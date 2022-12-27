ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, VA

thecarrollnews.com

Hillsville honors Vass

Hillsville Town Council at its December 12 meeting unanimously approved a motion to dedicate the Hillsville Farmers Market in honor of the late Mava Sutphin Vass. The measure was suggested by Town Manager Retta Jackson. According to information from Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, Vass’ teaching career spanned 42 years with her beginning...
HILLSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Largest apartment development proposed in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The largest apartment complex Roanoke has ever seen could soon be coming to Orange Avenue. The Forest-based company, TPB Enterprises, has submitted a rezoning request to build on 54 acres of land located off Orange Avenue in Northeast Roanoke. The proposal includes 768 apartments, two pools,...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Aircraft fire reported at NRV Airport

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Pulaski County Emergency Management says firefighters battled an aircraft fire at the New River Valley Airport on Friday. Authorities say no injuries were reported during the fire. Our first responders keep meeting the challenges head-on. Facebook post from Pulaski County Emergency Management.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski getting ready for trash service change

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Pulaski is getting ready for a switch in its trash pickup service. Starting Jan. 3, Good For Life Environment Inc. will be handling the town’s trash collection. Right now, the company is distributing collection bins to homes in the town. The town...
PULASKI, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Police ready up patrols for New Year’s Eve

ROANOKE, Va. – As everyone is getting excited to ring in the new year, the Roanoke Police Department is preparing to keep everyone in the star city safe, whether on the roads or downtown. On New Year’s Eve, the streets of Downtown Roanoke will be filled with people ready...
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Wendy Blankenship Cox

We are saddened to announce that Wendy Blankenship Cox, age 46 of Pulaski, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was a caring mother, daughter, sister,and friend. Wendy was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 1994, and had a long career in sales at Xaloy. She was fun-loving with an enormous heart. There were many occasions when Wendy would go without to help complete strangers. She loved her motorcycles and driving fast down a deserted road. Wendy had a special place in her heart for her family, and her dogs Walter and Nugget, whom she loved dearly. Our lives will not be the same with the loss of our dear mother, daughter, sister and friend.
PULASKI, VA
NRVNews

Gallimore, Jessalyn Michelle

On Friday, December 23rd, 2022, Jessalyn Michelle Gallimore–beloved daughter and sister–passed away. She was thirty-three and had waged a fierce battle against the enemy of type one diabetes. Born to Caren and Michael Gallimore and sister to Dakota Gallimore, “Jes” had an avid interest in criminal law, graduating...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WJHL

Southwest Virginia towns awarded funds for fixing up vacant buildings

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Several Southwest Virginia towns will receive funds for revitalizing vacant buildings in hopes of spurring economic development. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund grants for 22 projects across the state. In Southwest Virginia, the Town of St. Paull will receive $990,000 to redevelop the Deen […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

$19k in cigarettes stolen from Pulaski County tobacco shop

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a smash-and-grab at a tobacco shop. Investigators say about $19,000 worth of Newport and Marlboro cigarettes was stolen. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

WDBJ7.com

USPS stops delivering mail to Roanoke neighborhood after multiple “dog attacks”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke residents on Northridge Street NE are looking for answers after the U.S. Postal Service stopped delivering mail to their neighborhood. For nearly a month, about 20 residents haven’t had mail delivered to their homes. Mail carriers won’t deliver mail to Northridge Street anymore because of “dog attacks” that neighbors told WDBJ7 happened at the opposite end of the street.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Appalachian Power customers see bills with new, higher rates

ROANOKE, Va. – Don’t be surprised to see your electric bill be a bit higher than what you’re used to in the next couple of months. Back in September, we reported that Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) would be raising its rates on Nov. 1. Now, many people...
ROANOKE, VA

