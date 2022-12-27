ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks Football 101: How Mahomes, Kelce beat the Hawks deep

The Seahawks’ game against the Chiefs on Saturday was never going to be easy on Seattle’s defense. Thing is, the Hawks actually played Kansas City’s offense pretty well, holding the Chiefs to just three touchdowns and a field goal in the 24-10 Seattle loss. A big reason...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Bumpus: Why Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett can have instant impact if he returns vs Jets

The Seahawks will look to get back in the win column on Sunday against the New York Jets, and it looks like one of their superstars will be suiting up for the matchup. That would be veteran receiver Tyler Lockett, who missed just the third game of his NFL career last week with a hand injury that required surgery. But Lockett has been working at practices and catching passes, and it looks like he’s on track to return to action against the Jets as the Seahawks are fighting to stay in the playoff race.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Why has Russell Wilson played so much worse after Seahawks’ trade?

For the 10th time in 11 years, the Seahawks’ quarterback is a Pro Bowler. But for the first time in that span, that Pro Bowl QB is Geno Smith, not Russell Wilson. In fact, not only is Wilson no longer with Seattle, but his play has been far from Pro Bowl-worthy in 2022.
DENVER, CO
MyNorthwest.com

Schlereth: What went wrong in Broncos’ 1st season with Russell Wilson

When the Seahawks traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos last March, the general belief was that Denver would be an immediate playoff contender while Seattle would need a year or two before a return to the postseason would be possible. Kinda funny to think about now, isn’t it?...
DENVER, CO
MyNorthwest.com

Bumpus: Why Austin Blythe has a key role in Seahawks’ matchup vs Jets

When looking at the Seahawks’ next opponent, the Jets, a lot of attention has been placed on New York’s defense, and rightfully so. The Jets enter Week 18 in the top-five in total defense, scoring defense and passing defense. And due in large part to the play of superstar rookie cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Garnder, any talk of New York’s defense tends to focus on their ability to stop opposing team’s passing attacks.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

The challenges the Kraken face as they look to stay in playoff race

On Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena, the Kraken missed an opportunity to put some distance between them and one of the teams chasing them in the Pacific Division race. Seattle didn’t necessarily play badly, at least through two periods, but faltered a little in the third period and ultimately the Calgary Flames got a goal from Jonathan Huberdeau to take a 3-2 lead that they held on to.
SEATTLE, WA

