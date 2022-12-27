Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Oklahoma will ring in 2023 with mild weather
Oklahomans can enjoy mild weather during the last day of 2022. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox gives the latest weather update for New Year's Eve. Watch the video player above for the forecast. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our...
KOCO
2022 Year in Review: Sky 5 captures some of Oklahoma's biggest, craziest moments
As 2022 comes to a close, KOCO 5 is taking a look back at some of the biggest moments of the year. And many of those moments couldn't have been covered without Sky 5!. KOCO 5's Alejandra Briones looks at some of the craziest moments caught from high in the sky. Open the video player above to watch.
earnthenecklace.com
Jason Hackett Leaving KOCO: Where Is the Oklahoma Anchor Going?
Oklahoma has been so blessed to have a talented newsperson like Jason Hackett. The anchor made people’s mornings much brighter with his infectious smile and how he delivered news stories. Now, Jason Hackett is leaving KOCO, and people won’t see him on the air next year. His longtime viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and if he will also leave Oklahoma. Find out what Jason Hackett said about his departure from the station here.
The Hobbit House is Oklahoma’s Most Epic & Unusual Airbnb Rental in the Sooner State
How would you like to stay overnight in a hobbit house? Well, you can do just that with this amazing Airbnb in Oklahoma. Kick back, relax, unwind and enjoy yourself hobbit style! This has to be one of, if not the most, epic and unique rentals in the Sooner State. If you're a fan of J.R.R. Tolkien it's an absolute must-experience!
Explore Oklahoma’s Most Unusual Places and Strangest Scenery
Oklahoma is probably best known for its plains. At least that's what most people think of when you talk about the Sooner State. However, we have some of the most diverse and widely varying land types in the Nation. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH A VIDEO ABOUT UNUSUAL PLACES IN OKLAHOMA.
KOCO
Legalizing sports betting in Oklahoma could have new energy after Gov. Stitt weighs in
OKLAHOMA CITY — College football bowl season is heating up. And around the country, sports betting is becoming more and more popular. But not in Oklahoma. There isn't a law for sports gambling in the Sooner State; however, Gov. Kevin Stitt says he's open to making it legal. During...
KOCO
Oklahoma travelers reconsider flying Southwest, checking bags
OKLAHOMA CITY — Bags at Will Rogers World Airport were still waiting to be picked up Thursday as Southwest cancels thousands of flights across the nation. The disruptions and cancellations caused travelers to reconsider checking their bags, as well as flying with the airline. Ron Homesly said he booked...
Radio Ink
Team Radio Broadcaster Sean Anderson Dies at 51
Sean Anderson, a radio broadcaster who worked at Team Radio in Oklahoma for more than two decades, died on Christmas Eve at the age of 51. The cause of death was not known. Anderson’s radio career started in the late 1980s when he was hired by KKND (105.5 FM, now KGFY) in Stillwater to serve as a board operator. While working at the station, Anderson also started working as a stand-up comedian in the local community, eventually moving to Los Angeles to pursue that as a career.
KXII.com
Oklahoma inmate escapee captured
MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - An inmate who escaped from a correction facility in Oklahoma was captured Friday afternoon. According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, 32-year-old Shelby D. Goodnight was reported missing from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Facility in McAlester Thursday night. A press release states, Goodnight was apprehended in...
KOCO
Many Oklahomans left stranded after a nationwide airline meltdown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Many Oklahomans have been left stranded after a nationwide airline meltdown. Southwest Airlines canceled thousands more flights on Tuesday. Oklahomans found themselves stuck, some all the way in California. Oklahomans who spoke with KOCO 5 said they’d prefer to fly home, being so far away.
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday Travel
Weather, Holiday Celebrations and Driving Come Together This Weekend. It's that time of year again! Drive safelyPhoto byTumisu on Pixabay.com. OHP is hoping they'll be making the same report this January as they made one year ago: zero deadly car crashes in Oklahoma on New Year's Eve.
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker hopes to establish commission focused on Holocaust education
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker said he wants to file a bill establishing a commission focused on Holocaust education. Tulsa State Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, said something similar already exists in Texas and is more important than ever. The commission would oversee and promote understanding of the Holocaust in Oklahoma.
Crash in southeast Kansas kills Oklahoma man
A Miami, Oklahoma man was killed on Thursday night after crashing into a tree in Cherokee County, Kansas.
KOCO
Recently appointed Oklahoma poet laureate discusses new role
CYRIL, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed a new poet laureate, Jay Snider. Snider spoke with KOCO about his inspiration and his new role. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
Two Oklahomans honored during 2023 Rose Parade
During the parade, two Oklahomans will be represented as part of the Donate Life Float.
KTUL
'It's too expensive': Oklahomans preview 2023 gas and grocery prices
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — 2022 was a year of high prices and inflation. From the gas pump to the grocery store, Oklahomans were forced to spend more. So, Fox 25 wanted to find out what things will look like next year. Gas prices have gone down these past couple...
tulsapeople.com
Spring break bound: From sunny beaches to snowy slopes, these destinations are driveable from T-Town
Spring Break typically brings to mind either images of sunny beaches or snowy mountains ready to be shredded. Oklahoma is lucky in that our central location in the country puts us within reach of a wide variety of fun destinations to suit anyone’s idea of relaxation. Hit the sand.
KOKI FOX 23
Florida man sentenced to two years in prison for conspiring to steal many Oklahomans’ identities
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney Robert J. Troester announced a Florida man, Andrice Sainvil, 20, pleaded guilty to his role in a Coronavirus Aid, Relief, Economic Security (CARES) Act fraud scheme and sentenced to two years in prison. Sainvil was also ordered to pay more than $26,000 in restitution...
KOCO
Looking at new laws that go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY — The new year will also mean new laws go into effect in Oklahoma. Eight laws will become effective on Jan. 1, 2023. They include reducing unemployment benefits, voter registration rules and protection for consumers. Oklahomans have seen a lot of laws over the past few months...
kgou.org
Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument
Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier, colonial land theft at its finest. After forced relocation to Indian Territory, the federal government promised tribal nations they would never have to move again, and they would never have to cede additional lands…" a local group called SPIRIT (Society to Protect Indigenous Rights and Treaties) solicited input via community meetings, zoom calls and feedback from people via QR codes to envision a monument that tells the whole history of the land run.
Comments / 0