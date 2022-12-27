ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPSO: Man arrested for DUI after running from deputies

By Brett Yager
 3 days ago

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has arrested a man with DUI after he drove away from deputies at a traffic stop and crashed in the early morning on Monday, Dec. 26.

According to EPSO, on Monday morning, an EPSO deputy saw a sedan back into a fuel pump at a convenience store in the 7900 block of Silicon Heights near Marksheffel Road and Constitution Avenue. The sedan immediately left through the parking lot at a “high rate of speed,” and turned onto northbound Marksheffel Rd.

The deputy attempted to pull over the sedan, but the vehicle did not stop and drove away from the deputy at a high rate of speed. The deputy stopped the pursuit by shutting off his emergency lights. The sedan then swerved across the median, into oncoming lanes of traffic, and crashed on the opposite side of the road, coming to a complete stop, according to EPSO.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

The driver was taken into custody without further incident, no one was injured. The driver was identified as 30-year-old Ernesto Cruz. An investigation determined enough cause to arrest him for Driving Under the Influence (DUI), and he was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a felony charge of Eluding along with DUI and Reckless Driving.

