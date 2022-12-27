Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecarrollnews.com
Hillsville honors Vass
Hillsville Town Council at its December 12 meeting unanimously approved a motion to dedicate the Hillsville Farmers Market in honor of the late Mava Sutphin Vass. The measure was suggested by Town Manager Retta Jackson. According to information from Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, Vass’ teaching career spanned 42 years with her beginning...
WSLS
Largest apartment development proposed in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The largest apartment complex Roanoke has ever seen could soon be coming to Orange Avenue. The Forest-based company, TPB Enterprises, has submitted a rezoning request to build on 54 acres of land located off Orange Avenue in Northeast Roanoke. The proposal includes 768 apartments, two pools,...
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg Institute discovers potential piece of school’s history
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Christiansburg Institute believes it may have uncovered a piece of its history. “We had a community member who reached out to the chair of our board and seemed to notice what appeared to be remnants of a bridge,” Executive Director of the Christiansburg Institute Chris Sanchez said.
pcpatriot.com
Town of Pulaski to establish new drop site behind sheriff’s office
Residents of the Town of Pulaski will soon have available a new large item drop site – or convenience center as they’re also known – located in the town to replace the Dora Highway site. Town Manager Darlene Burcham announced the move at Tuesday’s meeting of council....
wfxrtv.com
Aircraft fire reported at NRV Airport
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Pulaski County Emergency Management says firefighters battled an aircraft fire at the New River Valley Airport on Friday. Authorities say no injuries were reported during the fire. Our first responders keep meeting the challenges head-on. Facebook post from Pulaski County Emergency Management.
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski getting ready for trash service change
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Pulaski is getting ready for a switch in its trash pickup service. Starting Jan. 3, Good For Life Environment Inc. will be handling the town’s trash collection. Right now, the company is distributing collection bins to homes in the town. The town...
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg developer proposes 768-unit apartment complex in Roanoke, biggest in city’s history; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Lynchburg council member Treney Tweedy looks back on council service; lost re-election bid. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Farmville Town Council signs off on sale of municipal golf course; no word on whether new...
SCOTT DREYER: Meet The Roanoke Politician Who Kept Your Grocery Taxes High This Holiday Season
Quick! What do these items have in common? Turkey Ham Chuck Roast Pork Loin Cornish Hens Cranberries Potatoes Sweet Potatoes Green Beans Rolls Corn Cheese Flour Sugar Egg Nog Hot Chocolate Mix For one thing, they are popular food items, most not only year-long, but especially at the holiday season. Plus, if you are a […]
WSLS
Roanoke Police ready up patrols for New Year’s Eve
ROANOKE, Va. – As everyone is getting excited to ring in the new year, the Roanoke Police Department is preparing to keep everyone in the star city safe, whether on the roads or downtown. On New Year’s Eve, the streets of Downtown Roanoke will be filled with people ready...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Wendy Blankenship Cox
We are saddened to announce that Wendy Blankenship Cox, age 46 of Pulaski, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was a caring mother, daughter, sister,and friend. Wendy was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 1994, and had a long career in sales at Xaloy. She was fun-loving with an enormous heart. There were many occasions when Wendy would go without to help complete strangers. She loved her motorcycles and driving fast down a deserted road. Wendy had a special place in her heart for her family, and her dogs Walter and Nugget, whom she loved dearly. Our lives will not be the same with the loss of our dear mother, daughter, sister and friend.
NRVNews
Gallimore, Jessalyn Michelle
On Friday, December 23rd, 2022, Jessalyn Michelle Gallimore–beloved daughter and sister–passed away. She was thirty-three and had waged a fierce battle against the enemy of type one diabetes. Born to Caren and Michael Gallimore and sister to Dakota Gallimore, “Jes” had an avid interest in criminal law, graduating...
Southwest Virginia towns awarded funds for fixing up vacant buildings
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Several Southwest Virginia towns will receive funds for revitalizing vacant buildings in hopes of spurring economic development. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund grants for 22 projects across the state. In Southwest Virginia, the Town of St. Paull will receive $990,000 to redevelop the Deen […]
WSET
Montgomery Co. Fire & EMS Department says there was a structure fire on Izaak Walton Lane
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a structure fire in the 1100 block of Izaak Walton Lane Tuesday morning. Just before 9:00 a.m., officials said that Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, and Christiansburg Rescue were dispatched to this structure fire. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies...
WHSV
$19k in cigarettes stolen from Pulaski County tobacco shop
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a smash-and-grab at a tobacco shop. Investigators say about $19,000 worth of Newport and Marlboro cigarettes was stolen. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
supertalk929.com
Pulaski County deputies searching for tobacco store bandits
The Pulaski County, VA Sheriff’s Office says a local tobacco store was broken into this week, and the suspects made away with around $19,000 in cigarettes. According to a surveillance video posted to social media by the department, two adults can be seen breaking into the store, and bagging up dozens of cartons of Newport and Marlboro cigarettes into large trash bags.
WDBJ7.com
USPS stops delivering mail to Roanoke neighborhood after multiple “dog attacks”
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke residents on Northridge Street NE are looking for answers after the U.S. Postal Service stopped delivering mail to their neighborhood. For nearly a month, about 20 residents haven’t had mail delivered to their homes. Mail carriers won’t deliver mail to Northridge Street anymore because of “dog attacks” that neighbors told WDBJ7 happened at the opposite end of the street.
WSET
'Be aware:' Pulaski police warn on recent trailer thefts in the New River Valley
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Pulaski Police Department is warning the public about recent trailer thefts in the New River Valley. The Pulaski Police Department is seeking the public's help regarding a grand larceny of a trailer from a doctor's office on Bob White Blvd. Police said on December...
SCOTT DREYER: After Arctic Blast, Do We Still Want To Californicate Our Power Grid?
An old saying goes, “You don’t miss the water till the well runs dry.” In modern days that might be, “You don’t miss the electricity till you lose the lights. And heat. And hot water. And wifi. And TV. And microwave. And phone charger. And electric blanket, and The Roanoke Star….” Around here, blackouts were […]
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke street loses mail delivery after dog attacks
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Dog versus mailman is an old trope, but in Roanoke, it’s having very real consequences. Residents on Northridge Street NE received a letter from the United States Postal Service (USPS) saying that their mail delivery was being cut off after a local dog attacked a carrier.
WSLS
Appalachian Power customers see bills with new, higher rates
ROANOKE, Va. – Don’t be surprised to see your electric bill be a bit higher than what you’re used to in the next couple of months. Back in September, we reported that Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) would be raising its rates on Nov. 1. Now, many people...
Comments / 1