Gates County, NC

Honorary doctorate conferred

Franklin Vance Warren Opportunity, Inc. CEO, Dr. Abdul Sm Rasheed was conferred an honorary doctorate by his alma mater, Elizabeth City State University, on Saturday, Dec. 10, during the 10 a.m. commencement ceremony.
Hilton Village and Phoebus Named to New Virginia Main Street Program

Two Hampton Roads communities have been chosen for a new program administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) aimed at strengthening small-town business communities. Hilton Village in Newport News and Phoebus in Hampton will be among ten Virginia towns to participate in the first Mobilizing Main...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YEAR IN REVIEW: Washington’s Piggly Wiggly becomes Carlie C’s

This story was originally published in May 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Washington’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store on River Road will become a Carlie C’s IGA starting Wednesday. Beaufort County shoppers have been coming to “the Pig” since 1989 and Saturday...
WASHINGTON, NC
College of The Albemarle nursing program students celebrated for 100% pass rate

College of The Albemarle (COA) has announced that two nursing programs recently celebrated a 100% first-attempt pass rate for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). All COA associate degree nursing (A.D.N.) and practical nursing (P.N.) graduates for the Class of 2022 passed on their first exam attempt. Students must pass...
CAMDEN, NC
Annie K. Castelloe

AHOSKIE – Annie King Castelloe, age 86, of Ahoskie, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Annie was born on March 8, 1936 to Rob Roy King and Ruth Pierce King in Hertford County, NC. She spent 30 years before retiring as a unit secretary at Roanoke Chowan Hospital. Annie had a sweet smile and was very compassionate and enjoyed taking care of others even doing private duty after retirement. She loved gardening, working in her flowers, and spending time with her family. Annie was known to many as a prankster, always telling a joke and loved to laugh as she did so. Annie’s pride and joy was her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was loved and cherished by her family and friends and will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
AHOSKIE, NC
Phill Branch Talks His HBCU-Excellence Celebrating Documentary ‘Hampton University: One Of The Wonders Of The World’ [Exclusive]

“Hampton University is one of the wonders of the world, and I wish there were a thousand more.” Those are the words of Andrew Young as seen in an HBCU-excellence celebrating documentary that highlights Hampton’s education for life. Created by Phill Branch, Hampton University: One Of The Wonders Of The World explores the storied history […]
HAMPTON, VA
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC

