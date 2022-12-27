The Seahawks will look to get back in the win column on Sunday against the New York Jets, and it looks like one of their superstars will be suiting up for the matchup. That would be veteran receiver Tyler Lockett, who missed just the third game of his NFL career last week with a hand injury that required surgery. But Lockett has been working at practices and catching passes, and it looks like he’s on track to return to action against the Jets as the Seahawks are fighting to stay in the playoff race.

