwest Virginia towns awarded funds for fixing up vacant buildings

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Several Southwest Virginia towns will receive funds for revitalizing vacant buildings in hopes of spurring economic development. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund grants for 22 projects across the state. In Southwest Virginia, the Town of St. Paull will receive $990,000 to redevelop the Deen […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Great Wilderness Brewing Company coming to downtown Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Great Wilderness Brewing Company will be Pulaski’s first brewery. It will take over an old building on First St. in the Town of Pulaski. “We’re looking to build a massive 30-foot by 20-foot outdoor covered stage for live music, and a lot of outdoor live events,” said Scot Rockafellow, owner of Great Wilderness Brewing Company. “It’s a family-friendly, dog-friendly environment.”
PULASKI, VA
cbs17

Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Largest apartment development proposed in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The largest apartment complex Roanoke has ever seen could soon be coming to Orange Avenue. The Forest-based company, TPB Enterprises, has submitted a rezoning request to build on 54 acres of land located off Orange Avenue in Northeast Roanoke. The proposal includes 768 apartments, two pools,...
ROANOKE, VA

