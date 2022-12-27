Read full article on original website
Police: Father Assaults Mother, Snatches Boy from Long Beach Home
Long Beach police sought the public’s help Saturday in locating a 4-year-old boy who they believe was abducted by his father. Zayne Rhodes was home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue when his father, Stephen Marcell Rhodes, allegedly forced entry into the residence through a window at about 11:40 p.m. Friday, assaulted the mother and took the boy.
Pedestrian Killed in Huntington Beach
A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said. Police learned the pedestrian...
Man Ordered to Stand Trial in Fire That Damaged San Gabriel Mission
A man was ordered Friday to stand trial on arson and burglary charges stemming from a four-alarm fire that caused extensive damage to the historic San Gabriel Mission nearly 2 1/2 years ago. Superior Court Judge Craig Richman found sufficient evidence to require John David Corey, 59, to stand trial...
Eight Hospitalized, Three Critical, in Alhambra Apartment Fire
Eight people were hospitalized, including a child and two others in critical condition, as a result of a fire in a two-story apartment complex in Alhambra Friday. The fire was reported about 8:30 a.m. at 324 N. Electric Ave., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which assisted Alhambra’s department.
Man Fatally Shot in Compton ID’d
The coroner’s office Friday released the name of a man who was fatally shot in a Compton parking structure. Danthony Malone was a 28-year-old resident of Compton, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:53 p.m. Thursday to the 1700 block...
Authorities Identify Three People Killed in Palm Desert Crash
Authorities Thursday identified the three people killed in a two-vehicle crash in Palm Desert. The crash was reported about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Fred Waring and Adonis drives, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Ricardo Meza, 24, of Palm Desert was driving a 2021 Honda Accord at a high...
CHP Officers to Conduct Three-Day Anti-DUI Crackdown
An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug-impaired drivers in Los Angeles County will get underway Friday evening and continue into next week. The California Highway Patrol will initiate its New Year’s “maximum enforcement period” at 6 p.m., when all available officers deploy to catch impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators. The campaign will continue until late Monday night.
Man Admits Shooting at Motorist on 91 Freeway
A felon who shot at another driver during a road rage confrontation on the Riverside (91) Freeway pleaded guilty Friday to firearm assault and was immediately sentenced to five years in state prison. Enrique Campos, 47, of Homeland admitted the felony count under a plea agreement with the Riverside County...
Deputy Fatally Shot During Confrontation with Suspect in Jurupa Valley
A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley, and the suspect was killed two hours later during a confrontation with pursuing law enforcement officers following a lengthy pursuit that ended in Norco, prompting partial closure of Interstate 15. The deputy...
Shooting in Artesia Leaves Woman Dead
A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where the found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Long Beach Police Ask for Help Identifying Hit-and-Run Suspects
As the year draws to a close, the Long Beach Police Department Friday asked the public for help identifying suspects in two hit-and-run crashes, including one that was fatal. The fatal crash occurred at about 6:20 a.m. Nov. 4 in the intersection of Anaheim Street and Walnut Avenue. Samuel Juarez...
Los Angeles Man Killed in Hit-Run Crash ID’d
Authorities Friday identified a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in Koreatown. The victim was 45-year-old Los Angeles resident Antonio Lopez, according to the coroner’s offic. The crash occurred around 12:50 a.m. Thursday on Western Avenue north of Wilshire Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. An unknown...
Man, 35, Killed, Suspect Arrested in South Los Angeles Shooting
A 57-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed another man in South Los Angeles during an argument was in police custody Friday. The shooting was reported at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division responded to Denker Avenue just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Western and Normandie avenues, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
Felon Charged with Murder in Shooting of USC Security Guard
A 31-year-old felon was charged Friday with murder in the shooting death of a USC security guard earlier this week at a private student housing complex near the university. Alexader Crawford is facing one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced Friday. Arraignment details were not immediately known.
Manhunt Underway for Banning Man Suspected of Killing Two, Wounding Another
A 22-year-old man suspected of gunning down two people and wounding a third during an attack near Interstate 10 in Banning was at large Friday. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning allegedly shot the two men and a woman shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Ramsey Street, just west of Sunset Avenue and less than a quarter-mile north of I-10, according to the Banning Police Department.
Three People Hurt In Baldwin Park Crash
A car crashed into a wall and overturned as it exited the westbound (10) San Bernardino Freeway in Baldwin Park. The crash happened at 2:10 a.m as the vehicle exited at Francisquito Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Three people were hurt in the crash and transported to a...
92-Year-Old Man Reported Missing in Rosemead
A 92-year-old man last seen in Rosemead was reported missing Friday. Chay Phat Vong was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the 3200 block of Ivar Avenue, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Vong is Asian, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has black and gray...
Corona IDs Banning Man Killed in South Los Angeles
A man shot to death earlier this week in South Los Angeles was identified Friday as a Banning resident. The man shot in a parking lot at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Imperial Highway was 23-year-old Korey Slaughter, according to the coroner’s office. The crime...
MoVal Man Charged with Robbing Multiple People During Sales Transactions
A 19-year-old man accused of luring multiple victims to locations in Moreno Valley on the pretext of completing sales transactions, then stealing from them at gunpoint, was charged Friday with four counts of armed robbery. Marvin Owen Haywood of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail...
Fire Captain Settles Suit Alleging Demotion Tied to Chief’s Alleged Order
A Glendale Fire Department captain has settled his lawsuit against the city, in which he alleged he was demoted and suffered other retaliation when he objected to the chief’s alleged order to use state-funded fire engines intended for fighting brush fires to handle routine calls. The accord was revealed...
