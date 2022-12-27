Read full article on original website
DappOS was pleased to make its official announcement that it has gone ahead and formed an exclusive partnership with Pangolin. On its part, Pangolin happens to be a multichain decentralized exchange. The aim and intention behind this joining of hands are to be able to create an absolutely new-age experience for users based on the dappOS Web3 operating system. Further, the partnership will help in the lessening of obstacles, where connecting with Pangolin’s DeFi functions is concerned, for all of the inclined investors. This will also cover such activities as farming, pooling, swapping, staking, and other similar ones.
Lava Network’s testnet is now all set to support Celo Mainnet and Alfajores RPC following the success of the #BuildWithCelo Hackathon, where Celo rendered support. Earlier in the day, Lava was actively involved in the backing of Celo builders. It happened to have been a segment of the initiative, #BuildWithCelo Hackathon.
