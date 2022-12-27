Read full article on original website
warrenrecord.com
Honorary doctorate conferred
Franklin Vance Warren Opportunity, Inc. CEO, Dr. Abdul Sm Rasheed was conferred an honorary doctorate by his alma mater, Elizabeth City State University, on Saturday, Dec. 10, during the 10 a.m. commencement ceremony.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hilton Village and Phoebus Named to New Virginia Main Street Program
Two Hampton Roads communities have been chosen for a new program administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) aimed at strengthening small-town business communities. Hilton Village in Newport News and Phoebus in Hampton will be among ten Virginia towns to participate in the first Mobilizing Main...
Virginia Republican proposes forgiveness for some community college student loans
A Republican delegate from Virginia Beach is proposing a bill that would allow some community college students to get fully-forgivable loans -- but only in certain fields facing shortages.
Sentara pledges $11 million for affordable housing in Newport News
Sentara Healthcare recently pledged $11 million to the Newport News Choice Neighborhood Initiative, to create more options for affordable housing.
thewashingtondailynews.com
YEAR IN REVIEW: Washington’s Piggly Wiggly becomes Carlie C’s
This story was originally published in May 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Washington’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store on River Road will become a Carlie C’s IGA starting Wednesday. Beaufort County shoppers have been coming to “the Pig” since 1989 and Saturday...
Chesapeake family seeks answers from water company after receiving $7,000 bill
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Water worries are an everyday stressor for April Fanning and her family after she recently got a more than $7,000 water bill. Fanning started renting her Chesapeake home in March 2022. She said the first bills totaled around $150, until a $600 bill came along, followed by two $3,000 bills.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for $46M affordable housing project in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — There's a new $46 million housing project for low-income families in Suffolk. Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (SRHA) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new apartment community, White Marsh Pointe at Eagle Landing, Thursday morning. The new complex has 206 units, which include 113 rehabbed apartments...
thecoastlandtimes.com
College of The Albemarle nursing program students celebrated for 100% pass rate
College of The Albemarle (COA) has announced that two nursing programs recently celebrated a 100% first-attempt pass rate for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). All COA associate degree nursing (A.D.N.) and practical nursing (P.N.) graduates for the Class of 2022 passed on their first exam attempt. Students must pass...
13newsnow.com
Chesapeake family blindsided by $7k water bill
They want answers from the water company, because the plumbing was just put in in 2019. Plumbers can't find a leak. They're not alone, either.
cbs17
Edgecombe, Nash, Halifax counties’ Registers of Deeds affected by cyberattack on vendor
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe, Nash and Halifax counties’ Registers of Deeds will not be able to issue marriage licenses or conduct any real estate recordings for the time being. The reason, the counties said, is because of a recent cyberattack experienced by their vendor, Cott Systems. The...
13newsnow.com
Father of Donovon Lynch parts ways with lawyer, plans to renegotiate settlement with Virginia Beach
Wayne Lynch, Donovon's father, said the $3 million settlement with the city is not a done deal. He also parted ways with his case attorney, Justin Fairfax.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Annie K. Castelloe
AHOSKIE – Annie King Castelloe, age 86, of Ahoskie, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Annie was born on March 8, 1936 to Rob Roy King and Ruth Pierce King in Hertford County, NC. She spent 30 years before retiring as a unit secretary at Roanoke Chowan Hospital. Annie had a sweet smile and was very compassionate and enjoyed taking care of others even doing private duty after retirement. She loved gardening, working in her flowers, and spending time with her family. Annie was known to many as a prankster, always telling a joke and loved to laugh as she did so. Annie’s pride and joy was her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was loved and cherished by her family and friends and will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
Phill Branch Talks His HBCU-Excellence Celebrating Documentary ‘Hampton University: One Of The Wonders Of The World’ [Exclusive]
“Hampton University is one of the wonders of the world, and I wish there were a thousand more.” Those are the words of Andrew Young as seen in an HBCU-excellence celebrating documentary that highlights Hampton’s education for life. Created by Phill Branch, Hampton University: One Of The Wonders Of The World explores the storied history […]
WITN
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
13newsnow.com
Details: Why Wayne Lynch won't sign off on $3 million settlement against Virginia Beach
Donovon was shot and killed at the Oceanfront in 2021. Wayne Lynch's new lawyer is saying there are some unacceptable differences in drafts of the agreement.
Lawsuit filed by man convicted of killing Newport News police officer on hold
The lawsuit filed by the man convicted of killing a Newport News police officer during a traffic stop in January 2020 is on hold pending his sentencing.
Small Business Spotlight: Va Beach seafood joint hopes to bounce back in 2023
Deltonio and Sumiko Thompson opened Crabby Cali's location on Holland Road in 2018. The Army veteran and former Nightingale dispatcher say they're making some changes to help sales in the new year.
Virginia Beach college student wins $1 Million off $30 scratch ticket
Gomez, who is a college student, told Lottery officials that she was with her uncle and friend when she scratched the ticket, and none of them initially believed it was a winner.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport News
Newport News might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Newport News.
Tolls at Downtown, Midtown Tunnels to increase this weekend
Drivers with an E-ZPass will pay 27-cents more during peak hours with the toll increasing to $2.77 for a 2-axle vehicle. Peak hours are from 5:30 am to 9 am and 2:30 pm to 7 pm Monday through Friday.
