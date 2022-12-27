Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks Football 101: How Mahomes, Kelce beat the Hawks deep
The Seahawks’ game against the Chiefs on Saturday was never going to be easy on Seattle’s defense. Thing is, the Hawks actually played Kansas City’s offense pretty well, holding the Chiefs to just three touchdowns and a field goal in the 24-10 Seattle loss. A big reason...
MyNorthwest.com
Salk: Could Seahawks find an elite QB in draft? They shouldn’t try
I can’t believe I am writing this column. I never thought I would believe what I’m going to say. But the Seahawks probably shouldn’t draft a quarterback in 2023. Even if they end up with the top pick in the draft. That’s not because I think Geno...
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Avril: What Seahawks lack, what defense must do going forward
It was a very eventful K.J. Wright Show on Seattle Sports 710 AM on Wednesday as not only did Wright join Mike Salk in studio, but he brought legendary Seahawks pass rusher Cliff Avril with him to talk about the team. After a Christmas Eve loss to the Kansas City...
MyNorthwest.com
Bumpus: Why Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett can have instant impact if he returns vs Jets
The Seahawks will look to get back in the win column on Sunday against the New York Jets, and it looks like one of their superstars will be suiting up for the matchup. That would be veteran receiver Tyler Lockett, who missed just the third game of his NFL career last week with a hand injury that required surgery. But Lockett has been working at practices and catching passes, and it looks like he’s on track to return to action against the Jets as the Seahawks are fighting to stay in the playoff race.
MyNorthwest.com
Why has Russell Wilson played so much worse after Seahawks’ trade?
For the 10th time in 11 years, the Seahawks’ quarterback is a Pro Bowler. But for the first time in that span, that Pro Bowl QB is Geno Smith, not Russell Wilson. In fact, not only is Wilson no longer with Seattle, but his play has been far from Pro Bowl-worthy in 2022.
MyNorthwest.com
Schlereth: What went wrong in Broncos’ 1st season with Russell Wilson
When the Seahawks traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos last March, the general belief was that Denver would be an immediate playoff contender while Seattle would need a year or two before a return to the postseason would be possible. Kinda funny to think about now, isn’t it?...
MyNorthwest.com
Bumpus: Why Austin Blythe has a key role in Seahawks’ matchup vs Jets
When looking at the Seahawks’ next opponent, the Jets, a lot of attention has been placed on New York’s defense, and rightfully so. The Jets enter Week 18 in the top-five in total defense, scoring defense and passing defense. And due in large part to the play of superstar rookie cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Garnder, any talk of New York’s defense tends to focus on their ability to stop opposing team’s passing attacks.
GoldandBlack.com videos: Devin Mockobee, Paul Piferi, Cam Allen and Sanoussi Kane talk Citrus Bowl
ORLANDO — Purdue running back Devin Mockobee, TE Paul Piferi, S Cam Allen and Sanoussi Kane talk Citrus Bowl vs. LSU and more on Saturday. The Citrus Bowl will mark the first-ever meeting between the Boilermakers and Tigers, though it will mark the third consecutive bowl game where Purdue will face an SEC opponent.
MyNorthwest.com
The challenges the Kraken face as they look to stay in playoff race
On Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena, the Kraken missed an opportunity to put some distance between them and one of the teams chasing them in the Pacific Division race. Seattle didn’t necessarily play badly, at least through two periods, but faltered a little in the third period and ultimately the Calgary Flames got a goal from Jonathan Huberdeau to take a 3-2 lead that they held on to.
Comments / 0