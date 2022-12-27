AHOSKIE – Annie King Castelloe, age 86, of Ahoskie, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Annie was born on March 8, 1936 to Rob Roy King and Ruth Pierce King in Hertford County, NC. She spent 30 years before retiring as a unit secretary at Roanoke Chowan Hospital. Annie had a sweet smile and was very compassionate and enjoyed taking care of others even doing private duty after retirement. She loved gardening, working in her flowers, and spending time with her family. Annie was known to many as a prankster, always telling a joke and loved to laugh as she did so. Annie’s pride and joy was her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was loved and cherished by her family and friends and will be deeply missed by all that knew her.

AHOSKIE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO